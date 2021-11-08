has some pretty incredible deals year-round, but Black Friday is very much considered the holy grail day to receive epic discounts on a variety of beauty products. While the retailer hasn't released its exact Black Friday deals yet, shoppers can start saving at its , where Beauty Insiders (it's !) will receive special discounts in-store and across the site—Rouge (20 percent off beginning November 5), VIB (15 percent off beginning November 9), Insider (10 percent off beginning November 11) using the code "YAYHOLIDAY" through November 15. Sephora Collection is offering all Beauty Insiders 30 percent off in-store and online during this time as well (no promo code needed!), but if you're buying online, you'll want to use the code "FREESHIP" to receive free shipping.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite items to add to your cart during the Holiday Savings Event (sale prices will be reflected in your cart). Bookmark this tab for updates on Sephora's Black Friday deals, as well as our favorite products to shop, as we get closer to November 26.