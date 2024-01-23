I Promise: These Blow Dryers Won’t Fry Fine Hair

If you happen to be a part of the Fine Hair Club, you know that heat styling can be quite the slippery slope. Too much, too hot, too soon can result in fried ends and serious breakage. As such, preserving hair health is top priority and finding the best blow dryer is key. I am intimately acquainted with all of the above (fine hair girl, at your service), and have spent hours wielding a round brush and rocking damp hair in search of the most efficient, non-damaging hot tool.

In the end, I’ve narrowed down the options to the best eight out there. The creme de le creme of blow dryers span price ranges, with some available at the drugstore and others with price tags well into the hundreds. There are different handles and heat settings, a seemingly never-ending assortment of attachments, and setting options that essentially make these tools customizable. The commonality between them all: They are fine-hair approved. To see my top picks and get styling advice straight from the pros, read ahead.

What to Look For

Temperature Settings

As a rule of thumb, you don’t want to exceed 400 degrees with any hot tool. If you have fine hair, you’ll want to exercise extra caution. “When blow drying fine hair you may want to lower the temperature to a more medium heat setting,” says celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein. “Fine hair doesn’t need to be worked and heated the same way thick or coarse hair does.” Look for a tool that has at least three different heat settings.

Speed Settings

The same way you want to control heat output, you’ll want to keep an eye on the power exerted by your tool. Not only can too much power cause damage, but it might also affect the overall look of your style. “Too much power will actually deflate fine hair,” says Rubenstein.

Attachments

Whether you want a sleek, smooth blowout or a frizz-free diffused look, you should ensure that your blow dryer comes with attachments that can help funnel the air and save you from damage in the process. “Fine hair is prone to damage quicker than most, so depending on its damage, you should use a styling concentrator on medium air velocity and medium heat as fine hair smoothens and dries much quicker than thick hair,” says Dyson hairstylist Matthew Collins.

Styling Products

“When blow drying fine hair you want to use body building products like RŌZ root lift spray and possibly RŌZ milk hair serum on mid lengths and ends to still protect and smooth,” says celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak. “Lower the power settings to blow air softer, to maintain volume and height.”

The Best Blow Dryers for Fine Hair

The Best Salon Quality Blow Dryer Parlux 385 Powerlight Ionic and Ceramic Silver Hair Dryer and M Hair Designs Hot Blow Attachment Black (Bundle 2 Items) $230 at Amazon If you’re looking for a do-it-al hair dryer, try this superpowered option from Parlux. “I love the Parlux Power Light 385 Ionic for all hair,” says Rubenstein. “But for fine, I use medium heat and power setting.” It’s a relatively lightweight and quiet hair dryer, but the real pro here is that the ceramic material helps prevent flyaways and static, which can both be huge pain points for fine hair girls. It comes along with two different nozzles, and purchasing one means you’re supporting a small business. Pros: Expert-approved; Multiple settings; Quiet Cons: Expensive Customer Review: “This is probably the best hairdryer I’ve ever owned. Lightweight and compact, yet powerful. Dries my hair fast and leaves it smooth and soft. The hot setting isn’t overly hot like some hair dryers. Not sure what they mean by it being quieter though because it sounds like any other hairdryer.” — Amazon

The Best Brow Dryer for Damaged Hair Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 3piece $249 at Dermstore “I like the Harry Josh 2000. It’s compact, light, and has many heat and power settings so you can really control the temperature and air flow,” says Rubenstein. It’s not a huge surprise that the blow dryer checks all the boxes—it was designed by pro hairstylist Harry Josh, who works with everyone from Pryanka Chopra to Cindy Crawford. It’s great for travel, has an extremely comfortable grip, and comes along with a cold shot button that, in my experience, seals in any style in just a few seconds. Pros: Expert-approved; Eight different speed and ion settings; Long cord Cons: Some say it feels heavy Customer Review: “I have fine, slightly wavy hair that will curl and frizz in humidity if I don't dry it immediately and quickly so I absolutely love the extra power of this Harry Josh blowdryer!! It has cut my drying time down significantly and helps with my frizz. Maybe not as important, but I also just generally like the color and shape and think it looks nice on my vanity, which you can't say about all blowdryers.” — Dermstore

