Fruit-inspired nail trends always seem to take over my social media feeds in the summer months. A few years ago, "blueberry milk" nails were having a huge moment on TikTok, and even though Hailey Bieber seems to be ushering in the "lemon drop martini" nail trend thanks to the launch of rhode's limited-edition "Lemontini" Peptide Lip Tint shade, guava seems to be the favorite when it comes to fruity nail inspiration this summer. Case in point: Vanessa Hudgens, whose newest manicure is a shiny, reflective take on the guava nail trend.

Hudgens's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a close-up video of the singer and High School Musical alum's nails via Instagram over the weekend. Per the video, it looks like she's wearing a cat eye manicure with metallic pink and yellow colors in an almond shape. It was a stunning celebratory manicure for the star's pregnancy announcement—Hudgens revealed on July 12 that she is expecting her second child with her husband Cole Tucker.

Guava has been dominating beauty and fashion trends since earlier this spring, with beauty brands dropping dozens of guava-inspired products and fragrances, and others touting extracts of the fruit as a key ingredient. It's likely become a huge source of trend inspiration this season thanks to its vibrant colors, which feature pink on the inside and a green, sometimes-yellow exterior.

Hudgens's manicure probably isn't the easiest to DIY, but if you're inspired by her look, read ahead for some products that'll help you pull off the fruit nail look.