We've all been there: You're doing what you need to do, diligently using your favorite shampoo and conditioner and styling your hair as usual, when suddenly your mane is frizzy, lacking in shape, and hopelessly dry. And while you can (and should) certainly triage the situation with hair masks, deep conditioners, and leave-ins, you should also consider switching to a shampoo and conditioner made specifically for dry hair.

But with all the products on the market, how can you possibly know which are the best? Scroll on to learn everything there is to know about resolving your dry hair woes—from the causes of dryness, to what ingredients to look for, to the very best shampoos and conditioners for brittle, damaged hair.

What Causes Dry Hair

When I asked Riley Finn, a hairstylist and color educator at Tricoci Salon & Spa, about the most common causes of hair dryness, she exclaimed, "Heat! Heat is the number one thing that will damage hair and fade color."

She went on to add that some hair types get drier more easily than others. "Dense, course textured hair can tend to feel dry on its own as well," she explains, "so it often does well with smoothing products that have more weight to them and hair oils." Products for natural hair, as well as shampoos formulated specifically for curly hair and for natural hair, often do the trick in maintaining these hair types and preventing them from growing dry.

What To Look For in Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry Hair

The lists of ingredients on the back of your shampoo and conditioner bottles seems daunting and impenetrable, and the miraculous panaceas touted on by marketers promise everything from no frizz to high shine. So, what actually works in a shampoo for dry hair?

To start, Finn says to "look for products that have heat protection built into them." And for lasting hydrating and damage control, she adds that "ingredients like mango butter, linseed oil, Abyssinian oil, chia seed oil, quinoa, baobab oil, and pea protein," do the trick.

The Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Dry Hair

