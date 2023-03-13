The 16 Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Dry Hair

Bid brittle goodbye.

woman with short, curly hair smiling
By Gabrielle Ulubay
We've all been there: You're doing what you need to do, diligently using your favorite shampoo and conditioner and styling your hair as usual, when suddenly your mane is frizzy, lacking in shape, and hopelessly dry. And while you can (and should) certainly triage the situation with hair masks, deep conditioners, and leave-ins, you should also consider switching to a shampoo and conditioner made specifically for dry hair.

But with all the products on the market, how can you possibly know which are the best? Scroll on to learn everything there is to know about resolving your dry hair woes—from the causes of dryness, to what ingredients to look for, to the very best shampoos and conditioners for brittle, damaged hair. 

What Causes Dry Hair

When I asked Riley Finn, a hairstylist and color educator at Tricoci Salon & Spa, about the most common causes of hair dryness, she exclaimed, "Heat! Heat is the number one thing that will damage hair and fade color."

She went on to add that some hair types get drier more easily than others. "Dense, course textured hair can tend to feel dry on its own as well," she explains, "so it often does well with smoothing products that have more weight to them and hair oils." Products for natural hair, as well as shampoos formulated specifically for curly hair and for natural hair, often do the trick in maintaining these hair types and preventing them from growing dry. 

What To Look For in Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry Hair

The lists of ingredients on the back of your shampoo and conditioner bottles seems daunting and impenetrable, and the miraculous panaceas touted on by marketers promise everything from no frizz to high shine. So, what actually works in a shampoo for dry hair?

To start, Finn says to "look for products that have heat protection built into them." And for lasting hydrating and damage control, she adds that "ingredients like mango butter, linseed oil, Abyssinian oil, chia seed oil, quinoa, baobab oil, and pea protein," do the trick.

The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Dry Hair

Tricoci Hydrating ShampooBest Lightweight Shampoo for Dry Hair
Tricoci Hydrating Shampoo

Finn recommends this shampoo specifically, and reviewers back her up. One raves that it completely saved her hair after dyeing it made it grow dry. 


Pros: expert-approved; shine-enhancing; sulfate-free

Cons: small bottle

Customer Review: "Found a shampoo that adds hydration back into my hair, especially since I dye my hair a lot as well as blow-dry and straighten my hair every day. My hair used to be so dry and damaged, and this shampoo has brought life back to my hair."

Tricoci Hydrating ConditionerBest Lightweight Conditioner for Dry Hair
Tricoci Hydrating Conditioner

Of course, Finn also recommends the matching conditioner. Reviewers say that this conditioner enhances shine and deeply conditions without weighing hair down, with one user calling the duo their "holy grail."


Pros: expert-approved; lightweight; shine-enhancing

Cons: small bottle

Customer Review: "Used this product upon recommendations from my colorist and couldn't be happier. Great conditioner and have noticed my color remaining longer than with any other products I have used in the past." -Tricoci

Pattern Beauty hydration shampooBest Shampoo for Dry Coils

 (opens in new tab)
Pattern Hydration Shampoo

Curly-haired people everywhere love Tracee Ellis Ross' haircare brand, Pattern, for a reason: Its products are formulated with natural hair in mind, so you can bet that regular use will enhance your mane of curls. Indeed, reviewers write that this shampoo almost immediately helped define their curls and inject their hair with some much-needed nourishment.


Pros: Black-owned brand; made with natural hair in mind; works on all curl patterns; affordable; cruelty-free

Cons: may be too thick for thin, straight hair

Customer Review: "I have 4a-4b hair, and this shampoo leaves it feeling hydrated and cleansed. I also love that the product is scented, but only lightly so." -Ulta

Pattern Beauty conditioner for coilsBest Conditioner for Dry Coils

 (opens in new tab)
Pattern Heavy Conditioner for Coilies

Pattern Beauty makes multiple conditioners for different curl patterns and, per its name, this one is made for coils. Users write that it's quite thick, so a little goes a long way, but that it does wonders for natural hair. 


