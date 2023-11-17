Tell me if this sounds familiar: your hair tried-and-true dryer is the same one you’ve had since college and it’s no longer doing what you need it to. Maybe it’s not powerful enough to dry your hair quickly. Maybe it leaves your hair looking dull. Maybe it’s too heavy and causes your arms to ache when doing a blowout. Or, maybe it has none of the attachments you need to actually do a blowout at home. Whatever the reason, it’s time for a new one. Luckily, I scoured the internet for the best hair dryer deals for Black Friday.

I know that Black Friday hasn’t officially happened yet—sales normally kick off on Friday, November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving—but so many beauty brands are offering early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now on the best blow dryers , and hair dryer brushes , bar none. Spoiler alert: I’m talking about brands like Dyson, ghd, and Revlon.

Before you dive into the deals, here’s a brief rundown of everything you should look out for when shopping for the best hair dryer or blow dryer brush:

Lots of Heat and Speed Settings: Most hair dryers on the market have a combination of two speed settings and three heat settings. Many of the blow dryers and blow dryer brushes on this list have more options than that, which gives you maximum versatility and control when styling. Some dryers on this list are great because they’re made with tech that automatically checks the exact temperature of the air as you dry, which reduces the amount of heat applied on the hair (and therefore causes less damage.)

Ahead, shop all of the best dryers and brushes on the market. All you need now is a best-in-class heat protectant product and a hair oil and you’ll be good to go.

The Best Blow Dryer Deals

Dyson HD07 Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer (Was $400) $300 at Saks Fifth Avenue This paired-down version of the original Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is currently on sale for $100 off on Saks Fifth Avenue. It comes with fewer attachments than the original, making it perfect for travel. The set includes just the Supersonic dryer and the universally-adored Styling Concentrator attachment.

Bio Ionic SMART-X Dryer And Diffuser Set (Was $329) $230 at Ulta Beauty This super-sleek blow dryer and diffuser duo from Bio Ionic promises to dry your hair 75 percent faster than other hair dryers on the market. It uses technology that checks and maintains the dryer's temperature at a rat e of 100x per second to keep heat damage at bay. A combination of three heat and three speed settings allow you to control your style with ease. Plus, there's an option to lock your settings so you don't accidentally change your options mid-style. "This is by far the best dryer I've used," wrote one reviewer. "[It] dries hair noticeably quicker, my hair is so silky smooth and not frizzy like it normally would be after blow drying. Would highly recommend! Love the sleek shape also" Customer Review: "I honestly bought this for the diffuse and the light weight and it did not disappoint. The noise level is minimum, my hair is curly and didnt want it to dry out this has been good." — Ulta

ghd Limited Edition Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer - Orchid Pink (Was $279) $195 at Dermstore How cute is this hot pink ghd dryer? The ghd Helios range of hair dryers is celebrity-stylist adored for their power and lightweight feel thanks to the ergonomic and equally-balanced silhouette. This one promises 30 percent more shine when compared to other similar dryers and comes with two attachments: a smoothing nozzle and a diffuser. Better yet, $20 of every purchase of this hair dryer will be donated to The Pink Agenda. Snag it now for less than $200.

Remington Pro Wet2style Hair Dryer (Was $30) $24 at Amazon With just shy of 2,000 five star reviews (1,994, to be exact) this Remington hair dryer is an underrated hit in the beauty community. It comes with several attachments like a detangling wide-toothed comb and a slip-stream option for pre-styling as you dry for a smoother finished look. The "Blowout Boost" attachment is specifically designed to fit your favorite round brush for an easier way to achieve a blowout at home. "The slipstream attachment is a game changer," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "My naturally curly thick hair was almost totally straight in just a few minutes using this tool." Customer Review: "Hands down, the best dryer I've ever owned. The attachments are an added bonus. I straighten my hair in separate sections after drying each one with the slip through and comb. It looks better than when I did this with my straightner. Highly recommend this dryer!" — Amazon

Conair - InfPRO DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer - Powder Blue (Was $150) $111 at Best Buy This icy blue dryer from Conair's InfPRO range of tools has a next-level motor and a specialized form of ceramic technology that gives you 50% more ceramic surface to fight frizz and add shine. Expertly-crafted details like the seven-foot chord and the illuminated cold shot button keeps your style in place long after you dry your hair. It promises to be 30 percent lighter than other dryers powered by an AC motor, too, and has a combination of three heat and three different speed settings. Customer Review: "This dryer blew me away (no pun intended). It packs a powerful punch for the compact size. It dries my hair in minutes and doesn't take up a lot of room on my counter. What I love best is the cold setting to lock in your style after drying. Conair has a quality dryer at a reasonable price point, you won't be disappointed." — Best Buy

CHI Touch Activated Hair Dryer (Was $93) $86 at Amazon If you're in the middle of styling and need to put down your dryer, it can be tricky to remember to hit the "off" button. This ingenious dryer from CHI fixed that problem with this touch-activated hair dryer. All you have to do is touch the front of the dryer and will turn on like magic. It also has other techy features like a digital temperature display screen and a powerful motor. It has a combination of five heat and five-speed settings for even more versatility. The concentrator nozzle snaps right onto the front of the dryer, too, for easy styling. Customer Review: "It’s very convenient to use with the touch activate. I noticed it helped with the frizz more than my other tools! It’s worth every bit of it don’t have any issues at all." — Target

