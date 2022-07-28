Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As much as I love skincare (and I really love skincare), there’s nothing I obsess over more than a good cryotherapy tool. I mean, I’d happily give a Ted Talk about the de-puffing, calming, and super-sculpting powers of the best ice globes to anyone that will listen. Here’s the thing: Ice rollers are the easiest way to get *dramatic* benefits—at home—in five minutes flat. Whether I’m having a rosacea flare that’s begging to be calmed down or am looking a little rough from a restless night’s sleep, a DIY cryotherapy facial makes me look approximately 1000 times better. Even though I like to think of ice globes as two magic sticks I can whip out of my refrigerator, there’s a very real reason as to why they work so well.

Josie Holmes (opens in new tab), a licensed aesthetician at SKINNEY Medspa, explains that their cold temperature, paired with the unique circular shape of an ice globe, can reduce redness and inflammation, while also increasing circulation. Another bonus? “With specific movements, [ice globes] can really relax the facial muscles,” Holmes explains. “You can easily work along the facial anatomy while aiding in contouring and de-puffing.”

The multitude of benefits seems too good to be true—I know. But as an ice globe aficionado, I pinky promise this cooling tool is the real deal. So whether you’re ready to splurge on a titanium set that stays icy for an hour or want to test the waters with a glass option, keep reading. Here, we’ve rounded up the best ice globes of all time.

How to Use an Ice Globe

Let’s kick this off by saying that using an ice globe is fool-proof. There’s no “wrong” way to use them, or any risk involved. But if you want to see maximum benefits, there is a technique to follow.

First and foremost, start with clean, freshly washed skin. “Utilize a serum to act as a glide. The motions of the cryo sticks will help to further penetrate the product into the skin,” explains Holmes. Then, roll your globes in an upward motion to give a lifting effect. You can also use a downward motion to help with lymphatic drainage.

Once you’re depuffed and satisfied, wrap up your skincare routine—and wash your ice globes. “We want to be sure we are not carrying any bacteria into the next treatment, as these tools are not single use,” adds Holmes. “It is also important to clean the globes in order to remove any product residue. In addition, it is wise to store your cryo globes in a container to keep them free of bacteria, dirt, and germs.”

The Best Ice Globes

The Best Ice Globes for Contouring (opens in new tab) Biologique Recherche Cryo Sticks Facial Tool Holmes is *obsessed* with this specific cryo tool because of its unique shape. “It has a curve to the globe, which feels fantastic when manipulating the skin,” she explains. The edges fit perfectly into the cheek contours and can rest comfortably in the under-eye area. Plus, it comes in a compact case for safe (and sanitary) keeping. $120 at Joanna Czech (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globes for Beginners (opens in new tab) Skin Gym Pink Liquid Cryocicles Facial Globes If you want to test the ice globe waters, Skin Gym has you covered. Their pink tools are aesthetically pleasing and in line with the Barbiecore trend. The glass casing also keeps a cool temp for around 15 minutes so you don’t have to worry about your at-home facial being cut short. $50 at Dermstore (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globes for the Under-Eye Area (opens in new tab) Omorovicza Cooling Derma-Globes Most ice globes can run on the bulky side. While that’s great for sculpting out your cheekbone, you may want to have something a bit smaller on hand for problem areas like the under-eyes. These Omorovicza tools are specifically designed to reduce puffiness and inflammation in all the itty-bitty nooks and crannies. $140 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab)

The Most Multi-Faceted Georgia Louise Cryo Freeze Tools Get the full spa experience from the comfort of your home with these luxe ice globes. Unlike glass globes that can crack or shatter in the freezer, these cryo sticks are able to withstand the coldest temps thanks to their metal makeup. As a result, you'll experience a maximum cooling sensation. Plus, they have a unique shape that allows you to give every inch of your face the TLC it deserves. The flat edge is uniquely tailored for the brow and eye area, while the rounded sides are perfect for the forehead and cheeks. $130 (opens in new tab) at Revolve (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globes for Face and Body (opens in new tab) The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager Even though ice globes are most commonly used for the face, the benefits carry over to body contouring too. Because two separate rollers can be a bit hard to maneuver, The Skinny Confidential created this easy-to-use two-prong device. It’s perfect for sculpting the neck and clavicle, and is by far the best option for defining the jaw-line. The unique shape and automatic grip takes the guesswork out of the lymphatic drainage technique. Your collarbone and jaw will pop after a few minutes of rolling. $99 at Skinny Confidential (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globe for Lymphatic Drainage Faceé Ice Globe Made with hypoallergenic glass and an anti-freeze liquid, these globes can be left in the fridge overnight or placed in the freezer for 20 minutes—tops. That said, they get cold quickly and work like a charm. You can use upwards motions to achieve a lifted look or drag the tools in a downward motion to help with lymphatic drainage and de-puffing. When all is said and done, just clean the ice globes with water and soap. $65 at My Facee (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globes for Traveling (opens in new tab) Sonage Baby Frioz Mini Ice Globes I don’t know about you, but planes, trains, automobiles, and hotel pillows are not friendly to my face. Puffy eyes, puffy cheeks, swollen everything—I could go on. That’s why I always toss these small and lightweight globes in my carry-on. They instantly upgrade my in-flight skincare routine and double as the perfect morning ritual after a late night. $54 at Sonage (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globe for Heat Therapy Nurse Jamie Super Cryo Duo Massaging Orbs It goes without saying that we love a product that has multiple uses. That’s how these orbs ended up on this list. While most ice globes are logically used cold, these cryo orbs can also be used warm. Just toss them in a bowl of water for 30 to 60 minutes and contour away. The heat can help increase blood flow, circulation, and product absorption. Plus, the two sizes ensure you’ll be able to accurately treat every area. $50 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) $159 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globes for a Quick Fix (opens in new tab) Jenny Patinkin Cryo Glow Globes Some ice globes will need to chill overnight for optimal efficacy, but Jenny Patinkin’s unique non-toxic, hand-blow glass globes freeze up in no time—we’re talking 15 minutes. And when it’s time to put them to the test? The curved shape can’t be beat. You can glide or gently rock the globes back and forth to get all the benefits: de-puffing, redness reducing, tightening, and firming. $70 at Dermstore (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globe Set (opens in new tab) 111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Edit If puffiness is your biggest skin concern, buying this four-piece set is a no-brainer. In addition to high-end stainless steel ice globes, this edit also includes SKIN111’s famed de-puffing eye mask, face mask, and eye duo, which is formulated with seaweed extract to fight inflammation. Do the whole routine and we promise your skin will look calmer and more balanced. $133 at SkinStore (opens in new tab)

The Best Ice Globes for Firming (opens in new tab) Angela Caglia Cryo Facial Set Let’s set some realistic expectations: A cryo tool isn’t going to make fine lines disappear—that’s a job for skincare, lasers, or injectables. But this 18-carat gold set can soften the appearance of fine lines thanks to its firming and lifting properties. Think of it like a plumping wake up call for your skin. $125 at Dermstore (opens in new tab)