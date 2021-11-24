Every Single Fenty Beauty Product is 25% Off Right Now At Sephora

We might not have a new Rihanna album to obsess over, but we do have Fenty Beauty. And honestly, I would almost rather cover my face in Rih-approved makeup goodies anyway. If you’re looking to expand your collection or just pick up a new bottle of your near-empty foundation, you’re in luck. Every single Fenty Beauty product is on sale right now at Sephora.

The deal is just another addition to Sephora’s massive early Cyber Week Sale. Everything from Fenty is 25 percent off right now, including Fenty Skin! Oh—and you get free shipping on all of your orders.

It’s no secret that Fenty Beauty’s range is pretty universally adored, but standout products include the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint—an editor-approved foundation that provides natural coverage—and the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blushes, all of which are ultra-smooth and ultra-pigmented. They even have a hot purple shade that is blowing up right now on TikTok because of how pretty it looks when applied to the skin.

While Fenty Beauty wasn't very pricey to begin with when compared to other luxe beauty brands at Sephora, this sale means that pretty much everything in the range is available right now for under $50. The only exception? A trio that includes the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer, the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, and the Kabuki-Buff Foundation Brush 115 that retails for $61

As for Fenty Skin, I can’t get over how luscious the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is. You know that perennial glow that Rihanna has made her signature? This cream is the reason. When it comes to actual skincare though, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, which is now included in a covenant duo alongside the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser in the sale.

No matter how you shop, this sale is about to make your skin look so much more glowy. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect—wouldn’t you want to look extra radiant in all of those holiday pictures that you’re about to take?

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint $22.13 at Sephora Lightweight foundation fans, this one is for you. The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint promises buildable coverage that makes your skin look naturally airbrushed. It’s sweat, humidity, and transfer-resistant, so it’s truly a tint for all seasons.

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush $15 at Sephora I know that this purple blush looks scary in the pan, but a quick browse through BeautyTok will let you know that it actually turns into the prettiest shade of berry pink.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream $29.25 at Sephora This top-selling body cream is here to make dry winter skin a thing of the past. It’s made with a blend of seven luxe oils including coconut, jojoba, sunflower and more, and is packed with both vitamin C and sour cherry extract to make your skin look extra vibrant.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $14.25 at Sephora The name of this product says it all: This glittery lip gloss looks good on just about everyone. The creamy formula isn’t gritty in the slightest and coats your lips in a luxe-looking sheen.

Fenty Skin The Daily Duo Mini Cleanser + Toner Serum Duo $13.50 at Sephora If you’ve been wanting to give Fenty Skin a try, pick up this set. It contains the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum to tighten pores, and the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser to make your skin look refreshed without drying it out.

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $29.25 at Sephora Do you want to look extra radiant this holiday season? Apply this so-called Diamond Veil across your entire face. Don’t forget the tops of your shoulders and décolletage! You’ll get Rih’s signature glow in seconds.