Pros: Black-owned brand; cruelty-free; affordable; made with natural hair in mind

Cons: too thick for certain hair types and curl patterns

Customer Review: "My hair loves Patterns. Not sure why I hadn't tried it before. My curls are not heavy. No frizz, lots of bounce and it looks amazing too. It doesn't feel gummy like some products do once you have applied. I have 2 different textures but still managed to get this amazing look." -Ulta

Tricoci Smoothing ShampooBest Shampoo for Frizzy, Dry Hair
Tricoci Smoothing Shampoo

Finn says that she recommends this pair "for denser textures." The formula employs natural ingredients like argan oil to tame frizz, save brittle hair, and result in a soft, lightweight feel. 


Pros: lightweight; uses natural ingredients; expert-approved

Cons: small bottle

Customer Review: "What a difference this shampoo makes! It eliminated my frizzy curls WITHOUT having to use any product. The shine and soft texture is amazing!" -Tricoci

Tricoci Smoothing ConditionerBest Conditioner for Frizzy, Dry Hair
Tricoci Smoothing Conditioner

When Finn said that this pair was great for textured hair, she wasn't joking: Several users with curly hair rave about this conditioner in the comments. They particularly note that it's great for fighting frizz in the summer heat. 


Pros: expert-approved; fights frizz; shine-enhancing

Cons: small bottle

Customer Review: "I loved the way this conditioner made my hair feel hydrated, smooth and frizz free! Great scent! Perfect product for crazy humid days!" -Tricoci

Moroccanoil hydration shampooBest Curl-Defining Shampoo for Dry Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

I swear by Moroccanoil's products. They never fail to hydrate my curls without weighing them down, and I love the way they smell. Plus, my curl pattern is always significantly more defined after each use. 


Pros: great for all hair types; light scent; editor-approved

Cons: contains silicones

Customer Review: "I just purchased this shampoo the other day. Immediately after stepping out of the shower, I saw and felt a difference in my hair. I’ve been getting blonde balayages in my hair for quite a while now, and it definitely took a toll on the health of my hair. It has been extremely dry and brittle towards the ends...My waves were so soft and smooth and my hair wasn’t weighed down at all." -Sephora

Moroccanoil hydration conditionerBest Curl-Defining Conditioner for Dry Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner

Of course, I love to pair my Moroccanoil Hydration Shampoo with the matching conditioner. Reviewers tend to agree with me: One calls it a "miracle in a bottle."


Pros: editor-approved; light scent; great for all hair types

Cons: contains silicones

Customer Review: "I swear that this product fixed my hair! I have very coarse, wavy hair that has always tended toward being dry and damaged and have struggled to find products that worked. Using this conditioner, a quality shampoo, and applying hair oil, I had incredibly healthy hair for the first time in my life!" -Sephora

Virtue Smooth ShampooBest Shampoo for Dry Textured Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Virtue Smooth Shampoo for Coarse & Textured Hair

Finn also recommends this set from Virtue, which is made specifically for textured hair. Customers say that it's brilliant and taming frizz, is worth the money, and that it lasts for ages because just a little of the concentrated formula goes quite a long way.


Pros: expert-approved; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; frizz-fighting

Cons: expensive

Customer Review: "I have thick, frizzy, wavy hair that has always been difficult to manage. Some of it is coarse, and there are at least three curl patterns. I've tried other smoothing shampoos and conditioners, and while they've handled my frizz, they've weighed down my hair or not made much of a difference. This is the first brand that has actually delivered—it softens and smooths my coarser hair, and makes my waves light and bouncy without drying them out. I need fewer styling products to make my hair do what I want." -Sephora

Virtue Smooth ConditionerBest Conditioner for Dry Textured Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Virtue Smooth Conditioner for Coarse & Textured Hair

Customers love the way this conditioner, recommended by Finn, provides lightweight moisture that tames frizz and fights dryness without weighing curls down. Turns out, you really can have your cake and eat it, too. 


Pros: expert-approved; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; frizz-fighting

Cons: expensive

Customer Review: "First off this conditioner smells so good! Leaves my hair looking really smooth and healthy. I have dry and frizzy hair and this really helps to tame my hair and control the frizz. It leaves my hair bouncy and not weighed down." -Sephora

Vegamour hydration shampooBest Scalp-Supporting Shampoo for Dry Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Vegamour HYDR-8 Hydrate and Repair Shampoo

Personally, I love Vegamour for how much their products have helped with my scalp health—particularly after I lost some hair after having COVID. This formula also supports hair growth, and countless reviewers have had the same positive experience with the formula as I have. Plus, the formula lasts for ages—multiple customers point out that a little goes a long way. 


