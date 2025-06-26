I’m Overhauling My Summer Beauty Routine During the Friends of Glossier Sale
Every cult-favorite product is currently 20 percent off—but only for a short time.
I come bearing great news for beauty fans: Glossier, the brand that's in practically every editor's makeup bag, has just dropped a rare sale. Meet: the Friends of Glossier Sale. Outside of Black Friday, this is the only other discount the brand offers. If you've been looking for a sign to add a new product to your summer beauty routine, here it is.
From now through June 30, you can score 20 percent off sitewide, or get 25 percent off when you spend $100. My shopping list includes new fragrances, such as the brand's recently released summer body mists, and easy-going makeup staples—my eye is on the Cloud Paint cream blush and a few fun shades of the eyeshadow sticks.
. Plus, don't miss out on the brand's hydrating undereye concealer—it's an OG product that has stood the test of time.
Ahead, I've rounded up the must-have products from the sale. So many beauty buys are going for less than $20, so you're going to want to add these finds to your cart ASAP.
Glossier's just-released body mists are obsession-worthy. My favorite of the two is Orange Blossom Neroli, a fun blast of florals that's lightweight and refreshing, aka the perfect scent for summer.
"I am not a sweet perfume fan, but this gourmand scent actually changed my mind about the category," says Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla. "It mixes notes of plum butter and almond with sexy sandalwood for a smooth, adult-feeling sweet scent that doesn't leave me with a headache."
"Sunscreens tend to break me out, but this one didn't," she continues. "I actually got turned onto it from my very cool Gen-Z sister who loves it for its slippy texture."
After the first sniff of this new Glossier You perfume, I knew it was my favorite. It's floral-forward without being too mature thanks to its ultra-fresh mineral salt accord. Consider it the perfect light perfume for hot summer days.
I'm not the type to do much to my eyebrows, so I love this tinted brow gel that does everything I need in one fell swoop. It only takes a few seconds to fill in sparse areas and shape my brows.
This is a must-have in the date-night makeup routine of MC's beauty director, Hannah Baxter. "This delectable shimmer-free highlighter is so easy to use and delivers the most divine glass-skin glow," she says.
The brand knew what it was doing when it came out with this mascara. This lengthening formula contains teeny tiny fibers to make your lashes look mega-long, so you can fake the look of extensions.
Nothing beats the original Glossier You. This viral fragrance combines ambrette seeds, ambrox, and pink pepper to create a 'you-but-better' skin scent. It smells a little different on everyone, so it's no wonder that it's achieved cult-favorite status.
This brow pencil has the tiniest angled tip so you can create the most natural-looking, hair-like strokes. What's more, it's resistant to smudging, water, and sweat, so you can count on defined brows all day long.
There's a reason this pencil is named for being No. 1—it's everything you want in an eyeliner. It's creamy and glides on smoothly without any tugging or skipping. It's also richly pigmented and blendable, allowing you to experiment with a variety of graphic looks.
This solid perfume is just asking to be your travel companion. You can toss it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups, thanks to its compact size. Its creamy, warm scent stays close to you so you get whiffs of it throughout the day.
Body lotion can be tricky to get right, but Glossier certainly did with this new formula. It sinks into your skin quickly and leaves no sticky residue behind. Instead, you're left with deeply nourished skin and a subtle glow.
If you're wondering how Sofia Richie-Grainge achieves her model-level glow, you can thank this serum. In a TikTok video showcasing her summer makeup routine, she applied the serum and said, “I could leave the house just like this...”
