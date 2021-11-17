Ugh, waiting. Who has time for that? Okay, it's not like we always have a choice. Most things in life require patience, and growing out your hair can be one of them. But if your hair isn't growing as fast as you'd like, or if it doesn't feel healthy, I'm here for you. Topical products, like hair oils full of essential vitamins and nutrients, can jumpstart your strands and make everything better. Length? Check. Thickness? Check. Shine? Check. Honestly, you can't go wrong with implementing a good hair oil in your routine.

But if you're really trying to make your hair grow super-fast, you can't only use hair oil. In a perfect world, that'd be amazing, but the truth is, healthy hair growth is an inside-out process. You have to supplement these oils with good habits like filling your body with lots of lean, plant-based protein, being gentle with your hair, using the right tools, shampooing less, brushing consistently, and rinsing your locks with cold water weekly. Once you do that, while regularly using one of these hair growth oils (which have the most rave reviews!), you'll see length in no time. Mermaid locks, here you come.

1. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density $25.34 at Amazon $17.90 at Sephora $17.90 at SkinStore US You love The Ordinary for its skincare gems, but it turns out the brand makes pretty amazing hair products, too. This Multi-Peptide Serum is filled with ingredients that target stem cells to make hair look fuller and more voluminous.

2. EssyNaturals Advanced Hair Growth Oil with Caffeine and Biotin $35.99 at amazon.com This oil from EssyNaturals has more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The serum-like texture deeply penetrates the hair and the blend of oils keeps your hair feeling so soft. It contains castor oil and rosemary oil alongside caffeine to stimulate new growth.

This Miracle Worker 3. Mizani 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil $22 at Amazon $22 at Sephora This Mizani Miracle oil just might be the answer to your hair's problems. When it comes to ingredients, this product takes no shortcuts—it's packed with 25 hardworking oils, like jojoba, sunflower seed and coconut oil, which collectively combat brittleness and dryness. So, if your length is at a standstill. this leave-in oil will speed up your healthy hair process.

This Pure Castor Oil 4. Briogeo B. Well Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil $26 at Sephora $26 at Nordstrom $26 at dermstore Not all castor oil is created equal...or up to Briogeo's beauty standards. This castor oil was cold-pressed in order to preserve the harvested seeds' nutrients. So rest assured that your hair is getting high-grade, pure and potent nutrients that will help lock in moisture for a happy scalp to stimulate hair growth.

The Overnight Miracle Worker 5. The Mane Choice Hair Growth Oil $12.99 at Amazon $13.95 at Amazon $21.47 at Amazon I can attest that this oil works, and it works fast. I'm impatient, which makes my job as a beauty editor complicated because I crave quick results. No lie: This made my healthy hair wishes come true in less than a month. I use the pointed nozzle to target my scalp. The oil trickles down from root t0 tip, caressing each cuticle with essential multivitamins that promote stronger, longer strands.

This Activator 6. Evolis Professional Promote Activator $65 at Macy's $65 at Neiman Marcus Listen up: This activator promises to lengthen your hair 20 percent (!), which can come out to be two whole inches, if you're thorough about using it consistently. Its natural actives—baobab, rosa multiflora, swertia chirata and more—are what's responsible for this activator's hair fortifying powers to strengthen, condition, and lengthen your hair over time.

This Bond Builder 7. Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $28 at Saks Fifth Avenue You're looking at one of the best bonding oils in the game. This popular pick pieces your broken hair bonds back together. Hair bonds weaken for several reasons—chemically-processed treatments, color-treated damage, excessive brittleness and so on—and this oil gets to the root of the issues (pun intended). It's also made with fermented green tea oil, which acts as an essential dose of nutrition for your hair.

This Healing Oil 8. Virtue Healing Oil $42 at Amazon $40 at NET-A-PORTER Limited $40 at SSENSE Before you move forward, you have to work backwards to reverse the damage that's already been done. This healing oil is made with nourishing vitamins and protective botanicals, like kalahari melon seed oil and tahitian gardenia flower extract to give your hair all the protein it needs to continue growing long and strong.

9. Adwoa beauty Baomint™ Protect + Shine Oil Blend $20.00 at sephora.com A blend of pomegranate seed oil, grapeseed oil, and fractionated coconut oil keeps the hair you have soft while stimulating and nourishing further hair growth.

The Tropical Oil 10. Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil $6.40 at Amazon $6.99 at Target $10 at Urban Outfitters (US) Jamaican black castor oil might as well be magic, because this stuff works wonders. Why? Well, because its 100 percent pure blend uses traditional Jamaican methods to roast and boil organic castor beans. These beans are then blended to create a silky lather, which has been proven to promote length, luster, and strong hair follicles. Oh, and you can use it to make your nails and lashes grow, too.

The Botanical Blend 11. Leonor Greyl Regenerescence Naturelle Hair Oil $40.00 at leonorgreyl-usa.com I know, I know—$60 is a lot for hair oil. But you deserve to splurge on your strands, especially if you're dealing with damage or thinning. Thanks to the power of botanical ingredients like olive, borage, jojoba and lavender oils, this oil breathes life back into brittle strands. The end result? Thicker, healthier hair.

The Curl Revitalizer 12. Curls Blueberry Bliss Hair Growth Oil $12.99 at Amazon $11.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond $11.99 at Target It's time to manifest the bouncy, thick, full curls of your dreams. This is 100 percent safe to use on natural hair because it's made without parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil, which has harmful effects on textured hair. "Blueberry bliss" alone sounds enticing, but blueberry extracts actually do improve the circulation of your hair follicles. You know what happens next—your hair becomes thicker, longer, and stronger.

The Scalp Soother 13. Kerastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum $47 at Walmart $58.87 at Amazon $77.17 at Walmart When you're on a mission to grow out your hair, you have to show some love to your scalp, too. This treads the line between a serum and an oil, and will cover your hair's bases from root to tip. As soon as you apply it, your scalp will feel stimulated and soothed. This restorative oil works to keep your hair fibers intact, which in turn will provide you with a noticeable improvement in texture and length.

The Hydrator 14. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $9.97 at Amazon Dry hair is the enemy. Also, it just doesn't look cute. To avoid stale strands, employ this invigorating combo of rosemary mint and biotin to give you great shine. This also takes care of split ends, and will bless you with a fuller and longer head of hair.