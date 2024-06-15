Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank “Everyone Involved” in This Year’s Trooping the Colour, Share More Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their most sincere thanks after this year's successful Trooping the Colour ceremony.
In a post shared by the royal couple's official social media accounts, the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked "everyone involved in Trooping the Colour," the annual ceremony celebrating King Charles' birthday.
"Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon," the pair captioned the post.
In addition to sharing their gratitude, the royal couple posted more behind-the-scenes footage of this year's posh festivities, including video of Kate Middleton doting on her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
In one snapshot, the Princess of Wales is seen smiling at her children from inside their horse-drawn carriage. In another, Prince William stands stoic and regal while riding horseback during the royal proceedings.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This year's Trooping the Colour was particularly special, as it marked Princess Kate's first public appearance in six months and since she announced to the world that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the Princess of Wales wrote in a statement shared by Kensington Palace on its various social media accounts. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."
Despite her surprise appearance, Middleton is still not expected to return to any official public-facing royal duties until the fall (at the earliest) and perhaps not until 2025.
In fact, according to royal historian Gareth Russell who spoke to Us Weekly, royal fans should not expect Princess Kate to return to public duty until “she feels ready to, rather than because she feels pressured to.”
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
During the ceremony, Kensington Palace shared another behind-the-scenes look at Middleton and her royal family preparing for and enjoying the festivities.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"All set for The King’s Birthday Parade!," the Palace captioned the post, which at one point showed Kate Middleton standing behind her three children nd even playing with her daughter's long brown hair.
In another quick snippet, the Princess of Wales once again stands behind her well-dressed children as young Prince Louis gives a little royal wave. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was spotted giving some serious side-eye and something of a "don't mess with me" look during the ceremony.
According to body language expert Judi James, Princess Charlotte’s “protective” body language showed that, amid Kate’s cancer battle, her only daughter is stepping up as a source of support.
“Charlotte seems to be acting as Kate’s wing-woman here, which is so sweet,” James told The Sun. “There were strong hints that Charlotte is the child primarily protecting and supporting Kate at this event. Sitting opposite her mother, she performed the kind of body language rituals that Kate would normally have done, smiling over her shoulder at the crowds and waving with enthusiasm. Like Kate, her smile was almost constant.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Meghan Markle Reveals New American Rivieria Orchard Product As Royal Family Presents a Unified Front During Trooping the Colour
The Duchess of Sussex appears to have created some branded dog treats for man's best friend.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kate Middleton Repurposed a Pre-Coronation Dress During Her Long-Awaited Public Return During This Year's Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales is also the queen of royal rewear.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince Louis Savagely Shut Down Big Sister Princess Charlotte in a Relatable Sibling Moment During Trooping the Colour, According to a Lip-Reading Expert
The young princess had some choice words for her little brother during the ceremony, and he was having none of it.
By Danielle Campoamor Published