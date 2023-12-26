These Are the Exact LED Masks Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS-Wrapped Presents

Christmas is over, which means it's time for New Year's prep and a lot of de-puffing. And red light therapy, if you're Kim Kardashian or one of the multitude of her loved ones gifted a luxe LED light setup of their own this year.

After her faux snow-filled Christmas eve party and Christmas day festivities drew to a close on Monday, December 25, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share her post-holiday beauty routine, which included some products she deemed worthy of gifting in those viral SKIMS-wrapped packages. Her presents of choice? LED light therapy masks for the face, neck, and hands courtesy of the brands CurrentBody and Omnilux.

"You can find me right here... Face, neck and hand red lights for the win!" wrote Kardashian via her Instagram Stories on Monday night. "I'm obsessed with these I gave them as gifts this year."

The reality star chose to include the hashtag "not an ad"—proof that she's all about these products on her own accord. She also thanked her friend Natalie for taking the "sneaky pic." Can't a woman enjoy full-body light therapy without the paparazzi popping in?

(Image credit: @kimkardashian on Instagram)

At-home LED therapy , whether you're covering your whole body or targeting one area, is not nearly as strong as an in-office treatment. Still, there are plenty of pros to choosing an at-home device—even if your home isn't a snow-covered minimalist palace in Calabasas. Omnilux's list of clinically proven benefits includes an improved appearance in sunspots, pigmentation, wrinkles, dry skin, and skin tone, reduced inflammation, and healthier, younger-looking skin. Meanwhile, CurrentBody says 95 percent of their users have seen improved skin tone, texture, and firmness. If you need proof, just look at the loungewear mogul's face... and hands... and décolleté.

