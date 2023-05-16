Let's face it: While we all endeavor to take painstaking care of our hair by using hand-picked shampoos and conditioners, leave-ins, and other haircare products, we still need a deep conditioning every once in a while. Some of the most common, bothersome hair woes are, indeed, caused by dryness, including frizz, split ends, and dullness—and switching to a shampoo and conditioner regimen formulated for dry hair doesn't necessarily solve this problem all by itself. This is especially the case when it comes to curly and natural hair.

"I always end up recommending that people with natural hair use a deep conditioner, because it helps restore hair and makes it more moisturized," says Kim Kimble, celebrity hairstylist and founder of her eponymous haircare brand. "Natural hair tends to be a little drier than naturally straight hair, so using a deep conditioner helps hair gain those essential oils and minerals that it needs to be smooth and moisturized."

But what is a deep conditioner, and how does it differ from the run-of-the-mill conditioner you use in the shower after shampooing? Kimble explains, "Deep conditioners are pretty much hair masks that are used to bring moisture back to the hair and help reduce hair breakage." But that doesn't mean that deep conditioners and hair masks should only be used to repair damage. On the contrary, they can be used regularly—particularly by those with curly and natural hair—in order to maintain long-term hair health and moisture. Kimble agrees, "A deep conditioner is usually used to make hair healthier and help defend against dry, brittle hair in the future."

If you, like me, are in the market for a deep conditioner that hydrates and defines your curls alongside your favorite curly hair products, you're in luck. We've consulted Kimble, along with other experts and editors, to find the best deep conditioners for curly and natural hair, along with how to best use these mane-saving wonder products.

What To Look For in a Deep Conditioner

Like all haircare products, not all deep conditioners are built alike. Some contain ingredients that nourish curls and coils, while others contain components that are better suited for straight hair or that can even harm the long-term health of your hair.

"My recommendation is to look for natural ingredients in the deep conditioner," Kimble advises. "Using natural ingredients in your hair, like coconut oil and honey, will benefit your hair more than using harsh minerals and chemicals. Staying away from deep conditioners that have sulfates and parabens is also a really good idea. Sulfates and parabens are known to strip vital oils and minerals away from hair and will continue to make hair dry and brittle."

And while you're stocking your beauty shelf with a sulfate-free deep conditioner, consider other curl-friendly, natural hair products, such as sulfate-free shampoos.

How To Use a Deep Conditioner

As aforementioned, deep conditioners are not quite the same as your run-of-the mill, everyday conditioners. Because they're so hydrating, they should be used in a different manner and frequency than normal conditioners.

Kimble clarifies, "I believe that someone should use a deep conditioner at least once every week or once every two weeks. People with natural hair should deep condition on their wash days to regain those vital minerals."

Deep conditioners also differ from normal ones when it comes to how they're used. Kimble advises, "First, you should go along with your regular hair washing routine. Use the shampoo of your choice and the conditioner of your choice. After you are done with your wash routine, you should put in the deep conditioner." In other words, deep conditioners should only be used on freshly cleansed hair. "Your hair should be wet when putting the deep conditioner in, as it will benefit your hair a lot more," Kimble explains.

Furthermore, deep conditioners should be left in for much longer than normal ones. "Unlike a regular conditioner," says Kimble, "deep conditioners stay in the hair overnight and should be washed out the next morning." Other deep conditioners call for shorter intervals of time, like 10, 15, or 30 minutes. Kimble recommends wearing "a shower cap or a bonnet for sleeping to make sure that there is no mess when it comes to the deep conditioner." She also adds that it helps keep the conditioner in place. Personally, I like wrapping a shower cap over my hair while deep conditioning because it minimizes mess and optimizes the conditioning by adding an element of humidity. The cap also keeps my hair off my face and back, protecting my skin from conditioner-induced breakouts.

The Best Deep Conditioners for Curly Hair

The Best Deep Conditioners for Natural Hair

Best Heat Protecting Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair (opens in new tab) Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Heat Protection Frizz Control Hair Mask with Argan Oil $12 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This product from Kimble’s brand is infused with argan oil, collagen, and honey, culminating in a formula that promises soft, smooth, frizz-free hair. “Not only is this my product,” Kimble admits, “but I believe that this product brings the right amount of moisture to natural hair and will help it become silky and smooth.” It works within 20 minutes, and is formulated for every curl type, from wavy to kinky. The formula is completely hypo-allergenic, but because it’s heat-activated, it induces a warming, tingling sensation on the scalp during use that mimics the feeling of sitting under a dryer at a salon.

