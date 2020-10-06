The struggle is real when you have fine hair. On a great day, you're lucky if it can hold a single curl, doesn't fall flat by midday, and isn't a grease ball by 3 p.m. (Also, don't even get us started on trying to find products that can manage our small-but-mighty mane.) When we refer to our precious locks as "fine," it really just means the width of your hair is smaller than our thick-hair friends. That doesn't mean we can't spice it up every now and then, though. There are styles any fine-haired lady can keep in her pocket to make sure that at least her look is intended to create the impression of texture and body. Fine hair spokespeople, otherwise known as celebs like Dakota Johnson, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, and Cameron Diaz, have been reigning champs against the battle of flat hair for years. We have the pictures to prove it! Go bold and perhaps choose a style that's sure to fall into one of this year's hair trends, or work your natural assets with one of these 35 hairstyles, ahead.