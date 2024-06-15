Meghan Markle Reveals New American Rivieria Orchard Product As Royal Family Presents a Unified Front During Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle has seemingly revealed the latest product from her new American Rivieria Orchard brand, and people can't help but notice the timing.
A day before the royal family came together for this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony in celebration of King Charles' birthday—which also served as the first public appearance from Kate Middleton in over six months and since her cancer diagnosis—a close friend of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex shared photos of apparent American Rivieria Orchard dog treats and the brand's latest, exclusive jam flavor.
Polo player Nacho Figueras, a close friend of the royal couple, posted a series of photos to his Instagram stories, showing what appeared to the second of just two jars of a new raspberry jam from Markle's lifestyle brand.
The close pal also shared photos of his dog posing beside a posh jar of puppy treats. While there was no official brand logo on the jar, the words "Dob Biscuits" appeared "to be written in Meghan's calligraphy," People reports.
Given that "dog treats and other pet supplies were among the goods listed in trademark applications for exclusive rights to sell products under the American Riviera Orchard name," according to the publication, it's safe to assume our four-legged furry friends are getting their own Duchess approved treat next.
In addition to being the proud parents of two children, 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also share three beloved fur-babies, Guy, Pula and Mia.
Previously, a source told People that American Riviera Orchard "will reflect everything that (Markle) loves—family, cooking, entertaining and home décor."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch," the source told the publication at the time. "She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves."
While a new American Rivieria Orchard product is exciting, royal fans couldn't help but notice the timing of the reveal.
"If I was her PR team, I’d quit out of sheer embarrassment," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Could it get anymore obvious?" another commented, alluding to the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as other close, senior members of the royal family.
In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to King Charles' celebratory birthday ceremony this year, according to a source who spoke exclusively to People. The royal snub was not much of a surprise, as the pair were not invited to last year's event either, which marked King Charles' first Trooping the Colour.
Despite the family strife, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex seem to be living their best life, especially in the wake of their whirlwind, successful visit to Nigeria in honor of Harry's beloved Invictus Games.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Kate Middleton Repurposed a Pre-Coronation Dress During Her Long-Awaited Public Return During This Year's Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales is also the queen of royal rewear.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince Louis Savagely Shut Down Big Sister Princess Charlotte in a Relatable Sibling Moment During Trooping the Colour, According to a Lip-Reading Expert
The young princess had some choice words for her little brother during the ceremony, and he was having none of it.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
At Today’s Trooping the Colour, What Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Didn’t Say Apparently Said It All
A body language expert dissects George and Charlotte’s protective gestures over their mother, Princess Kate, and why Louis’ typical antics tell us all we need to know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published