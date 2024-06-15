Kate Middleton and King Charles Stand Side-by-Side During Trooping the Colour Ceremony, Showcasing Their Special Bond

During this year's memorable Trooping the Colour in honor of King Charles' birthday, the Princess of Wales and the monarch shared some touching moments on the Buckingham Palace balcony, showcasing their-one-of-a-kind relationship.
After Kate Middleton seemed to enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the royal family appeared alongside one another during the flypast.
The Princess of Wales was flanked by her husband, Prince William, and her father-in-law, the birthday boy King Charles. Throughout their iconic balcony appearance, Middleton and King Charles stayed close to each other's side, often making conversation and exchanging words, smiles and noticeable chuckles.
The 2024 Trooping the Colour was incredibly special this year, as it marked Middleton's first public appearance since her brief hospitalization in January and subsequent cancer diagnosis. The ceremony was also the first Trooping the Colour for King Charles since his cancer diagnosis—instead of riding horseback alongside his son, Prince William, the monarch shared a carriage ride with his wife, Queen Camilla.
Middleton and her father-in-law share a special bond in the wake of their cancer diagnoses—in fact, the monarch reportedly found a way to visit with his daughter-in-law while both where in the hospital earlier this year.
"While they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her,” a source told The Times at the time. “He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout. The King has always had a close, warm, and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position.”
The Princess of Wales was also reportedly touched by the way in which King Charles handled his cancer diagnosis, especially his decision to discuss his health so publicly.
“(She was) inspired to speak out about her diagnosis after seeing Charles’ own openness about his condition,” The Telegraph reported.
Prior to June 15, the monarch was reportedly “delighted” at the thought of having his “beloved daughter-in-law” on the balcony with him and the rest of the royal family after reports indicated the Princess of Wales planned on making a surprise appearance.
“If Kate were to appear on the balcony, it would definitely dominate the news,” public relations expert Rhea Freeman told GB News. “But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there.”
Looks like King Charles got his birthday wish after all, and in true serendipitous, perhaps mysterious royal fashion the weather seemed to even pay homage to the pair appearing together, side-by-side.
While it poured rain throughout the Trooping the Colour proceedings, just as the royal family emerged from Buckingham Palace the clouds parted, the rain sopped and the sun started to shine, as if to give a subtle "hey, it's going to be OK" message to a family that has been through so much in such a short amount of time.
