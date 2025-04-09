While the Sephora Savings Event is often seen as the perfect moment to finally splurge on that $300 LED face mask or a luxury perfume you've been eyeing, there's another strategy that I prefer: shopping the deals that bring high-performing, editor-loved products under the $50 mark. Some of these are rarely discounted cult-favorites that conveniently drop into a more affordable price range for just a few days. Others are already budget-friendly gems that become even harder to pass up with the added percentage off.

And while I'm always game for a luxury beauty splurge that earns its price tag, there are plenty of options that don't cost nearly as much—and still deliver results. Think: a dermatologist-approved retinol cream that rivals clinical results, a makeup artist's go-to setting spray that actually keeps your base in place all day, and the hair repair treatment that's earned a permanent spot in multiple Marie Claire beauty editors' routines. Many of these picks typically hover above the $50 line, but with the current sale, they finally feel within reach.

Here's the gist: VIB members get 15 percent off and Insiders get 10 percent off using code SAVEMORE at checkout. The event runs through April 14, and if you're not a Beauty Insider yet, you can still sign up (for free!) in just a few clicks. Once you're in, you'll have access to the same deals, plus a handful of other perks like free shipping and returns.

Whether you're restocking your everyday essentials or finally dropping the ball on that trending TikTok beauty product that's been sitting in your favorites for months, these under $50 Sephora Savings Event sale picks are high-impact formulas that won't just sit pretty on your top shelf.

Makeup Under $50

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (Was $23) $17 at Sephora This was voted Marie Claire's top eyeliner for the waterline. Our tester found that "it didn’t irritate my contacts or tingle or crack, which is such a rare feat."

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette (Was $48) $41 at Sephora Dior's Backstage Glow is the highlighter, blush, and bronzing combo that'll take your makeup look to the next level. Never glittery, always radiant—this palette is the cherry on top of every makeup look.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine (Was $24) $20.40 at Sephora Lip treatments are having a big moment. Instead of the sticky glosses of yesteryear, today's tinted balms contain good-for-your-lips ingredients that keep them soft all day long, never chapped. The cult favorite Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is an ultra-silky formulation that's filled with shea and murumuru butters for major moisture.

ONE/SIZE On 'til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray (Was $32) $27.20 at Sephora If I leave the house without a setting spray, by mid-morning my face is oily and my makeup starts to look patchy. There are a ton of high-performing options on the market, but ONE/SIZE makes my favorite. With a waterproof formula and an airy, light finish, my makeup stays put from morning to night.

Kosas Revealer Concealer (Was $32) $27.20 at Sephora Hailey Bieber put this concealer pick on the map thanks to its high-but-natural-looking coverage and lightweight feel. It contains hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid and caffeine which is a game-changer for tired eyes and dark circles.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder (Was $42) $35.70 at Sephora If you're in the market for a setting powder that makes your complexion look even and skin-like, look no further than the aptly named Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder from Charlotte Tilbury. The ultra-fine formula is to thank for the velvety smooth finish.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Was $25) $21.25 at Sephora Your cheeks only require a dot or two of Rare Beauty's intensely pigmented liquid blush to provide the perfect rosy flush that lasts all day long. The formula is so incredibly blendable, it leaves zero harsh lines.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara (Was $29) $24.65 at Sephora If you have yet to try this cult-favorite formula, now's your chance. It's one of my favorite mascaras on the market thanks to conditioning peptides and film-forming polymers that grab onto each lash and both lengthen and add volume. The result? A super fluttery effect that never flakes.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation (Was $49) $41.65 at Sephora This blurring liquid foundation lives up to the hype. Beauty Writer Ariel Baker says that the formula is "immaculate" and she was able to perfectly match her skin tone on the first try—something Baker finds incredibly hard to do. It's also filled with redness-reducing arnica that has antioxidant-protecting powers. The formula is easily buildable for medium-to-high coverage without feeling heavy on your skin.

Patrick Ta Major Glow High Shine Skin Perfecting Body Crème (Was $58) $49.30 at Sephora A solid bodycare routine is my secret to soft-as-hell skin. And with summer right around the corner, now is the time to stock up on this moisturizer filled with rich emollients and pearlescent pigments for the most radiant skin ever.

REFY Glow and Sculpt Face Serum Primer (Was $34) $28.90 at Sephora This serum-primer hybrid is the most important step in my routine to achieve long-lasting makeup and radiant skin. Here's the gist: It's formulated with skin-brightening niacinamide, alongside powerful humectant, glycerin, for the smoothest, most hydrated base that lays under makeup perfectly. But the cherry on top is the rolling applicator that feels like a treat to sculpt your cheekbones in the morning.