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Hair Dryer (Was $47) $36 at Amazon This black hair dryer has a whopping 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and its on sale for $36 right now. Classically-designed and easy to use, it features three heat and two speed settings and comes with two attachments: a diffuser and a concentrator. It ven comes in two colors: a classic black and a rich plum shade. What makes this one different is the sheer amount of glowing reviews. "I honestly didn't believe a hair dryer could make a big difference," wrote one commenter. "purchased the Infiniti Pro and thought if it even did a little better job I'd be happy. I am OVERJOYED! I can't believe how fast my hair dries, but even more remarkable is how smooth and silky my hair is after drying." Customer Review: "I left my old hair dryer on vacation and after receiving and using this one I’m actually happy to have forgotten the old one behind. This hair dryer is great. It is a little quieter than other hairdryers I’ve owned. It also has a lot more power. I have a lot of hair and it is dry in about 20 minutes which is record time for me. I like that it has options for high and low blower speed and hot, warm, or cool air. I also like that it came with the attachments. I’ve never used them before and they are great. I don’t even need to use my straightener when I use the smooth attachment. I highly recommend this hair dryer!" — Amazon

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Blow Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator for Curly Hair (Was $55) $32 at Amazon Wavy-haired users, this dryer is for you. Not only does it come in 10 colors (Icy pink! Lavender! White!), but it comes with two attachments and is compact enough in size that you can take it traveling without having to pack an entire other suitcase. It has three attachments that are designed for waves and curls, including a wide-tooth comb that won't snag on your hair and is specially designed for coarse hair types. It uses a combination of three temperature and two airflow settings plus an icy cool shot. The over 5,000 five-star reviews agree that it's a must-buy. "I have curly natural hair, and the Wavytalk Ionic Hair Blow Dryer has been an absolute game-changer for me.," wrote one reviewer. "This dryer not only reduces frizz but also leaves my curls looking defined and bouncy." Customer Review: "This blow dryer is great. It's not big and bulky like others I have had. It's not super loud, I can use it and not wake everyone up in the morning. The settings are perfect and it has all the attachments I needed. Also the attachments don't pop off easily like others." — Amazon

Shark HyperAIR HD112 2 in 1 Hairdryer (Was $230) $196 at Bloomingdale's This viral hair dryer from Shark is on sale for 15 percent off right now and the discount is applied at checkout for easy shopping (and less math in your head). The set includes the sleek gray dryer plus a styling brush and a concentrator. The dryer attachment basically means that you'll be able to achieve a blowout at home without having to use both of your hands to do it—and there are no sore muscles in the process! "[the] brush attachment completely straightens my thick wavy hair and it holds up in humid weather," gushed one reviwer. Customer Review: "Works great with thick hair. The brush attachment helps straighten hair while not damaging it. Highly recommend and cuts my blow drying time in half." — Bloomingdale's

The Best Blow Dryer Brush Deals

L'ange Le Duo 360 Airflow Styler (Was $89) $62 at Amazon This versatile little styling tool from L'ange can be used to straighten or curl your strands. Similar to your favorite flatiron, it has titanium plates that evenly distribute heat across the hair for a perfect finish every time. The built-in fan cools down your hair as you finish styling to lock the look in place. The heat settings range from 280 F to 460 F for maximum versatility. Speaking of, reviewers love it because the two-in-one functionality makes it perfect for travel. "I've tried curling with my straightener but can't seem to master it, and I don't want to pack both a wand and a straightener in my carry-on. I just got the Le Duo, and so far I am SUPER impressed," wrote one reviewer. "Something about the clamp action makes it easier to curl than my straightener, it heats up quickly, it does seem that the fan adds to the curl, but you can turn this off if preferred." Customer Review: "I have fine hair that usually a curl falls out by mid day. it gave me curls that lasted all day, highly recommend." — Ulta Beauty

Revlon One-Step 1-1/2'' Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Styler (Was $65) $31 at Walmart If getting a defined, bouncy curl is something you're after, consider buying this under-$50 brush from Revlon (the brand behind the OG hair dryer brush that took the internet by storm. Ideal for those with shorter haircuts that don't fit around the larger blow dryer brush options on the market, it perfectly captures each strand for a defined and blown-out look. Or, you can use it on your bangs for a blowout-inspired finish every single time. Customer Review: "Im really bad at blow drying my hair and whenever I do my hair always gets too puffy! The revlon did an amazing job drying my hajr and making it look smooth after." — Ulta Beauty

L'ange Le Volume Elevé 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer in Blush (Was $119) $67 at Amazon Volume-seekers, this is the blow dryer brush for you. It has a teardrop-shaped brush that measures 65mm and captures every strand of hair and adds volume at the roots and a soft curl at the end. It works best if you use it on hair that's roughly 70 percent dry to prevent excessive heat damage that might come with starting on sopping wet hair straight out of the shower. Tug-resistant bristles make it ideal for thick or curly hair that snags easily on brushes. Customer Review: "This styling dryer is amazing. The wide brush rolls through your hair without pulling. The heat setting is perfect. I've used similar dryers that get way too hot and will burn your ears. Love this styling tool." — Ulta Beauty

Sutra 6-Pc. Limited-Edition iBob Bundle Set, Created for Macy's (Was $140) $98 at Macy's This Macy's exclusive dryer set from Sutra is your one-stop shop for all things hot tools. On sale for less than $100 right now, it comes with a 2" brush, a 2" V-shaped brush head, the brand's AirWand curler for both your left and right sides, and an Air Clamp curler for true versatility. All you have to do is simply click them on and off for easy drying and styling in minutes. The three heat settings also allow you to minimize damage as you style.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler (Was $38) $27 at Walmart Revlon has done it again with this straightening blow dryer brush. It has tangle-free bristles and has two heat settings for a smooth overall look. This is the one to buy if you're after a pin-straight look rather than a bouncier blowout. Reviewers claim that it's great for thicker hair and that it's great for detangling your hair as it dries in one simple step. Customer Review: "This blow dry brush has been amazing with my thick 4c hair! Cuts blow dry time down significantly and leaves hair silky straight. It is quite hot so be sure to use with a quality heat protectant." — Ulta Beauty