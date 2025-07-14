Vanessa Hudgens's New Manicure Proves That Guava Girl Summer Is Far From Over

She's never not being a source of major nail inspiration.

Fruit-inspired nail trends always seem to take over my social media feeds in the summer months. A few years ago, "blueberry milk" nails were having a huge moment on TikTok, and even though Hailey Bieber seems to be ushering in the "lemon drop martini" nail trend thanks to the launch of rhode's limited-edition "Lemontini" Peptide Lip Tint shade, guava seems to be the favorite when it comes to fruity nail inspiration this summer. Case in point: Vanessa Hudgens, whose newest manicure is a shiny, reflective take on the guava nail trend.

Hudgens's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a close-up video of the singer and High School Musical alum's nails via Instagram over the weekend. Per the video, it looks like she's wearing a cat eye manicure with metallic pink and yellow colors in an almond shape. It was a stunning celebratory manicure for the star's pregnancy announcement—Hudgens revealed on July 12 that she is expecting her second child with her husband Cole Tucker.

Guava has been dominating beauty and fashion trends since earlier this spring, with beauty brands dropping dozens of guava-inspired products and fragrances, and others touting extracts of the fruit as a key ingredient. It's likely become a huge source of trend inspiration this season thanks to its vibrant colors, which feature pink on the inside and a green, sometimes-yellow exterior.

Hudgens's manicure probably isn't the easiest to DIY, but if you're inspired by her look, read ahead for some products that'll help you pull off the fruit nail look.

lime green chrome press on nails
CrittersNClaws
Guava Water Press-On Nails

This press-on kit takes the guava trend to a new level, and they feature a glassy finish similar to Hudgens.

guava nails
VenomNails
Guava Aura Gel Press on Nails

For an airbrushed look, go with these press-ons, which can be personalized to fit whatever nail shape you want, from square to almond.

press on nails with fruit designs
Olive & June
Puffy Fruits Press-On Nails

Of course, guava isn't the only design you can wear if you want a fruit-inspired manicure. This set includes other favorites like cherries and limes.

Juicy Nail Art
INKED by Dani
Juicy Nail Art

If press-ons aren't your thing, you can always play around with nail stickers. These come in fruity shapes and can last up to two weeks on the nails.

Make 'em Jelly Nail Lacquer Collection - Drive ‘em Magenta
OPI
Drive ‘em Magenta

For something a bit more muted, you can always just paint your nails all over to mimic the inside of a guava.

Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.