Perfume, like most beauty categories, is subject to the whims of the trend cycle. Marshmallow gourmands this month, mineral skin scents the next, with dozens of affordable options (body mists, anyone?) to supplement your revolving fragrance library. Such is the state of the perfume category in 2026. The days of a few precious bottles lining your vanity are something of a relic, representative of a bygone approach to perfumery that was once rooted in craftsmanship rather than commercialization alone. That is, unless, you consult with Nick Axelrod-Welk, co-founder with his husband Casey, of Contrapposto.
"I have been thinking a lot about what defines value and where you can find value," he explains over Zoom from his home base in Los Angeles. "I felt strongly about creating a brand and a world that stood for something and a specific aesthetic, a point of view and a commitment to quality and craftsmanship."
The brand has existed as an aesthetics clinic in California for roughly three years, a venture he started after entrepreneurial beauty pursuits such as Nécessaire, Homecourt, and Glossier. After excelling in the prestige beauty market for nearly two decades, Axelrod-Welk felt drawn to the luxury space. "Over the last few years [I've] been totally fascinated with what defines luxury. And what I've come to realize, and I'm not alone in this realization, is [that luxury means] craftsmanship, story, and quality."
The co-founder notes that his commitment to excellence, and a desire to create something that was not just contributing to the waste in the world, led him to the fragrance arm of Contrapposto. "Fragrance is something that immediately enhances your life, [and] I feel like the only point in making something and putting it out there now is...that it represents a commitment to quality."
Despite his beauty pedigree, Axelrod-Welk explains that entering fine fragrance was an entirely new world. Navigating the niche vocabulary of the industry felt akin to "taking Duolingo classes." Eventually that led to him working with master perfumers Frank Voelkl and Shyamala Maisondieu of Firmenich and Givaudan respectively, giving them free reign to create Contrapposto's first scents—with zero budget constraints. "[After] starting with aesthetic dermatology and skin enhancements [for Contrapposto], I was really obsessed with the idea of creating a fragrance that could enhance your skin that felt like you were truly wearing it versus it wearing you," he says of the debut collection of extraits de parfum: Melting Flowers, Musc Pétille, and Lubanite.
Still, his aim wasn't to create perfumes that felt so esoteric and elevated that they wouldn't appeal to the average fragrance consumer. "Commercial to me isn't a bad word," he says. "Commercial means appealing and addictive, exciting and inviting as many people to the party as possible. So for me, combining something that is high art with something that is just indisputably exciting to more people than fewer was the goal."
With a $350 price point per bottle, Contrapposto certainly isn't the most expensive perfume on the market (like, say, the Bond No. 9 Couture Amphora with Swarovski Crystals, which retails for a cool $6,500), but the attention to detail makes the buying experience edge towards bespoke. For instance, designer Brian Rottinger created the outer packaging using artwork from the archives of the Met and the Library of Congress, transforming it into a 416-page book. Inside, the perfume bottle is nestled within a laser-cut compartment. Throwing the box away after you remove the fragrance? It merits space on your bookshelf far more than at the bottom of the recycling bin.
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By elevating this type of ephemera, Axelrod-Welk is hopeful that Contrapposto can offer a unique take on the luxury fragrance experience, rather than a headline-making price tag. As he says, "It's something that you can't get anywhere, and that you know the hands that made the bottle, the hand that designed the packaging, the education of the person who composed the fragrance, and then the expertise of the people evaluating the fragrance." In an industry increasingly defined by what’s new, what’s viral, and what’s next, Contrapposto is making the case for something decidedly less fleeting: perfume worth keeping for years to come.
Shop Contrapposto
Contrapposto
Lubanite
Sith citrusy resin, charred amber, pink peppercorn, and plenty of minerality, this woody and resinous scent makes a true entrance,
Contrapposto
Melting Flowers
Floral, creamy, with sun ripened nectarine, gardenia, jasmine, and Ambrox Super.
Contrapposto
Musc Pétille
A blend of pink peppercorn, ambrette, and bitter orange, with 48 percent captive musks.
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.