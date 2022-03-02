Dior Makes a Strong Case for Metallic Eyes at Its Fall 2022 Runway Show

Bright, pastel-colored eyeshadows may be trending, but we saw the complete opposite at Dior’s Fall 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. “No highlighting or contouring, just beautiful skin and a luminous spot of silver in the eye,” said Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup during a Zoom interview with editors after the show.

Inside the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, Philips crafted a look inspired by the set of the room, which showcased paintings of strong women by Italian artist Mariella Bettineschi . Philips began by applying Dior's Forever Clean Matte Foundation to give the models a smooth, flawless base. For thick, natural-looking eyebrows, he swept them with the Diorshow Kabuki Brow Styler.

While smooth, natural skin was a standout part of the look, the focus was a poetic eye, which Philips achieved by brightening the inner corners of the eyelid with a touch of silvery iridescence. To illuminate the models' eyes, which Phillips describes as "fun and flattering," he started by neutralizing the redness around the eye area, with primer from Dior's Backstage Custom Eyeshadow Palette in 001 Universal Neutral.

Next, he dabbed a flat eyeliner brush into the highly pigmented slate shade and graced the inner corners of each eye. “The concept isn’t new, but it draws attention to the eye,” he says. “It gives a certain vibrancy, and it can be combined with any makeup look.” To complete this look, he gently spread the eyeshadow down toward the nose with a Q-tip, noting not to drag it upwards as doing so can give a “disco feel,” he says.

The best part of the look is that it is wearable during the day, too. In fact, Philips encourages it. “Just be sure to add a touch of mascara and blush, but keep your base matte—not too glowy—because the inner eye will pop more if it’s not competing with the rest of your look,” Philips says.

As for why he opted for the silver shade? Silver makes the look more severe and more intense, said Philips. The perfect accent for a strong woman.