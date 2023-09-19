Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We’re only halfway through September, and it’s already been pretty buzzy beauty-wise. New York Fashion Week signaled the start of dozens of new beauty trends, ranging from bows and barrettes as hair accessories to balmy skin and black lip liner. In fact, a handful of just launched products made their grand debut on the catwalk (read: Lancôme’s new serum concealer on the LaQuan Smith runway or Addiction Tokyo’s stateside debut at Staud). We’ve seen techy innovations enter the beauty biotech space (looking at you, Orveda) and even watched big-name celebrities like Christy Turlington endorse just-launched face oils.

In short: It’s been busy. Naturally, we’ve been keeping tabs on the chaos, logging the new launches that are worth your time and money. I’ve found myself obsessing over a do-it-all serum from a new-to-the-scene brand called Basic Principle, while other members of the Marie Claire team discovered new go-to eyeliners and lip balms. To get the scoop on our favorites, read ahead.

Basic Principle Trifecta Serum $39 at Basic Principle “I’ve worked with Basic Principle founder Jasmine Burnside for years—and I trust her with quite literally everything related to hair. I’ve known this serum was in the works for quite some time, but now that it’s finally available for purchase, I can't contain my excitement. Carefully designed to work on hair, skin, and scalp, the multi-purpose formula provides instant moisture to wherever you need it most, while strengthening the skin's barrier and hair's cuticle. It feels silky and lightweight (a feat for both hair and skin), and doesn’t leave my pores clogged or my hair greasy. It’s truly a miracle product.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Jones Road The Lip Pencil $22 at Jones Road “I am not a lip person. I don’t wear lip glosses. I don’t love a lipstick. I tend to go for a tinted lip balm and move on. However, these new lip pencils from Jones Road—Bobbi Brown’s low-key makeup line—are slowly but surely changing my mind. They come in eight nude shades and are richly pigmented while being creamy enough to blend into the rest of my lip for a low-key wash of color. Lip pencils can sometimes be too drying on my already-dry lips, but I have not been able to stop testing these from Jones Road since they landed on my desk a few days before they launched—It’s been one of my hardest secrets to keep.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Iconic London Smokey Eye Duo $25 at Sephora “When I travel, I tend to opt for space-saving products that can knock out two or more of the steps in my beauty routine at once. That’s why I was over the moon to discover Iconic London’s newly launched Smokey Eye Duo, which includes an easy-to-use eyeliner on one and a matching eyeshadow on the other. It comes in six shades, but my favorites are the brown and pink options, which are easy to match with just about any look.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Cocofloss Cocoshine $22 at cocofloss “I know toothpaste isn’t the first thing you think of when it comes to beauty products, but hear me out. I’ve been using this toothpaste for a few weeks now, and I’ve actually noticed a big difference in the whiteness of my teeth and a great smile is integral to any beauty look, right? While other brands typically promise reduced sensitivity or whitening, this toothpaste does both at the same time, making it extra special. Also, the lychee mint flavor makes me excited to brush my teeth because it’s so delicious.” Brooke Knappenberger, Writer

Nature Lab Tokyo Perfect Clean 2-in-1 Scalp Scrub + Shampoo: Yuzu $19 at Nature Lab “I have an addiction to dry shampoo. While that gets me another day out of my blowout, it also means that I need to wash my hair *extra* well. Enter: This limited-edition yuzu-scented scalp scrub. It has a sugar-based formula that gets rid of gunk and debris (cough cough: dry shampoo) in a gentle yet efficient manner. Not only is my hair left extra-shiny post-wash, but the yuzu scent has a calming effect on my entire being that makes me feel refreshed and a little more zen.” — Samantha Hoelnder, Beauty Editor

Mutha Pucker Lip Butter $28 at Mutha “I’m a huge fan of Mutha—especially their luxurious body butter—so I’m stoked to try their new lip butter. Formulated with squalene and ceramides, it packs a tremendous punch of moisture and promises to stimulate collagen production for softer, smoother lips. It’s intended as an overnight lip mask, but I can see myself wearing it any and every time of day, especially after days of wearing some of my favorite (yet drying) matte lipsticks.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Ilia The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser and Makeup Remover $32 at Sephora “We all love Ilia for their no-makeup makeup (the tinted serum is top-notch), but don’t underestimate the brand’s foray into skincare. Their eye cream, which launched earlier this year is truly transformative, and this new cleanser follows suit. It removes makeup, including mascara, without intense scrubbing or pulling, leaves pores clean, and my face feeling hydrated and fresh. I’ve been using about two pumps every morning and my skin looks clear and feels balanced.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Addiction Tokyo The Eyeshadow Prism $22 at Addiction Tokyo “This brand is huge in Japan, but just made its way stateside. Rest assured it’s going to be big—especially among makeup aficionados. They have stunning foundations and highlighters, but the real star of the show is the brand’s eyeshadow offering. They have 99 (!!) single-pan eyeshadows in a wide variety of finishes, ranging from matte to shimmer. My personal favorite? The prism, which gives a gorgeous iridescent glow. I just use my finger to apply one quick wash of color across the lid. Trust me: Don’t sleep on this brand.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Orveda The Omnipotent Concentrate $460 at Orveda “You’ve heard of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, lactic acid, so on and so forth, but Orveda is on a mission to create new ingredients with some help from biotechnology. Their newest creation is The Omnipotent Concentrate, which features a newly-discovered active called Schisandra Sphenantera. It’s job: Soothe the skin. It claims to reduce redness by 50 percent, and after testing it out on my rosacea-prone skin, I can confirm it lives up to the promise. The texture is smooth, lightweight, and leaves the most gorgeous glow behind.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Lancome Care and Glow Hydrating Serum Concealer $29 at Ulta “There’s a concealer craze right now—every brand out there is dropping a new one. Perhaps the best I’ve tried through is this skincare-first formula courtesy of Lancôme. Fortified with a range of hydrating peptides, the lightweight formula works wonders on dehydrated skin prone to creasing. I’ve noticed my under eyes look brighter, smoother, and plumper after using just a small amount of product. I like to blend it in with my finger to get a second-skin finish, but you can also use a brush or beauty blender. I’ve been pairing it with the brand’s new Louve-themed eyeshadow palettes and have received countless comments on my eye makeup” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Babor Ultimate Repair Cream $170 at Neiman Marcus “The weather doesn’t seem to be cooling down and humidity is at an all time high, so I’ve been on the hunt for a lightweight gel cream that actually delivers sufficient nourishment to my skin. Enter: the Babor Ultimate Repair Cream. Its star ingredient, Biogen Plant Extract, works to regenerate the skin’s cells so my complexion ends up looking healthier, bouncier, and more even over time. Plus it feels lightweight enough to work on oily skin types.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor