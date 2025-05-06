I'm Sweating Just Thinking About Summer's Hottest Makeup Trends

I’d argue that summer is the best season of the year. Warm weather, trips to the beach, and time off from work to prioritize your mental health. It’s also the perfect time to refresh your makeup routine. And when looking ahead at summer 2025 makeup trends, it seems we’re moving away from the classic clean girl aesthetic and getting a little more creative with our cosmetics.

From neon eyeshadow and cherry red lips to bleached brows, bold glam and bright colors are having a moment. The world is out of sorts right now, and “when people feel out of control, they tend to express themselves through what they can control—and makeup is exactly that," says celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo.

Color is expression, and we'll see it in full force across eyes, lips, and cheeks this summer. But in the same breath, we'll spend less time glued to our vanity and more time enjoying all that the season has to offer. Barely-there skin tints that let freckles peek through replace true foundations, glossy lids take over for eyeshadow palettes, and bushy brows are more popular than sculpted arches.

To get the breakdown on what to expect from makeup this summer, I tapped five celebrity makeup artists to share the colors, finishes, and products set to take over. Read below for 10 makeup trends that will be everywhere in the months ahead.

Dewy Skin

dewy skin

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nearly every makeup artist I spoke to emphasized that fresh faces are absolutely in this summer. A hydrated and glass-like glow is simply unbeatable, especially when paired with a fresh (faux) tan and natural sunlit complexion.

Makeup artist Hannah Jaclyn says the season is "all about lightweight, luminous skin and perfecting the no-makeup-makeup look." Makeup artist Lisa Aharon adds: "Light, breathable skin is coming back into focus. Think: skin tints and a little concealer where you need it. I'm seeing more shine on everything—dewy lids, juicy lips, that fresh wet look."

Fortunately, the market is filled with tints and balms to help you achieve the finish in seconds.

Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint With Hyaluronic and Polyglutamic AcidsBest Skincare-Infused Skin Tint
Makeup Forever
Super Boost Lightweight Moisturizing Skin Tint With Hyaluronic and Polyglutamic Acids

Vital Skincare Complexion Drops Dewy Skin TintThe Best Glow Drops
Westman Atelier
Vital Skincare Complexion Drops Dewy Skin Tint

Eltamd Uv Clear Broad-Spectrum Spf 46 - Tinted (1.7 Fl. Oz.)The Best Tinted SPF
EltaMD
UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF

Colorful Eyes

blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Oquendo and makeup artists Frank Guyton and T. Cooper predict vibrant eye looks are coming into clear focus this season. "It's really about pastel and neons—vibrant stuff," says Guyton. Oquendo adds that bright and pastel blues are the "it" shadow colors of the season.

The wash of color doesn't end at the lids. Graphic liners and colored mascara aren't going anywhere. "Colorful lashes have been popping up in editorial shoots, at festivals, and honestly just on regular girls who want a pop of color without committing to crazy eyeshadow looks," says T. Cooper. "I’ve been seeing this trend in jewel tones like blue, green, and purple, but burgundy lashes are my absolute favorite."

Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume MascaraThe Best Blue Mascara
DIOR
Diorshow 24h Buildable Volume Mascara

Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & FaceThe Best Vibrant Eyeshadow
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face

Lip Oils

lip oil on a model with a white jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Rather than a sticky gloss, Guyton and Aharon predict lip oils will reign supreme this summer. "They're these really beautiful colors that are pigmented, but they're not necessarily glossy," Guyton explains. The oil base creates a super hydrating formula that never lacks pigment and actually lasts longer than most glosses. "We want to still give you that powerful lip, but we want to also take care of your lips," he adds.

Lip Glow OilThe Best Sheer Lip Oil
DIOR
Lip Glow Oil

Hydrating Supershine™ Lip GlossThe Best Hydrating Lip Oil
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Hydrating Supershine™ Lip Gloss

Ysl Loveshine Lip Oil StickThe Best Lip Oil Stick
Yves Saint Laurent
Loveshine Lip Oil Stick

Two-Toned Blush

pink blush

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Up the ante on bright, cream blush. "It's gonna be all about two-toned blush this summer," says makeup artist Judi Gabbay Braha. Call it "sunset blush" or even "blush blindness," get ready to see cheeks flushed with shades of bright berry and apricot.

"Summer is the perfect season for blush," Jaclyn says. "Apply a wash of brighter, bolder blush tones and embrace your skin looking naturally flirty and flushed from the summer sun."

Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush DuoThe Best Blush Duo
PATRICK TA
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo

Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio - Blind DateThe Best Blush Trio
Morphe
Cheek Thrills Multi-Finish Face Trio - Blind Date

Flush Balm Cream BlushThe Best Cream Blush
MERIT
Flush Balm Cream Blush

Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm StickThe Best Blush Balm
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA
Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick

Faux Freckles

freckles on model

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Fake freckles are 100 percent coming back," Braha says. Courtesy of the rise of "slightly messy makeup" (think: smudged liner and imperfect blush), this trend is all about looking effortless, says Aharon. "Everything [is] worn in a really easy, undone way."

