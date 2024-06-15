Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank “Everyone Involved” in This Year’s Trooping the Colour, Share More Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their most sincere thanks after this year's successful Trooping the Colour ceremony.



In a post shared by the royal couple's official social media accounts, the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked "everyone involved in Trooping the Colour," the annual ceremony celebrating King Charles' birthday.

"Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon," the pair captioned the post.



In addition to sharing their gratitude, the royal couple posted more behind-the-scenes footage of this year's posh festivities, including video of Kate Middleton doting on her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



In one snapshot, the Princess of Wales is seen smiling at her children from inside their horse-drawn carriage. In another, Prince William stands stoic and regal while riding horseback during the royal proceedings.

This year's Trooping the Colour was particularly special, as it marked Princess Kate's first public appearance in six months and since she announced to the world that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the Princess of Wales wrote in a statement shared by Kensington Palace on its various social media accounts. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Despite her surprise appearance, Middleton is still not expected to return to any official public-facing royal duties until the fall (at the earliest) and perhaps not until 2025.

In fact, according to royal historian Gareth Russell who spoke to Us Weekly , royal fans should not expect Princess Kate to return to public duty until “she feels ready to, rather than because she feels pressured to.”

During the ceremony, Kensington Palace shared another behind-the-scenes look at Middleton and her royal family preparing for and enjoying the festivities.

"All set for The King’s Birthday Parade!," the Palace captioned the post, which at one point showed Kate Middleton standing behind her three children nd even playing with her daughter's long brown hair.

In another quick snippet, the Princess of Wales once again stands behind her well-dressed children as young Prince Louis gives a little royal wave. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was spotted giving some serious side-eye and something of a "don't mess with me" look during the ceremony.

According to body language expert Judi James, Princess Charlotte’s “protective” body language showed that, amid Kate’s cancer battle, her only daughter is stepping up as a source of support.