Pros: expert-approved; softening; color-safe Cons: creates a tingling sensation on the scalp that some users find uncomfortable Customer Review: "After applying the leave in conditioner and hair oil, I allowed my hair to dry naturally. It was surprisingly soft and hydrated." -Walmart Best Leave-In Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair (opens in new tab) Shea Moisture High Porosity Finishing Elixir $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) According to Babbitt, this leave-in product from Shea Moisture is a perfect deep conditioner for those who want to condition and go instead of having to rinse the product out. "Curly hair tends to have higher porosity and less shine than other textures, and this product really deals with that, he explains, noting that it can be used on either dry or damp coils. On the popular, affordable brand behind the formula, he adds, “I'm always into Shea Moisture. The company is so responsible, the ingredients are so clean, the products are easy to find, and they really work."

Pros: expert-approved; easy to use; affordable; made with natural hair in mind Cons: small bottle Customer Review: "Leaves your hair really soft and moisturized and has a nice smell to it." -Influenster Best Deep Conditioner for Breakage (opens in new tab) Kim Kimble Star Treatment Masque $14 at Walmart (opens in new tab) "This product stops breakage while nourishing and strengthening hair," Kimble attests. She adds that it's "great for dry, damaged and thinning hair," and that it's packed with nourishing natural ingredients like black castor seed oil, chebe powder, shea butter, mango seed butter, and proteins, which strengthen hair follicles and prevent frizz. Plus, she says, it's "deep conditioning and formulated to penetrate the root and the cuticles while it moisturizes and eliminates frizz." The net effect? She promises, "It leaves hair smooth and manageable."

Pros: affordable; expert-approved; uses natural ingredients Cons: some users found it difficult to distrubite in hair Customer Review: "My hair is dry living up north, so I can always use some more moisture. One treatment of Kim Kimble Star Treatment and my hair felt amazing. It was great how manageable and smooth my hair was." -Walmart Best Natural Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair (opens in new tab) RSL Healing Power Hair Masque - Avocado + Banana Oil + Coconut Milk + Agave $12 at Sally Beauty (opens in new tab) Suffering from dull, overworked, and over-styled hair that’s in desperate need of TLC? Look no further than this formula from Raw Sugar Living (or RSL) which, per its name, is made with organic, cold-pressed ingredients like avocado, banana, coconut, and agave. Kimble recommends it, writing, “This product contains natural ingredients, which is essential for natural hair.” It’s also cruelty-free, color-safe, and vegan. And for every product purchased from RSL, the brand donates a bar of soap to a family in need.

Pros: vegan; cruelty-free; color-safe; expert-approved; uses natural ingredients Cons: none found Customer Review: "It's thick and glides into my thicker hair like a dream, smells nice and added more shine that I thought would be impossible. It made my hair so soft and shiny even after styling with a flat iron. For me personally, this is the holy grail of hair products." -Sally Beauty Best Scented Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair (opens in new tab) Dae Monsoon Moisture Mask $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Dae is an Arizona-based haircare brand focused on using organic ingredients, derived from the desert, to moisturize and nourish hair for lasting strength. Kimble sings their praises, writing, “This brand really caters to people with natural hair.” In particular, she recommends this mask, which is meant to be left on for 5 to ten minutes, depending on your hair type and needs. Kimble says that the product “really does help nourish the hair,” and dozens of reviewers agree, lauding both its efficacy and its signature scent.

Pros: free of parabens, sulfates, SLS, and SLES; clean; expert-approved Cons: contains silicones Customer Review: "The smell is incredible and the texture is so luxe and feels so good on my hair. It rinses out beautifully and does not leave my hair feeling heavy or greasy like other masks I have tried." -Sephora Best Vegan Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair (opens in new tab) Sienna Naturals Plant Power Repair Mask $32 at Sienna Naturals (opens in new tab) "I’ve been using hair masks in lieu of traditional conditioners for a while now; moisture is my routine’s primary goal, even if you don’t leave them on for as long. This mask has a thick butter-like texture as opposed to the standard thick lotion. This mask makes my hair easy to detangle, soft and shiny. Also, the vegan formulation ensures that my hair isn’t weighed down by too many proteins. Also, the fragrance is fresh and herbaceous and turns my shower into a spa." -Brittany Holloway-Brown

Meet the Experts

Kim Kimble Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist and Brand Founder Kimberly Kimble, better known as Kim Kimble, is a celebrity hairstylist, beauty expert, and business owner who has styled the likes of Shakira, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Beyoncé, Zendaya, and others. She also owns her own beauty brand, Kim Kimble, which provides high-quality haircare, extensions, and more—with a focus on keeping natural hair healthy and well-styled. Originally from Chicago, she is now based in Los Angeles.

Ryan Babbitt Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Ryan Babbitt is a hairstylist with a passion for educating his clients about how to keep their hair healthy and well-maintained. Comfortable with both cutting and coloring, he is particularly enthusiastic about creating lasting, structured looks. He is currently based in Chicago, where he has worked for 15 years, and can be booked via the Klicked Salon.