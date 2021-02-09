Every hair type requires a unique regimen for optimal hair health. Low porosity hair tends to automatically repel moisture. High porosity hair, meanwhile, easily absorbs it—but has difficulty retaining nutrients. The most efficient way to test out the porosity level of your hair is to grab a bowl and fill it with water, then proceed to drop a strand of your hair inside of it. If the hair sinks to the bottom, it's high porosity. What that means is this: No matter how much you condition, your strands seem to forever seem dry, brittle, and frizzy. But you might just be using the wrong products. Narrowing down the best ones for your hair type can be a headache, but we're here to help. From an ultra-hydrating shampoo and hair mask to a stimulating scalp treatment and split end sealant, there are so many offerings guaranteed to lock in moisture for the long haul. Keep scrolling for the 11 best products that keep high porosity hair in its softest, shiniest, and most manageable state.

The Split End Sealant 1. No. 3 Hair Perfector $28.00 at sephora.com For optimal hair health be sure to schedule regular trims with your stylists to avoid split ends. However, for additional reinforcement saturate your strands with this product from root to ends, one to three times a week, for maximum hydration, softness, and thriving ends.

The Leave-In Conditioner 2. Briogeo Rosarco Milk Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray $24.00 at amazon.com Smooth frizziness and lock in moisture for optimal shine and manageability with this leave-in conditioning mist.

The Moisturizing Shampoo 3. Malin + Goetz Gentle Hydrating Shampoo $26.00 at amazon.com Hydration is the key to soothing an irritated scalp and repairing brittle strands. This sulfate-free shampoo is formulated with panthenol and marine algae extract to rejuvenate dull strands and prevent damage from color processing and heat styling.

The Hair Mask 4. amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask $28.00 at sephora.com Incorporate a heavy-duty hydrating hair mask into your wash day routine to combat frizz, prevent split ends, and protect against damage.

The Protein Treatment 5. Aphogee Two-Step Treatment Protein for Damaged Hair $24.94 at walmart.com Repair and strengthen your strands with a dose of protein. Aphogee's two-step solution works to reverse breakage and strengthen the structure of hair for up to six weeks.

The Detangler 6. Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave In Detangler $12.99 at target.com Here's a curly girl OG product for melting away pesky knots and tangles with a seamless detangling process. After all, styling your hair shouldn't be a wrestling match.

The Styling Cream 7. Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Curl Defining Butter $11.99 at target.com Coat your dry strands with this ultra-hydrating curl definer packed with agave nectar, avocado oil, and honey for soft, frizz-free, and lusciously defined curls.

The Hair Primer 8. Oribe Run-Through Detangling Primer $37.00 at dermstore.com Formulated with amino acids and coconut oil, this detangling primer does wonders by hydrating dull hair and priming it for damage-free heat styling.

The Scalp Mask 9. Philip Kingsley Trichotherapy® Stimulating Scalp Mask $30.00 at dermstore.com Prevent hair thinning with this vitamin-infused scalp mask. Blended with magnesium, iron, zinc, and copper for hair growth, plus menthol and peppermint to promote blood circulation and soothe scalp irritation, this mask is perfect for building the hair's health and elasticity.

The Heat Protectant 10. Design Essentials Professional Grade Silk Essentials Heat Protectant Strengthening Serum For Relaxed & Natural Hair $20.00 at amazon.com No matter the porosity level of your hair, this reliable heat protectant will do you good. Powered by 17 amino acids, this serum protect the strands from damage due to heat styling and also smooths the hair shaft for generally silky, shiny, healthy hair.