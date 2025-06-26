I’m Overhauling My Summer Beauty Routine During the Friends of Glossier Sale

Every cult-favorite product is currently 20 percent off—but only for a short time.

I come bearing great news for beauty fans: Glossier, the brand that's in practically every editor's makeup bag, has just dropped a rare sale. Meet: the Friends of Glossier Sale. Outside of Black Friday, this is the only other discount the brand offers. If you've been looking for a sign to add a new product to your summer beauty routine, here it is.

From now through June 30, you can score 20 percent off sitewide, or get 25 percent off when you spend $100. My shopping list includes new fragrances, such as the brand's recently released summer body mists, and easy-going makeup staples—my eye is on the Cloud Paint cream blush and a few fun shades of the eyeshadow sticks.

. Plus, don't miss out on the brand's hydrating undereye concealer—it's an OG product that has stood the test of time.

Ahead, I've rounded up the must-have products from the sale. So many beauty buys are going for less than $20, so you're going to want to add these finds to your cart ASAP.

Body Spritz
Body Spritz (Was $35)

Glossier's just-released body mists are obsession-worthy. My favorite of the two is Orange Blossom Neroli, a fun blast of florals that's lightweight and refreshing, aka the perfect scent for summer.

Balm Dotcom
Balm Dotcom (Was $16)

I will never not have a Balm Dotcom on me at all times. The flavors are all delectable (my current favorite is Espresso), and they leave my lips feeling hydrated and smooth throughout the day.

Glossier You Rêve
Glossier You Rêve (Was $78)

"I am not a sweet perfume fan, but this gourmand scent actually changed my mind about the category," says Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla. "It mixes notes of plum butter and almond with sexy sandalwood for a smooth, adult-feeling sweet scent that doesn't leave me with a headache."

Invisible Shield Spf50
Invisible Shield SPF 50 (Was $32)

"Sunscreens tend to break me out, but this one didn't," she continues. "I actually got turned onto it from my very cool Gen-Z sister who loves it for its slippy texture."

Glossier You Fleur
Glossier You Fleur (Was $78)

After the first sniff of this new Glossier You perfume, I knew it was my favorite. It's floral-forward without being too mature thanks to its ultra-fresh mineral salt accord. Consider it the perfect light perfume for hot summer days.

Cloud Paint
Cloud Paint (Was $16)

This cream blush gives you the most natural-looking flush with just a couple of dabs. It's easy to apply, too—you can just use your finger to build it up and blend it out.

Boy Brow
Boy Brow (Was $22)

I'm not the type to do much to my eyebrows, so I love this tinted brow gel that does everything I need in one fell swoop. It only takes a few seconds to fill in sparse areas and shape my brows.

Futuredew Solid
Futuredew Solid (Was $26)

This is a must-have in the date-night makeup routine of MC's beauty director, Hannah Baxter. "This delectable shimmer-free highlighter is so easy to use and delivers the most divine glass-skin glow," she says.

Glossier, Generation G
Generation G (Was $14)

For those who hate lipstick, Glossier came up with a solution. Enter: Generation G, a buildable, matte lip color. Inspired by the cool-girl just-blotted look, this pick delivers a blurred, natural finish.

Lash Slick
Lash Slick (Was $20)

The brand knew what it was doing when it came out with this mascara. This lengthening formula contains teeny tiny fibers to make your lashes look mega-long, so you can fake the look of extensions.

Shadow Stick
Shadow Stick (Were $22)

My eyeshadow skills are minimal, so I rely on these easy-to-use eyeshadow sticks. They’re ultra creamy, making them a dream to blend out with my finger.

Ultralip
Ultralip (Was $22)

For those who prefer a shiny finish, Glossier's Ultralip is the ideal choice. It has the texture of a balm (and moisturizes like one, too!) but leaves the prettiest glossy sheen.

Glossier You
Glossier You (Was $78)

Nothing beats the original Glossier You. This viral fragrance combines ambrette seeds, ambrox, and pink pepper to create a 'you-but-better' skin scent. It smells a little different on everyone, so it's no wonder that it's achieved cult-favorite status.

Lip Glaze
Lip Glaze (Was $22)

The latest lippie addition to the Glossier lineup is the Lip Glaze lip gloss, and it has quickly become one of my favorite products. It glides on clear without any stickiness.

Boy Brow Arch
Boy Brow Arch (Was $24)

This brow pencil has the tiniest angled tip so you can create the most natural-looking, hair-like strokes. What's more, it's resistant to smudging, water, and sweat, so you can count on defined brows all day long.

Daily Oil Wash
Daily Oil Wash (Was $28)

Glossier's new and improved body wash is simply divine. It starts off as an oil, then transforms into a milky lather that leaves skin feeling clean and soft. Both of the new scents are so luxe-smelling, too.

Glossier, No. 1 Pencil
No. 1 Pencil (Was $18)

There's a reason this pencil is named for being No. 1—it's everything you want in an eyeliner. It's creamy and glides on smoothly without any tugging or skipping. It's also richly pigmented and blendable, allowing you to experiment with a variety of graphic looks.

Glossier You Solid
Glossier You Solid (Was $35)

This solid perfume is just asking to be your travel companion. You can toss it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups, thanks to its compact size. Its creamy, warm scent stays close to you so you get whiffs of it throughout the day.

Daily Perfecting Lotion
Daily Perfecting Lotion (Was $28)

Body lotion can be tricky to get right, but Glossier certainly did with this new formula. It sinks into your skin quickly and leaves no sticky residue behind. Instead, you're left with deeply nourished skin and a subtle glow.

Futuredew
Futuredew (Was $30)

If you're wondering how Sofia Richie-Grainge achieves her model-level glow, you can thank this serum. In a TikTok video showcasing her summer makeup routine, she applied the serum and said, “I could leave the house just like this...”

Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm
Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm (Was $24)

Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleansing Balm allows you to cut back on your double cleansing routine—it combines the consistency of a gel cleanser with the makeup-removing powers of a cleansing balm.

Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.