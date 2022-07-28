Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As much as I love skincare (and I really love skincare), there’s nothing I obsess over more than a good cryotherapy tool. I mean, I’d happily give a Ted Talk about the de-puffing, calming, and super-sculpting powers of the best ice globes to anyone that will listen. Here’s the thing: Ice rollers are the easiest way to get *dramatic* benefits—at home—in five minutes flat. Whether I’m having a rosacea flare that’s begging to be calmed down or am looking a little rough from a restless night’s sleep, a DIY cryotherapy facial makes me look approximately 1000 times better. Even though I like to think of ice globes as two magic sticks I can whip out of my refrigerator, there’s a very real reason as to why they work so well.
Josie Holmes (opens in new tab), a licensed aesthetician at SKINNEY Medspa, explains that their cold temperature, paired with the unique circular shape of an ice globe, can reduce redness and inflammation, while also increasing circulation. Another bonus? “With specific movements, [ice globes] can really relax the facial muscles,” Holmes explains. “You can easily work along the facial anatomy while aiding in contouring and de-puffing.”
The multitude of benefits seems too good to be true—I know. But as an ice globe aficionado, I pinky promise this cooling tool is the real deal. So whether you’re ready to splurge on a titanium set that stays icy for an hour or want to test the waters with a glass option, keep reading. Here, we’ve rounded up the best ice globes of all time.
How to Use an Ice Globe
Let’s kick this off by saying that using an ice globe is fool-proof. There’s no “wrong” way to use them, or any risk involved. But if you want to see maximum benefits, there is a technique to follow.
First and foremost, start with clean, freshly washed skin. “Utilize a serum to act as a glide. The motions of the cryo sticks will help to further penetrate the product into the skin,” explains Holmes. Then, roll your globes in an upward motion to give a lifting effect. You can also use a downward motion to help with lymphatic drainage.
Once you’re depuffed and satisfied, wrap up your skincare routine—and wash your ice globes. “We want to be sure we are not carrying any bacteria into the next treatment, as these tools are not single use,” adds Holmes. “It is also important to clean the globes in order to remove any product residue. In addition, it is wise to store your cryo globes in a container to keep them free of bacteria, dirt, and germs.”
The Best Ice Globes
The Best Ice Globes for Contouring
Biologique Recherche Cryo Sticks Facial Tool
Holmes is *obsessed* with this specific cryo tool because of its unique shape. “It has a curve to the globe, which feels fantastic when manipulating the skin,” she explains. The edges fit perfectly into the cheek contours and can rest comfortably in the under-eye area. Plus, it comes in a compact case for safe (and sanitary) keeping.
The Best Ice Globes for Beginners
Skin Gym Pink Liquid Cryocicles Facial Globes
If you want to test the ice globe waters, Skin Gym has you covered. Their pink tools are aesthetically pleasing and in line with the Barbiecore trend. The glass casing also keeps a cool temp for around 15 minutes so you don’t have to worry about your at-home facial being cut short.
The Best Ice Globes for the Under-Eye Area
Omorovicza Cooling Derma-Globes
Most ice globes can run on the bulky side. While that’s great for sculpting out your cheekbone, you may want to have something a bit smaller on hand for problem areas like the under-eyes. These Omorovicza tools are specifically designed to reduce puffiness and inflammation in all the itty-bitty nooks and crannies.
The Most Multi-Faceted
Georgia Louise Cryo Freeze Tools
Get the full spa experience from the comfort of your home with these luxe ice globes. Unlike glass globes that can crack or shatter in the freezer, these cryo sticks are able to withstand the coldest temps thanks to their metal makeup. As a result, you'll experience a maximum cooling sensation. Plus, they have a unique shape that allows you to give every inch of your face the TLC it deserves. The flat edge is uniquely tailored for the brow and eye area, while the rounded sides are perfect for the forehead and cheeks.
The Best Ice Globes for Face and Body
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager
Even though ice globes are most commonly used for the face, the benefits carry over to body contouring too. Because two separate rollers can be a bit hard to maneuver, The Skinny Confidential created this easy-to-use two-prong device. It’s perfect for sculpting the neck and clavicle, and is by far the best option for defining the jaw-line. The unique shape and automatic grip takes the guesswork out of the lymphatic drainage technique. Your collarbone and jaw will pop after a few minutes of rolling.
The Best Ice Globe for Lymphatic Drainage
Faceé Ice Globe
Made with hypoallergenic glass and an anti-freeze liquid, these globes can be left in the fridge overnight or placed in the freezer for 20 minutes—tops. That said, they get cold quickly and work like a charm. You can use upwards motions to achieve a lifted look or drag the tools in a downward motion to help with lymphatic drainage and de-puffing. When all is said and done, just clean the ice globes with water and soap.
The Best Ice Globes for Traveling
Sonage Baby Frioz Mini Ice Globes
I don’t know about you, but planes, trains, automobiles, and hotel pillows are not friendly to my face. Puffy eyes, puffy cheeks, swollen everything—I could go on. That’s why I always toss these small and lightweight globes in my carry-on. They instantly upgrade my in-flight skincare routine and double as the perfect morning ritual after a late night.
The Best Ice Globe for Heat Therapy
Nurse Jamie Super Cryo Duo Massaging Orbs
It goes without saying that we love a product that has multiple uses. That’s how these orbs ended up on this list. While most ice globes are logically used cold, these cryo orbs can also be used warm. Just toss them in a bowl of water for 30 to 60 minutes and contour away. The heat can help increase blood flow, circulation, and product absorption. Plus, the two sizes ensure you’ll be able to accurately treat every area.
The Best Ice Globes for a Quick Fix
Jenny Patinkin Cryo Glow Globes
Some ice globes will need to chill overnight for optimal efficacy, but Jenny Patinkin’s unique non-toxic, hand-blow glass globes freeze up in no time—we’re talking 15 minutes. And when it’s time to put them to the test? The curved shape can’t be beat. You can glide or gently rock the globes back and forth to get all the benefits: de-puffing, redness reducing, tightening, and firming.
The Best Ice Globe Set
111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Edit
If puffiness is your biggest skin concern, buying this four-piece set is a no-brainer. In addition to high-end stainless steel ice globes, this edit also includes SKIN111’s famed de-puffing eye mask, face mask, and eye duo, which is formulated with seaweed extract to fight inflammation. Do the whole routine and we promise your skin will look calmer and more balanced.
The Best Ice Globes for Firming
Angela Caglia Cryo Facial Set
Let’s set some realistic expectations: A cryo tool isn’t going to make fine lines disappear—that’s a job for skincare, lasers, or injectables. But this 18-carat gold set can soften the appearance of fine lines thanks to its firming and lifting properties. Think of it like a plumping wake up call for your skin.
The Best Ice Globes for an Easy Grip
Sephora Collection Metal Facial Cooling Globes
If you find the cylindrical handles a bit hard to hold, Sephora has you covered. Their ice globes check all the typical boxes—it’s cooling, it’s sculpting, it’s soothing. But the tool stands out from the pack thanks to its curved handle, which provides a more controlled grip.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
The Cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Your Guide
Meet the new set of Liars (and their secret-keeping moms).
By Quinci LeGardye
-
FYI: Lily James Just Dyed Her Hair Buttery Blonde
Dare we say she was inspired by Pamela Anderson?
By Samantha Holender
-
We Might Be Seeing a Lot More of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the U.S.
Could we be so lucky?
By Rachel Burchfield