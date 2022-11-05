Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don’t know about you, but I love a good sale—especially when that sale contains expensive items that I would otherwise not be able to afford, like a great new blow dryer. I’ve basically been using the same hair dryer for nearly a decade and it’s definitely seen better days, so I took the time to round up a few of the best blow dryers that are on sale for Black Friday.

Before you say anything, I know that it’s not quite Black Friday just yet. But I'm here to share the good news that so many brands are offering early Black Friday sales in the run-up to everyone’s favorite shopping day, including Shark, Aria, T3, and Drybar. Some of the blow dryers on this list are on sale as a part of such promotions, but others are discounted right now as a part of separate (but equally shoppable) sales like Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event.

However you choose to shop for a discounted hair dryer right now, I’ve made your shopping experience just a touch easier: Below, you’ll find both classic hair dryers and a selection of the best blow dryer brushes (including that best-selling one from Revlon).

Keep scrolling to shop the standout early Black Friday blow dryer deals now, and be sure to check back throughout the coming weeks. I’ll be adding in new dryers and updating prices as they drop—consider this page your go-to guide for finding blow dryers at a discount. Here’s to having bouncier, healthier-looking hair in time for all of those holiday parties you’re going to get invited to.

(opens in new tab) Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator & Styling Brush Attachments $150 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This compact little blow dryer from Shark has racked up nearly 150 glowing five-star reviews on Best Buy’s site, so I can guarantee it’s well worth the $150 price tag. Here’s everything you need to know about it: It has a combination of three speed and heat settings each, and has two detachable magnetic heads—styling rounded brush and a concentrator—so you can achieve the bouncy ‘90s blowout of your dreams instantly this winter. “I have long thick hair and I I have long thick hair and I am able to blow dry my hair and half the time it used to take me with a regular blow dryer,” wrote one reviewer.

(opens in new tab) REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $48 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $48.49 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) What can I say about this blow dryer brush from Revlon that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the best-selling hair styling tools on Amazon for a reason, people! This brand-new updated version of the already-great original blow dryer brush that neatly broke the internet in 2020 now has a smaller and thinner handle, a new additional heat setting (which now makes for three overall), and ion technology to deliver shine and give you frizz-free results every single time.

(opens in new tab) T3 Afar - Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer $180 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Travel often? This hair dryer from T3 is for you. But don’t confuse the mini size with less power. It uses T3’s IonAir Technology, which blows out ion-rich air to dry hair faster without having to separate it into smaller sections. The body and handle also fold in on each other for easy storage in your suitcase or in your bathroom so, no, you don’t need to actually book a flight in order to use this dryer. Oh—and it has a dual-voltage converter so that you can use it almost anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Drybar The Half Shot Small Round Blow Dryer Brush $155 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If you’re a fan of DryBar’s Double Shot blow dyer brush (opens in new tab) but are looking for something that’s more suitable for smaller curls or shorter hair, this one from the brand is perfect for you. It’s made with three speed and heat settings that are easily changed with a twist of the dryer’s base, so it has never been easier to style your hair just as you like. It’s also designed to reduce frizz and add shine, which I can personally attest to (I own this dryer and can’t stop using it).

(opens in new tab) Deva Curl DevaDryer & DevaFuser For All Curl Kind, from PUREBEAUTY Salon & Spa $219 at Macy's (opens in new tab) If you don’t want to invest in a separate diffuser from your blow dryer, pick up this hybrid hair dryer from DevaCurl. It uses 360-degree airflow to give you (and your hair) the best-ever frizz-free result. There are also three different temperature settings, a designated cool shot button, and two different speed settings. Plus, it’s designed to be lightweight and balanced in its design, so you can style your hair any which way you want without feeling the strain on your arm.

(opens in new tab) Paul Mitchell Express Ion Dry $115 at Macy's (opens in new tab) There’s a reason that Paul Mitchell is one of the hot tools brands that so many stylists have sworn by for a reason. This classic black hair dryer from the brand is outfitted with an easy-to-read digital screen that displays everything you need to know as you style your hair: the temperature, the speed, and the cooling settings. And speaking of temperatures and speed settings, this dryer has five of each so you can get the most out of your tool.