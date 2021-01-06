When it comes to caring for our natural hair, we'll do just about anything to protect and maintain the health of our strands. We invest in top-tier oils, masks, treatments, and styling creams that promise to strengthen and hydrate. We style our tresses in a range of stunning protective styles to prevent breakage and retain length. But there's an often overlooked hero product that does so much work to maintain your hairdo, lock in moisture, and keep frizz at bay while you sleep: The silk hair wrap or bonnet. From a snug-fitting sleep cap to an adjustable silk bonnet, there’s one for every length and texture.

Best for Maintaining Hairstyles Silke London Silk Hair Wrap $65.00 at net-a-porter.com Crafted with high-quality mulberry silk, this luxe hair wrap is a go-to nighttime protection tool for optimal hair health. With a snug-fitting elastic to prevent slippage, this plush wrap helps extend the wear of your natural style while promoting growth and controlling frizz and split ends.

Best for Overnight Conditioning Kitsch Anthropologie Satin Sleep Bonnet $24.00 at anthropologie.com If you prefer to deep-condition your strands while you snooze, check out this satin charmeuse sleep bonnet. Coat your hair with your favorite leave-in treatment and secure your strands with this bonnet right before bed. Awaken in the a.m. to strong and ultra-hydrated tresses.

The Friction Fighter Slip Pure Silk Turban $85 at Amazon $85 at NET-A-PORTER $85 at Sephora Best known for their silk pillowcases, Slip caters to all your luxury beauty sleep needs. The brand's silk turban serves as an extra layer of hair protection so that those of us with thick and curly hair can sleep in peace, knowing hair-damaging friction is kept in check all night. Also: It looks cute on everyone.

Best Reversible Wrap Glow by Daye Adjustable, Reversible Print Satin Bonnet $19.99 at glowbydaye.com This double-layered satin bonnet works to protect and retain the moisture of your strands while simultaneously providing you with a comfortable night's rest. We love how the adjustable drawstring allows for you to loosen or tighten for a custom fit.

For Moisture Retention Shhh Silk Black Silk Sleep Bonnet $70.00 at shhhsilk.com This luxurious and naturally hypoallergenic bonnet is crafted from a heavy-duty mulberry silk. It comfortably cushions your hair while you snooze, extending the life of your hairdo and preventing frizz and damage.

The Beanie Grace Eleyae GE Slap Silky Sleeping Grey Beanie $19.99 at amazon.com Grace Eleyae designed a silky, satin-lined cap (known as the Slap) to not only protect your hair throughout the night but also guard it from damage caused by cold, dry climates any time of day. Why choose between hair health and being stylish?

For Thick Hair Glow By Daye Afro Geo Print Satin Bonnet $19.99 at glowbydaye.com This reversible and adjustable satin-lined bonnet offers a bespoke fit for all lengths and style. Its extra large design easily adjusts to protect long hair, rollers, braids, weaves, and even updos.