The Best Blow Dryer Overall Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer $430 at Nordstrom $429.99 at Best Buy $429.99 at Nordstrom “My all-time favorite and the only hair dryer I have used in over seven years is the DYSON Supersonic. For fine hair it’s a game changer for many reasons. First, it measures the heat 40 times per second, then regulates it and immediately adjusts the temperature setting,” says celebrity hairstylist Matthew Collins. “Through intense research, Dyson knows the temperature at which hair will become damaged, and the Dyson Supersonic will always stay well below that point. Fine hair is often easily sucked into the filter of most dryers, but the Dyson Supersonic was designed with the filter located at the bottom of the handle to prevent hair from getting sucked into the filter, which is a huge plus not to have to worry about.” Pros: Temperature regulated; Avoid heat damage Cons: Expensive Customer Review: “I have been on the fence about this dryer for years. Finally pulled the trigger and so happy I did! It closes the cuticle beautifully, creating a smooth and finished look.” — Nordstrom

The Best Blow Dryer for Shine T3 Micro T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer, Fast Drying, Lightweight and Ergonomic, Volume Boosting, Frizz Smoothing, Multiple Heat and Speed Combinations $200 at Amazon “I tend to like t3 tools in general for fine hair,” says Roszak. “The heat is still high as needed for efficient blow dryers, but it has low dry settings which really maintain great movement in fine hair.” The nozzle attachment on this is wider than most, which makes ideal for a quick and speedy rough dry. It leaves hair looking extra shiny and smooth, regardless of your skill level. Pros: Low power settings; Easy to use Cons: Cool shot button is in a weird place that gets hit Customer Review: “Lots of heat settings to protect hair. My hair is fine and this helped to fix heat damage from a cheap dryer that I’ve used for years. I love that it’s light and quiet. Definitely recommend.” — Amazon

The Best Blow Dryer for Versatility Shark SpeedStyle™ Hair Dryer Set for Straight & Wavy Hair $200 at Nordstrom While this product originally generated some buzz as a “Dyson Airwrap dupe,” it’s since become a household name that stands on its own. It is higher speed across the board, but the brand has taken every precaution to ensure that the temperature does not cause damage or breakage to even the finest of strands. You have a variety of attachments to choose from too, so you can style fine hair with loose curls or a bouncy blowout. Pros: Multiple attachments; Stays below 230 degrees Cons: Only high power Customer Review: “It dried my hair very quickly, without even having to use the highest setting. The blow dryer is small and light and easy to use. The glossing attachment blew my mind! Instantly smoothed frizz.” — Sephora

The Best Blow Dryer for Frizz Drybar Reserve Ultralight Anti-Frizz Blow Dryer $285 at Nordstrom Weighing under one pound, this blow dryer is perhaps one of the lightest on the market. If feels practically weightless in your hand, without skimping on its efficacy. It creates a quick dry time (I get my whole head good to go in eight minutes flat) and leaves a shiny, frizz-free finish courtesy of its patented Desiccant Technology. Pros: Very lightweight Cons: Doesn’t come with diffuser attachment Customer Review: “I am in love with this blow dryer- It doesn’t damage my hair and I love the different settings of heat! It honestly feels like I went to the hair salon after using it.” — Sephora

The Best Blow Dryer for Curly Hair Curlsmith De-Frizzion Dryer $189 at Ulta If you have curly hair that just so happens to be fine, scooping up a blow dryer that comes along with a diffuser attachment is non-negotiable. Enter: Curlsmith, the curly hair experts. Their blow dryer enhances curl pattern so your waves-spirals-whatever-your-texture-might-be looks its best, while simultaneously keeping heat to minimum in order to reduce damage. There’s even airflow so each and every strand gets the same TLC. Pros: Great for curly hair; Even airflow Cons: Not for straight hair Customer Review: ” I love this defrizzion dryer by curlsmith! My hair is naturally curly and has never looked better since using ! It dries so quickly and is easy to use even for a beginner like me! I highly recommend purchasing.” — Sephora

The Best Quick-Dry Blow Dryer ghd Air Hair Dryer — 1600w Professional Blow Dryer, Salon Strength Motor, Concentrator Nozzle, Adjustable Temperature Setting, and Ionic Technology for Super-Fast Drying — Black $160 at Amazon Ideal for all types and textures, this salon-quality hair dryer should be your go-to if frizz is your big pain point. You can pick from varying speed and powers (a must!), but regardless of your selection, you’ll be left with smooth and shiny hair. It comes with one nozzle attachment and will undoubtedly dry your hair in half the time (the brand did a clinical study to prove just that). It is a bit heavy, but rest assured it’ll last you years and years. Pros: Cuts frizz and dry time Cons: Heavy Customer Review: “This hairdryer is EVERYTHING!! if you do actual blowouts, and don't rely on flat iron/curling iron for smooth finish, this hairdryer is what you need!” — Sephora

