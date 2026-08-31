I have no hesitation in saying that Guerlain is my favorite fragrance house. Not only did their perfumer, Delphine Jelk, create my everyday scent—Vanille Planifolia—but the storied brand is also one of the few major Parisian houses to have successfully evolved with the modern perfume wearer. Despite their latest crop of creations, including the Les Extraits and Les Euex ranges, being powerful and complex in their own right, they’re encouraged to be combined (fragrance layering is all the rage for 2026). Jelk views them as the components of an olfactory personality. But their latest launch breaks the mold: it’s a standalone creation—and Guerlain’s biggest women’s fragrance launch in nearly a decade.
Called L’Heure Bleue, the eau de parfum is inspired by the blue moment that comes to pass at both dusk and dawn. “I wanted to capture the blue hour with the same tenderness as Jacques Guerlain’s L’Heure Bleue in 1912," says Jelk, Guerlain Director of Perfume Creation. "As a woman, I wanted to express femininity accurately, as I see it: A blend of tenderness and strength. Authenticity and poetry. A femininity that seizes every opportunity.” The result is a unique and powerful scent with an aquatic presence and iris heart that permeates any room you enter.
I first had the opportunity to smell the creation back in June, during an exclusive preview at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City. While final bottles weren’t available at the time, I left the suite with a tester card and a sample tucked in my back pocket. Over the past two months, that single piece of paper still holds onto the L’Heure Bleue smell—and my sample is nearly drained of juice. In honor of the big launch, I’m officially cracking open my gorgeous blue bottle. And after reading this review, I’m confident you’ll want to do the same.
What Does L’Heure Bleue Smell Like?
The profile of L’Heure Bleue is unmistakable—I can guarantee you’ve never smelled anything remotely similar. It’s a juxtaposition in a bottle; equally airy as it is long-lasting; floral yet aquatic; and rich but fleeting. The heart is an Italian iris that’s harvested from the dried rhizomes, a.k.a the plant stem that grows underground. “We wanted to emphasize the extremely rare know-how that Guerlain possesses: the ability to develop its own raw materials by reinventing the tincture based on iris, an iconic flower for the house,” said Jelk. It is also responsible for the fragrance's intense powdery effect.
Secondary to iris is the ozonic accord, which adds a chill to the scent to make it well-suited for end-of-summer, early fall nights. It's also is bolstered by two ingredients iconic to the Guerlain perfumery: vanilla and Ambroxan. While they’re not primary forces in the fragrance or noticeable upon the initial spray, they linger with the dry down, giving the fragrance a cozy, familiar, and comforting edge.
How Long Does L’Heure Bleue Last on the Skin?
One of the hallmarks of a Guerlain fragrance is its intensity. The creations tend to linger on clothes for months and on skin for hours. Despite this being a traditional eau de parfum, I’ve found that its staying power is arguably stronger than that of the range of extraits. My testing strip from back in June still grips onto the aquatic accord. The sillage is remarkable, too—one spray floats throughout a room. I tucked my bottle away in a drawer, along with over a dozen other scents, and upon opening it, L’Heure Bleue prevails.
GUERLAIN
L'heure Bleue Eau De Parfum With Iris & Vanilla
Is Guerlain’s L’Heure Bleue Worth It?
I consider myself a Guerlain collector. For that reason alone, I felt compelled to add the brand’s biggest feminine fragrance launch from the past decade to my collection. The bottle is a work of art in and of itself, too. It’s inspired by a 1912 bottle fashioned like an inverted heart—however, this time it’s been polished in a gorgeous blue gradient and designed to be refilled with the now-classic juice.
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While it’s still a luxury fragrance, it’s notably more affordable than the brand’s other creations, yet it still maintains that rich, elevated fragrance profile. The staying power is unmatched, and the airy, light take on iris is incredibly innovative. I can guarantee this is about to be one of the most popular French fragrances—so be an early adopter while you can.
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Meet the Expert
Delphine Jelk
Delphine Jelk is a highly accomplished perfumer working for Drom, one of the leading fragrance companies in the world. She is a graduate of the prestigious Grasse Institute of Perfumery, which is widely regarded as the most distinguished perfume academy in the world. Before embarking on her perfumery career, Delphine worked in marketing in the fragrance industry, gaining valuable insights into the business aspects of the field.
Delphine's olfactory expertise and creative talent have led her to work on a number of high-profile fragrance projects, including scents for Avon, Bill Blass, and Guerlain. Her portfolio includes some of the most iconic and popular fragrances in the world, such as Guerlain's Mon Guerlain, L'Homme Ideal Eau de Parfum, and Aqua Allegoria Coconut Fizz.
As a perfumer, Delphine is known for her ability to create scents that are both sophisticated and accessible, blending a deep knowledge of fragrance structure with an instinct for what will resonate with consumers. Her work is characterized by meticulous attention to detail, a deep understanding of the raw materials that go into her creations, and a talent for harmonizing disparate elements into a cohesive whole.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.