Meghan Markle Reveals New American Rivieria Orchard Product As Royal Family Presents a Unified Front During Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle has seemingly revealed the latest product from her new American Rivieria Orchard brand, and people can't help but notice the timing.

A day before the royal family came together for this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony in celebration of King Charles' birthday—which also served as the first public appearance from Kate Middleton in over six months and since her cancer diagnosis—a close friend of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex shared photos of apparent American Rivieria Orchard dog treats and the brand's latest, exclusive jam flavor.

Polo player Nacho Figueras, a close friend of the royal couple, posted a series of photos to his Instagram stories, showing what appeared to the second of just two jars of a new raspberry jam from Markle's lifestyle brand.

The close pal also shared photos of his dog posing beside a posh jar of puppy treats. While there was no official brand logo on the jar, the words "Dob Biscuits" appeared "to be written in Meghan's calligraphy," People reports.

Meghan Markle appears to have revealed a new jam flavor and dog treats from her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard. (Image credit: Instagram: @nachofigueras)

Given that "dog treats and other pet supplies were among the goods listed in trademark applications for exclusive rights to sell products under the American Riviera Orchard name," according to the publication, it's safe to assume our four-legged furry friends are getting their own Duchess approved treat next.

In addition to being the proud parents of two children, 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also share three beloved fur-babies, Guy, Pula and Mia.

Previously, a source told People that American Riviera Orchard "will reflect everything that (Markle) loves—family, cooking, entertaining and home décor."

"Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch," the source told the publication at the time. "She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves."

Man's best friend, posing next to the latest product from Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand. (Image credit: Instagram: @nachofigueras)

While a new American Rivieria Orchard product is exciting, royal fans couldn't help but notice the timing of the reveal.

"If I was her PR team, I’d quit out of sheer embarrassment," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Could it get anymore obvious?" another commented, alluding to the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as other close, senior members of the royal family.