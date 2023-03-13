We've all been there: You're doing what you need to do, diligently using your favorite shampoo and conditioner and styling your hair as usual, when suddenly your mane is frizzy, lacking in shape, and hopelessly dry. And while you can (and should) certainly triage the situation with hair masks, deep conditioners, and leave-ins, you should also consider switching to a shampoo and conditioner made specifically for dry hair.
But with all the products on the market, how can you possibly know which are the best? Scroll on to learn everything there is to know about resolving your dry hair woes—from the causes of dryness, to what ingredients to look for, to the very best shampoos and conditioners for brittle, damaged hair.
What Causes Dry Hair
When I asked Riley Finn, a hairstylist and color educator at Tricoci Salon & Spa, about the most common causes of hair dryness, she exclaimed, "Heat! Heat is the number one thing that will damage hair and fade color."
She went on to add that some hair types get drier more easily than others. "Dense, course textured hair can tend to feel dry on its own as well," she explains, "so it often does well with smoothing products that have more weight to them and hair oils." Products for natural hair, as well as shampoos formulated specifically for curly hair and for natural hair, often do the trick in maintaining these hair types and preventing them from growing dry.
What To Look For in Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry Hair
The lists of ingredients on the back of your shampoo and conditioner bottles seems daunting and impenetrable, and the miraculous panaceas touted on by marketers promise everything from no frizz to high shine. So, what actually works in a shampoo for dry hair?
To start, Finn says to "look for products that have heat protection built into them." And for lasting hydrating and damage control, she adds that "ingredients like mango butter, linseed oil, Abyssinian oil, chia seed oil, quinoa, baobab oil, and pea protein," do the trick.
The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Dry Hair
- Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Deep Hydration: René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Oil (opens in new tab) and René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo (opens in new tab)
- Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Natural Hair: Pattern Hydration Shampoo (opens in new tab) and Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies (opens in new tab)
- Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Straight Hair: Tricoci Hydrating Shampoo and Tricoci Hydrating Conditioner
- Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Colored Hair: Virtue Hydrating Recovery Shampoo for Dry, Damaged & Colored Hair (opens in new tab) and Virtue Hydrating Recovery Conditioner for Dry, Damaged & Colored Hair (opens in new tab)
Best Lightweight Shampoo for Dry Hair
Finn recommends this shampoo specifically, and reviewers back her up. One raves that it completely saved her hair after dyeing it made it grow dry.
Pros: expert-approved; shine-enhancing; sulfate-free
Cons: small bottle
Customer Review: "Found a shampoo that adds hydration back into my hair, especially since I dye my hair a lot as well as blow-dry and straighten my hair every day. My hair used to be so dry and damaged, and this shampoo has brought life back to my hair."
Best Lightweight Conditioner for Dry Hair
Of course, Finn also recommends the matching conditioner. Reviewers say that this conditioner enhances shine and deeply conditions without weighing hair down, with one user calling the duo their "holy grail."
Pros: expert-approved; lightweight; shine-enhancing
Cons: small bottle
Customer Review: "Used this product upon recommendations from my colorist and couldn't be happier. Great conditioner and have noticed my color remaining longer than with any other products I have used in the past." -Tricoci
Best Shampoo for Dry Coils
Curly-haired people everywhere love Tracee Ellis Ross' haircare brand, Pattern, for a reason: Its products are formulated with natural hair in mind, so you can bet that regular use will enhance your mane of curls. Indeed, reviewers write that this shampoo almost immediately helped define their curls and inject their hair with some much-needed nourishment.
Pros: Black-owned brand; made with natural hair in mind; works on all curl patterns; affordable; cruelty-free
Cons: may be too thick for thin, straight hair
Customer Review: "I have 4a-4b hair, and this shampoo leaves it feeling hydrated and cleansed. I also love that the product is scented, but only lightly so." -Ulta
Best Conditioner for Dry Coils
Pattern Beauty makes multiple conditioners for different curl patterns and, per its name, this one is made for coils. Users write that it's quite thick, so a little goes a long way, but that it does wonders for natural hair.
