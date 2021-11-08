Sephora's Pre-Black Friday Deals: Your 2021 Guide
Before the sale starts, shop our top picks from the retailer's Holiday Savings Event.
Sephora has some pretty incredible deals year-round, but Black Friday is very much considered the holy grail day to receive epic discounts on a variety of beauty products. While the retailer hasn't released its exact Black Friday deals yet, shoppers can start saving at its Holiday Savings Event, where Beauty Insiders (it's free to sign up!) will receive special discounts in-store and across the site—Rouge (20 percent off beginning November 5), VIB (15 percent off beginning November 9), Insider (10 percent off beginning November 11) using the code "YAYHOLIDAY" through November 15. Sephora Collection is offering all Beauty Insiders 30 percent off in-store and online during this time as well (no promo code needed!), but if you're buying online, you'll want to use the code "FREESHIP" to receive free shipping.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite items to add to your cart during the Holiday Savings Event (sale prices will be reflected in your cart). Bookmark this tab for updates on Sephora's Black Friday deals, as well as our favorite products to shop, as we get closer to November 26.
Why yes this is the mask everyone and their mother has been talking about on TikTok. Caudalie's instant detox mask is known to visibly tighten pores (you can see them appear through the mask!) for fresher, clearer skin. Bonus: It comes in a sustainable bottle!
If you're looking for a great Vitamin C serum, look no further than Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow that brightens and hydrates skin.
Who amongst us couldn't use a fresh makeup brush set, like this Sephora Collection six-piece pick, after reusing our brushes for more than a year?
Beloved candle brand Voluspa created a 12-day mini candle advent calendar for the candle
hoarder lover in your life. Pro tip: Keep a few for yourself and hand out the rest as mini presents during the holidays.
Beauty editors love Dr. Barbara Sturm's anti-aging face moisturizer. Getting any of the German aesthetics doctor's products on sale is a major win!
If you're prone to frizzy hair, allow us to suggest using Briogeo's Farewell Frizz™ heat protectant cream after you've blowdryed your hair.
Armani Beauty's luminous silk foundation is exactly as the name suggests: smooth, oil-free, and leaves a glow-y tint to your skin.
LANEIGE's leave-on lip mask does wonders for anybody who's looking for fuller, plumper lips while aiming to hydrate and smoothen them. This one's especially a game changer during winter when dealing with chapped lips.
PATTERN's hydration shampoo will moisturize your curls while cleansing your scalp and removing buildup.
This is your sign to finally pull the trigger and purchase the coveted Dyson Airwrap™ everyone swears by for perfect curls.