Pros: vegan; clean; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES; supports scalp health; protein-infused; editor-approved

Cons: contains sulfates

Customer Review: "I have bad hair loss from hormonal changes and this hair shampoo has been a game changer! Not only does it smell amazing but it is also 100 percent vegan! A little goes a long way with this shampoo! It is super hydrating & when paired with the conditioner works even better!" -Sephora

Vegamour hydration conditionerBest Scalp-Supporting Conditioner for Dry Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Vegamour HYDR-8 Hydrate and Repair Conditioner

Just like its shampoo counterpart, this conditioner supports healthy hair growth by strengthening strands with its protein-infused formula. Reviewers say that this conditioner deeply hydrates hair without weighing it down, so it's suitable for all hair types, from coily to pin-straight.


Pros: clean; supports scalp health; editor-approved; vegan; free of sulfates, SLS, and SLES; protein-infused

Cons: contains silicones

Customer Review: "This is the holy grail of conditioners...It doesn't weigh my hair done like a lot of conditioner does, which is a huge deal for me. This is a pricy product, but it's 100% worth it." -Sephora

Virtue Recovery ShampooBest Shampoo for Dry Colored Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Virtue Hydrating Recovery Shampoo for Dry, Damaged & Colored Hair

Finn also highly recommends this shampoo from Virtue, which is specially made for damaged hair. Customers of all hair types love the way it reduces frizz as well as the appearance of split ends.


Pros: color-safe; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; cruelty-free; expert-approved

Cons: contains silicones; expensive

Customer Review: "Wow, this has completely renewed my hair after multiple years of bleaching and processing. This is the icing on my hair routine. I love how it makes my hair feel. So soft and smooth. I noticed less frizz." -Sephora

Virtue Recovery ConditionerBest Conditioner for Dry Colored Hair

 (opens in new tab)
Virtue Hydrating Recovery Conditioner for Dry, Damaged & Colored Hair

Like the matching shampoo, this conditioner, which comes recommended by Finn, goes a long way in terms of repairing the appearance of damage. Plus, customers say say it smells fantastic but isn't overpowering. 


Pros: color-safe; free of sulfates, SLS, SLES, and parabens; vegan; cruelty-free; expert-approved

Cons: contains silicones; expensive

Customer Review: "I can’t believe how much of a difference this has made for my hair after using it for almost two months!! I’ve been wearing my natural curly hair for almost six months and it’s only the last two months that I’ve seen massive improvements at how much softer and even more defined my waves are. I’ve even gotten so many compliments from my friends that my hair looks so much healthier!" -Sephora

René Furterer pre shampoo oilBest Oil Treatment for Extremely Dry Hair

 (opens in new tab)
René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Oil

Finn recommends this oil as a pre-shampoo treatment. She says that if you have "extremely thirsty hair," you should use this product twice weekly before following up with the brand's Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo. 


Pros: extremely hydrating; expert-approved

Cons: expensive; small bottle

Customer Review: "This is an incredible product that instantly improves porous, damaged, color-treated hair making it look lustrous. Very concentrated so you only need 1 or 2 pumps." -René Furterer

René Furterer shampooBest Shampoo for Extremely Dry Hair

 (opens in new tab)
René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo

After using the René Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Oil, Finn says to use this shampoo, which is infused with protein and cleanses the scalp of dirt and excess oil without stripping it of hydration. 


Pros: expert-approved; protein-infused

Cons: contains sulfates

Customer Review: " It is the best shampoo I've used for my hair type (natural type 4). It cleanses my scalp superbly and my strands are left feeling smooth and hydrated. I don't want to use anything else. I'll be buying the pump bottle next. The scent is lovely and lasts in your hair. Doesn't smell artificial at all; it smells like true white florals." -René Furterer

Meet the Expert

Riley Finn
Riley Finn

Riley Finn is a hairstylist and color educator working for Tricoci Salon & Spa. Currently, she's based in Chicago. 

Gabrielle Ulubay
Gabrielle Ulubay
E-Commerce Writer

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.