Pros: Black-owned brand; cruelty-free; affordable; made with natural hair in mind
Cons: too thick for certain hair types and curl patterns
Customer Review: "My hair loves Patterns. Not sure why I hadn't tried it before. My curls are not heavy. No frizz, lots of bounce and it looks amazing too. It doesn't feel gummy like some products do once you have applied. I have 2 different textures but still managed to get this amazing look." -Ulta
Best Shampoo for Frizzy, Dry Hair
Finn says that she recommends this pair "for denser textures." The formula employs natural ingredients like argan oil to tame frizz, save brittle hair, and result in a soft, lightweight feel.
Pros: lightweight; uses natural ingredients; expert-approved
Cons: small bottle
Customer Review: "What a difference this shampoo makes! It eliminated my frizzy curls WITHOUT having to use any product. The shine and soft texture is amazing!" -Tricoci
Best Conditioner for Frizzy, Dry Hair
When Finn said that this pair was great for textured hair, she wasn't joking: Several users with curly hair rave about this conditioner in the comments. They particularly note that it's great for fighting frizz in the summer heat.
Pros: expert-approved; fights frizz; shine-enhancing
Cons: small bottle
Customer Review: "I loved the way this conditioner made my hair feel hydrated, smooth and frizz free! Great scent! Perfect product for crazy humid days!" -Tricoci
Best Curl-Defining Shampoo for Dry Hair
I swear by Moroccanoil's products. They never fail to hydrate my curls without weighing them down, and I love the way they smell. Plus, my curl pattern is always significantly more defined after each use.
Pros: great for all hair types; light scent; editor-approved
Cons: contains silicones
Customer Review: "I just purchased this shampoo the other day. Immediately after stepping out of the shower, I saw and felt a difference in my hair. I’ve been getting blonde balayages in my hair for quite a while now, and it definitely took a toll on the health of my hair. It has been extremely dry and brittle towards the ends...My waves were so soft and smooth and my hair wasn’t weighed down at all." -Sephora
Best Curl-Defining Conditioner for Dry Hair
Of course, I love to pair my Moroccanoil Hydration Shampoo with the matching conditioner. Reviewers tend to agree with me: One calls it a "miracle in a bottle."
Pros: editor-approved; light scent; great for all hair types
Cons: contains silicones
Customer Review: "I swear that this product fixed my hair! I have very coarse, wavy hair that has always tended toward being dry and damaged and have struggled to find products that worked. Using this conditioner, a quality shampoo, and applying hair oil, I had incredibly healthy hair for the first time in my life!" -Sephora
Best Shampoo for Dry Textured Hair
Finn also recommends this set from Virtue, which is made specifically for textured hair. Customers say that it's brilliant and taming frizz, is worth the money, and that it lasts for ages because just a little of the concentrated formula goes quite a long way.
Pros: expert-approved; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; frizz-fighting
Cons: expensive
Customer Review: "I have thick, frizzy, wavy hair that has always been difficult to manage. Some of it is coarse, and there are at least three curl patterns. I've tried other smoothing shampoos and conditioners, and while they've handled my frizz, they've weighed down my hair or not made much of a difference. This is the first brand that has actually delivered—it softens and smooths my coarser hair, and makes my waves light and bouncy without drying them out. I need fewer styling products to make my hair do what I want." -Sephora
Best Conditioner for Dry Textured Hair
Customers love the way this conditioner, recommended by Finn, provides lightweight moisture that tames frizz and fights dryness without weighing curls down. Turns out, you really can have your cake and eat it, too.
Pros: expert-approved; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; frizz-fighting
Cons: expensive
Customer Review: "First off this conditioner smells so good! Leaves my hair looking really smooth and healthy. I have dry and frizzy hair and this really helps to tame my hair and control the frizz. It leaves my hair bouncy and not weighed down." -Sephora
Best Scalp-Supporting Shampoo for Dry Hair
Personally, I love Vegamour for how much their products have helped with my scalp health—particularly after I lost some hair after having COVID. This formula also supports hair growth, and countless reviewers have had the same positive experience with the formula as I have. Plus, the formula lasts for ages—multiple customers point out that a little goes a long way.