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette (Was $52) $44.20 at Sephora I will always be a neutral-matte eyeshadow girl, and I swear by the Master Mattes from the iconic Mario Dedivanovic. Unlike a lot of shadows I try out, these powders work without a primer, last all day without fading, and blend like butter.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick (Was $48) $40.80 at Sephora Westman Atelier has some pretty stunning makeup. That said, it's a luxury brand, meaning now is the best time to try out all the products on your wishlist. My favorite from the line is the cream contour—it has a neutral tone that mimics a shadow perfectly for the most chiseled cheeks ever.

Skincare Under $50

Shani Darden Skin Care Hydration Peptide Cream (Was $60) $48 at Sephora Peptides are some of the most effective ingredients for stimulating collagen and elastin production—i.e., two key proteins that are directly correlated with skin firmness. I love this Shani Darden cream thanks to its peptide-packed ingredient profile that also combos squalane and glycerin for all-day moisture and a bouncy skin barrier. Plus, with the Sephora sale, it's finally under $50.

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray (Was $28) $23.80 at Sephora Looking for a quick pick-me-up spray that soothes your skin and has antibacterial effects? Check out the SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray that keeps your complexion calm, supports the skin barrier, and just feels really refreshing. Plus, it has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance making it approved for sensitive skin types.

Dieux Instant Angel Lipid & Peptide-Rich Moisturizer + Barrier Repair (Was $45) $38.25 at Sephora This moisturizer single-handedly got me through my retinol-induced irritation phase thanks to its good-for-your-skin ingredients that helped to heal my barrier. Formulated with peptides, lipids, and ceramides, this fragrance-free cream is a safe bet for all skin types—sensitive included.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen (Was $38) $32.30 at Sephora If you wanted an incentive to apply your SPF every day—which you should, either way—pop the Supergoop! Glowscreen in your cart. Not only does it offer adequate sun protection (hi, SPF 40), but it also has a luminous finish that gives skin the most stunning radiance.

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover (Was $39) $33.15 at Sephora I swear by this cleansing balm. As a beauty editor, I've tested my fair share, and I can confidently say that this is the most effective formula at removing my stubborn waterproof makeup.

Caudalíe Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream (Was $55) $46.75 at Sephora I'm a sucker for French skincare, and an eye cream especially, and Caudalíe has yet to make a product that disappoints. The Vinoperfect Eye Cream is a standout in particular thanks to its ingredient profile that includes skin-tightening caffeine and brightening niacinamide—two MVPs for dark circles.

INNBEAUTY Project Retinol Remix 1% Retinol Treatment With Peptide & Tranexamic Acid (Was $49) $41.65 at Sephora This is the product I used as my first-ever journey into retinol. As someone with sensitive skin, I was always afraid to incorporate it into my skincare routine, but as a beauty editor, I knew it was worth it. This treatment from INNBEAUTY Project is the perfect beginner formula that combos its one percent retinol with skin-soothing ingredients to mitigate irritation.

Haircare Under $50

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray $32.30 at Sephora If you're someone who struggles with fine, thin hair, check out the K18 Astrolift spray. Simply add a few spritzes in the roots of your damp hair before styling, and you'll be shocked with the full and voluminous results.

Pattern Styling Cream for Curly & Coily Hair (Was $49) $41.65 at Sephora This styling cream is a dream for defining curl patterns without leaving a strong residue. The formulation has a thick consistency so a little goes a long way, and its smoothing and moisturizing powers are top-tier. It's a great addition to your routine for twist outs, braids, wash-and-gos, and more.

Ouai St. Barts Leave in Conditioner (Was $30) $25.50 at Sephora The iconic leave-in conditioner from Ouai got a limited-edition scent makeover. Pop this detangler, heat protectant, and hair conditioner in your cart while it's still in stock—and on sale.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hydrating Hair Oil (Was $62) $52.70 at Sephora While this is technically slightly over $50, this hair oil makes the extra few bucks worth it. Every time I wash my hair, I work a few pumps of the Elixir into the ends and I'm left with the smoothest, shiniest hair that doesn't feel weighed down. Not for nothing, this formula is also a 2025 Marie Claire International Prix Award winner.

Nutrafol Thickening-Hair Serum for Thinning Hair (Was $49) $41.65 at Sephora If you're dealing with hair loss or thinning, allow me to introduce you to your next go-to product, the Nutrafol Thickening Hair Serum. Apply to your scalp once daily to encourage a healthy environment, which, FYI, is the key to promoting hair growth.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Hair Repair Treatment (Was $60) $51 at Sephora Damaged, color-treated, dry hair will love this cult favorite pre-poo treatment for strengthening brittle strands. Thanks to the patented bond-building Olaplex complex, breakage and split ends are reduced, resulting in smoother, healthier hair.

