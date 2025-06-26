I come bearing great news for beauty fans: Glossier, the brand that's in practically every editor's makeup bag, has just dropped a rare sale. Meet: the Friends of Glossier Sale. Outside of Black Friday, this is the only other discount the brand offers. If you've been looking for a sign to add a new product to your summer beauty routine, here it is.

From now through June 30, you can score 20 percent off sitewide, or get 25 percent off when you spend $100. My shopping list includes new fragrances, such as the brand's recently released summer body mists, and easy-going makeup staples—my eye is on the Cloud Paint cream blush and a few fun shades of the eyeshadow sticks.

. Plus, don't miss out on the brand's hydrating undereye concealer—it's an OG product that has stood the test of time.

Ahead, I've rounded up the must-have products from the sale. So many beauty buys are going for less than $20, so you're going to want to add these finds to your cart ASAP.