Pros: vegan; clean; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES; supports scalp health; protein-infused; editor-approved
Cons: contains sulfates
Customer Review: "I have bad hair loss from hormonal changes and this hair shampoo has been a game changer! Not only does it smell amazing but it is also 100 percent vegan! A little goes a long way with this shampoo! It is super hydrating & when paired with the conditioner works even better!" -Sephora
Best Scalp-Supporting Conditioner for Dry Hair
Just like its shampoo counterpart, this conditioner supports healthy hair growth by strengthening strands with its protein-infused formula. Reviewers say that this conditioner deeply hydrates hair without weighing it down, so it's suitable for all hair types, from coily to pin-straight.
Pros: clean; supports scalp health; editor-approved; vegan; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES; protein-infused
Cons: contains silicones
Customer Review: "This is the holy grail of conditioners...It doesn't weigh my hair done like a lot of conditioner does, which is a huge deal for me. This is a pricy product, but it's 100% worth it." -Sephora
Best Shampoo for Dry Colored Hair
Finn also highly recommends this shampoo from Virtue, which is specially made for damaged hair. Customers of all hair types love the way it reduces frizz as well as the appearance of split ends.
Pros: color-safe; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; cruelty-free; expert-approved
Cons: contains silicones; expensive
Customer Review: "Wow, this has completely renewed my hair after multiple years of bleaching and processing. This is the icing on my hair routine. I love how it makes my hair feel. So soft and smooth. I noticed less frizz." -Sephora
Best Conditioner for Dry Colored Hair
Like the matching shampoo, this conditioner, which comes recommended by Finn, goes a long way in terms of repairing the appearance of damage. Plus, customers say say it smells fantastic but isn't overpowering.
Pros: color-safe; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; cruelty-free; expert-approved
Cons: contains silicones; expensive
Customer Review: "I can’t believe how much of a difference this has made for my hair after using it for almost two months!! I’ve been wearing my natural curly hair for almost six months and it’s only the last two months that I’ve seen massive improvements at how much softer and even more defined my waves are. I’ve even gotten so many compliments from my friends that my hair looks so much healthier!" -Sephora
Best Oil Treatment for Extremely Dry Hair
Finn recommends this oil as a pre-shampoo treatment. She says that if you have "extremely thirsty hair," you should use this product twice weekly before following up with the brand's Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo.
Pros: extremely hydrating; expert-approved
Cons: expensive; small bottle
Customer Review: "This is an incredible product that instantly improves porous, damaged, color-treated hair making it look lustrous. Very concentrated so you only need 1 or 2 pumps." -René Furterer
Best Shampoo for Extremely Dry Hair
After using the René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Oil, Finn says to use this shampoo, which is infused with protein and cleanses the scalp of dirt and excess oil without stripping it of hydration.
Pros: expert-approved; protein-infused
Cons: contains sulfates
Customer Review: " It is the best shampoo I've used for my hair type (natural type 4). It cleanses my scalp superbly and my strands are left feeling smooth and hydrated. I don't want to use anything else. I'll be buying the pump bottle next. The scent is lovely and lasts in your hair. Doesn't smell artificial at all; it smells like true white florals." -René Furterer
Meet the Expert
Riley Finn is a hairstylist and color educator working for Tricoci Salon & Spa. Currently, she's based in Chicago.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Were Hoping the Palace Would Jump the Gun" on Announcing Archie and Lili's Royal Titles, Royal Expert Claims
:/
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to "Let Off Steam" By Going on More Date Nights, Source Claims
Good for them!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Act at the Coronation "If They're Sensible," According to a Royal Expert
Everyone is going to have to make an effort for it to work.
By Iris Goldsztajn