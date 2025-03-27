Once upon a time, in the lawless era of the early aughts, Jessica Simpson launched a line of edible cosmetics, including a gourmand perfume you could lick off your wrist. Aptly named Dessert Beauty, the scent was the moment—lining Sephora walls, it was sweet, a little bit sticky, and a lot a bit sexy. (The latter solidified through promo of Simpson and then-husband, Nick Lachey sensually licking each other in every photo opp.) Lawsuits emerged, the line was shut down, and its existence only to be remembered through nostalgic millennials and third-party sellers. Well, until recent months. As it turns out, edible fragrances are back—this time cosplaying as the chicer, grown-up versions of their candied predecessors. But it begs the question: Have we gone too far? Fine, I'll say it—please, please don't eat your perfume.

As fragrance houses are upping the ante, competing to outdo one another in fresh avant-garde ways, the perfume industry isn't just about smelling good anymore. Now, it's a race to create a brand new sensorial experience—and as of late, perfumes dubbed safe to eat have re-entered the chat. While they're unlikely to be seriously harmful (due to the fact that there's more regulation than in the days of Dessert Beauty), before you consider your perfume an afternoon treat, let's unpack this trend.

Fragrance influencer @paulreactss posted a TikTok detailing his experience testing, and subsequently, tasting Haute Sauce Beauty's lineup of "America's only edible fragrance." In the video, Paul sprays it directly in his mouth—something, I must add, the brand says not to do—and reacts completely shocked, saying the Vanillian Dream scent tastes just like a "nutty, macadamia creme brulée." In the same spirit, beauty podcast Fat Mascara talked about the London-based edible perfume, Amorecco that's "made to be sprayed, tasted and devoured," per the brand.

Haute Sauce says its perfumes are 100 percent edible because they contain food-grade ingredients that are sugar-free and vegan. That said, there is no ingredient list to be found, which, I'll be frank, makes me very hesitant to get in on the taste test phenomena. Amorecco, on the other hand, lists all ingredients in its "lickable perfume" and they're fairly simple. The fragrance is comprised of "food-safe" or "generally food-safe" ingredients, as classified by the FDA, alongside alcohol, fragrance, and sweeteners.

Another factor to consider? The longevity. While these may smell and taste sweet, they may only last for a short period of time. The secret to a long-lasting perfume is the concentration of oils, and because this is an alcohol-based formulation, chances are these edible perfumes are going to evaporate quickly.

My take? Perfumes you can eat are fun in theory but feel more like a novelty than a game-changer. Sure, the concept is intriguing—who wouldn't be curious about a fragrance that doubles as a treat (especially a marshmallow perfume)? But at the end of the day, perfume is meant to be worn, and sniffed, not eaten. If nothing else, this trend proves that the beauty industry will always find ways to keep us entertained. Maybe just read the fine print before licking your wrist in public.

Non-Edible Gourmand Fragrances We Love

By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau De Parfum $68 at Nordstrom Review For MC: "Despite having a collection of nearly 100 bottles, I still regularly turn to this whenever I'm craving a sugary delight. With a blend of two types of vanilla and hints of grounding chocolate and musk, I find this fragrance to smell exactly like homemade frosting—sweet, buttery, and even a touch powdery. It has a creamy, slightly woody dry down to give it some depth, but all in all, it's melted ice cream in a bottle, so naturally, I'm obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger , Associate Commerce Editor Juliette Has A Gun MMMM… $150 at Sephora Review For MC: "In my time as a shopping editor, I've tried plenty of perfumes but none have surprised me more than this one. At first, I thought I was duped into thinking this was a gourmand because it does lean very floral at the initial spray—that would be the notes of geranium and neroli coming through. But underneath the floral notes, there's a buttery element and sweet raspberry in the dry down that is simply delicious." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor Billie Eilish Eilish Eau De Parfum $68 at Ulta Review For MC: "Celebrity perfumes tend to be a hit or a miss, more often the latter for me, but this one is definitely a hit. Its sugary, berry opening is equal parts delectable and comforting, plus it's unique from the other vanilla fragrances I have in my collection. While the bottle is gorgeous on my shelf, it's not the most functional, but that's my only gripe with this fragrance. All in all, I can't count on this fragrance to make me feel cozy all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