While a day in the sun can bring out a few cute freckly spots for some, the easiest way to get the look is by using a freckle pen. After dabbing on a few freckles, "you're gonna take your finger and press it where you added the product, and then stamp it on the rest of your skin," Braha explains. This will create a more natural finish and diffuse the freckles throughout the skin. It's best to keep your faux freckles on the high points of your face, like the nose and cheekbones.

Freck the Original FreckleThe Best Freckle Pen
Freck Beauty
Freck the Original Freckle

Freckle PaintThe Best Fake Tanner-Infused Freckles
Salty Face
Freckle Paint

Barely-There Brows

bleached eyebrows on a model

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We're bringing it back to the '90s this summer. According to Oquendo, the eyebrow norms are evolving this summer, shifting the focus from dark and bushy to light and thin. The best part? There are now endless ways to get the look without over-plucking. "It's a whole buffet menu," he says. Whether you want to gel your brow hairs together, conceal them, or dye them lighter, the choice is yours.

Cooper takes the trend one step further, predicting an influx of full-on bleached brows. "Thanks to Jenna Ortega, this bold trend is making a comeback," she says. "It’s the perfect edgy touch that feels a bit rebellious but also very fashion-forward." And if you’re hesitant to commit, "you can fake it by brushing foundation or concealer through your brows and setting them with powder for that same ethereal, bleached effect."

Volumizing Tinted Brow GelThe Best Tinted Brow Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel

Brow Wiz® Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow PencilThe Best Brow Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz® Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow Pencil

Jolen Creme Bleach Pot - Made in Usa - 30mlThe Best Brow Bleach
Jolen
Jolen Creme Bleach Pot

Cherry Lips

red lips on a model

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A true red lip is the best way to make a statement with your glam this summer. "It's an instant pick-me-up, so when you put something like that on, it just makes you look more awake right away, " says Oquendo. "I think we're gonna see a lot of that, because lazy girl makeup is always in."

Rouge Dior Refillable LipstickThe Best Cherry Red Lipstick
DIOR
Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick

Balm Bouche Demi-Matte LipThe Best Hydrating Red Lipstick
Jouer Cosmetics
Balm Bouche Demi-Matte Lip

Mattetrance™ LipstickBest Matte Red Lipstick
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mattetrance™ Lipstick

Brown Mascara

brown mascara on a model

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Brown mascara was the hallmark of last year's soft girl makeup trend, but it's getting more nuanced in 2025. "You can go from espresso brown to even a taupe," says Guyton. Unlike a stark black shade, brown mascara provides a chic, subtle definition to the lashes. And with so many new shades on the market, you can easily match your lashes to your hair color while still giving them some extra oomph.

Lash Clash Extreme Volume MascaraThe Best Brown Mascara
Yves Saint Laurent
Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara

Colorstay Full Time Mascara - Natural BrownBest Drugstore Brown Mascara
Revlon
Colorstay Full Time Mascara - Natural Brown

Tartelette™ Tubing MascaraThe Best Brown Tubing Mascara
tarte
Tartelette™ Tubing Mascara

Natural, Fluffy Brows

fluffy brows

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If thin and bleached brows aren't your thing, fluffy brows remain timeless. "A huge part of summer is a very natural, fluffy brow," says Braha. "Use a bigger fluffier brush to just place the color all over the brow and then clean up the edges." She even suggests trying out soap brows, noting, 'It doesn't have to be a harsh route with brow strokes." Put your pencils down and try a light powder instead.

Ombre Effect Long Wearing Brow Powder DuoThe Best Brow Powder
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Ombre Effect Long Wearing Brow Powder Duo

Grandebrow Brow Enhancing SerumBest Brow Growth Serum
Grande Cosmetics
Grandebrow Brow Enhancing Serum

West Barn Co. Soap Brows OriginalThe Best Soap Brows
West Barn Co.
Soap Brows Original

Velvet Skin

velvet skin on model

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"I'm seeing a lot of people embracing loose powders and blurring powders to get really gorgeous, velvety skin," says Oquendo. This definitely doesn't mean the cakey, full-coverage makeup of 2016 is coming back—instead, "it's just a perfected complexion." He adds that the best way to reach a blurred, satin finish is by staying true to your light-coverage base, but adding a mattifying primer, setting spray, or blurring powder into the mix.

Refine Blurring Extending PrimerThe Best Blurring Primer
Prada Beauty
Refine Blurring Extending Primer

Vanish Airbrush Pressed PowderThe Best Blurring Powder
Hourglass
Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder

