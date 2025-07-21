As the fragrance lover in the friend group, I’m always tasked to find the best scents that fit a particular set of needs. “Sweet but not dessert-smelling, ” “sexy and unisex,” and even “roses that don’t smell like my grandma” are all fragrance-related journeys that my loved ones have sent me on, and I have to say, I think I’ve aced all of these missions. Now it’s onto something that will send even the most seasoned of noses (mine) into uncharted waters: the best perfume oils worth buying.

“A perfume oil is a highly concentrated fragrance blend suspended in an oil base rather than alcohol,” says fragrance developer and founder of Arquiste, Carlos Huber. These formulas are typically dabbed onto the skin and tend to wear closer and more intimately than a spray perfume.

While the fragrance industry as a whole has seen significant gains over the last two to three years, perfume oils remain the one subcategory that still leaves considerable whitespace for brands to explore. As such, there aren’t as many fragrance oils on the market as traditional eau de parfums, especially if you want to experience them in person rather than going in blind. Still, there is a good number of these oil-based scents to choose from, and as such, I’ve researched, slathered, and sniffed my way through the best ones on the market to bring to you only the perfume oils worth your money.

From ease of use to the longevity of the fragrance, the perfume oils below are the only ones that have passed my rigorous testing standards. Looking for a fragrance collection refresh? Continue reading for the perfume oils that are worth making space for on a vanity.

The Best Perfume Oils

The Best Perfume Oil Overall Nest New York Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil (Was $102) $71.40 at Ulta It’s rare for a brand to offer such a varied line of perfume oils, but Nest has not one, but six different options to choose from. From the classic Madagascar Vanilla (my favorite from the line) to the new Santa Barbara Strawberry, there is something in this line that will satisfy everyone, from the seasoned nose to the person just getting into perfume. Plus, if you’re a fan of layering scents, this oil will allow you to experiment with combinations you may not have previously considered. Fragrance Family: Gourmand Key Notes: Madagascar vanilla bean; Vanilla orchid; Coconut; Cashmere woods Size: 1 fl. oz What I Love: Dropper applicator; The brand donates $1 to NEXT for AUTISM with every fine fragrance purchase made on its website What I Don’t: Not a pure, linear vanilla fragrance, so the additional notes may conflict with other fragrances when layering Review for MC: "Nest’s Madagascar Vanilla is one of the first perfume oils I’ve ever had in my collection, and it’s still a staple to this day. I’m a big fan of layering and sometimes want to highlight a very specific note in my combinations, and I can’t even count how many times this oil has added just the right touch that I was looking for to amplify some of my favorite eau de parfums.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Vanilla Perfume Oil Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Santo Perfume Oil Roll-On $35 at Amazon For a bottle of perfume oil that’s so small you can chuck into a purse and go, this formula from Ellis Brooklyn is extremely complex. Notes like pink pepper and myrrh give way to iris petals, a vanilla infusion, and ambroxan, creating a formula that truly stands on its own. It’s rare that I don’t feel the need to pair a perfume with another, especially when it comes to oil-based formulas. However, I have been wearing this one by itself nonstop since testing it, and I fall more in love with it each time I apply. Fragrance Family: Woods Key Notes: Bergamot; Pink Pepper; Ambrette; Palo Santo; Cedarwood Size: 0.5 fl. oz What I Love: Strong projection; Dry-oil formula that sinks into the skin quickly What I Don’t: Not a big fan of a rollerball applicator. This would be fantastic in a bigger size with atomizer packaging Review for MC: “Ellis Brooklyn has been coming out with some heavy hitters recently, and the brand has done it again with the launch of Vanilla Santo fragrance oil. It’s surprisingly complex and can be worn fully on its own as a one-and-done perfume, with a projection that feels like that of a traditional eau de parfum formula. Sturdy, yet elegant glass packaging makes it a chic addition to any vanity or on-the-go makeup bag. I have a few summer trips coming up, and I’m confident that I’ll only need this oil and maybe one more to get me through them, which, as a fragrance lover, is saying a lot. But trust me, it’s that good." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Santo Perfume Oil Roll-On. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Musky Perfume Oil Cyklar Perfume Oil Roll-On $24 at Amazon Did I ever think I would fall in love with a perfume called Sex Musk? No. Did I anyway? Yes. Cyklar has become one of my all-time favorite body care brands, so when it introduced perfume oils earlier this year, I was excited. I knew I’d love the usual vanilla, gourmand scents, but Sex Musk is the one that caught me the most off guard. One of the top notes is Timur Nepal, a spicy, peppery scent akin to nutmeg. Imagine my surprise, then, when on first sniff, I was greeted with a soft, almost animalistic musk scent that made me think immediately of, well, sex. It’s a sensual skin scent bottled in a formula that is inherently intimate and sits close to the skin. If you’ve been looking for a perfume to help you channel your sensuality, pick this up immediately. Fragrance Family: Musk Key Notes: Timur Nepal; Orris; Tonka bean; Vanilla Infusion; Musk; Patchouli; Amber Size: 0.5 fl. oz What I Love: Well-balanced musk and floral notes; Perfect last step to a Cyklar body-care routine since the scents are all the same in different formulations What I Don’t: This particular scent isn’t very long-lasting on my skin Review for MC: “Sex Musk isn’t the scent I thought I’d fall in love with from Cyklar’s fragrance oil line, but I am so glad I gave it a chance. It isn’t the most long-lasting perfume oil option I’ve ever tried, but the bottle is so sleek and chic that I've no problem taking it out of my bag to reapply throughout the day. The dry down smells a little powdery, which I love, and it’s been a perfect addition to the clean, laundry-smelling perfume concoctions that I’ve been drawn to in these hotter summer months.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Cyklar Perfume Oil Roll-On. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Luxury Perfume Oil Creed Aventus for Her Oil $230 at Bergdorf Goodman I am most complimented on my scent when I wear Creed’s Aventus For Her, so it was only right that I included the matching fragrance oil in this roundup. Everything about this product exudes luxury, from the intricate glass bottle to the spray atomizer that resembles the same used for the eau de parfum. There are slight variances in the notes used for the oil versus the original perfume (like the addition of an ambergris note to the oil). Still, these slight changes help the oil round out to a sweeter, more musky dry down, which I love. Fragrance Family: Fruity Floral Key Notes: Black currant; Pineapple; Rose; Ambergris; Musk Size: 2.5 oz What I Love: Unusual combinations of fruit notes like pineapple and French apples; Works perfectly with Aventus or Aventus for Her What I Don’t: May not layer well with other perfumes because the DNA of Creed’s fragrances is so complex—they almost have to be worn alone Review for MC: “Creed’s Aventus For Her is my special-occasion perfume, so I only wear it when I have a special occasion to attend. Thankfully, the oil version smells practically the same, save for a few more musky facets, so I’ve been wearing it practically nonstop since I started testing for this story. It’s not as crisp a scent as the original, but it still smells divine. Plus, the oil dries quickly on my skin, no disgusting residue left behind post-application.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Creed Aventus for Her Perfume Oil. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Woody Perfume Oil Gucci The Alchemist's Garden Ode on Melancholy Perfumed Oil $480 at Nordstrom Gucci’s Alchemist Garden collection is one of the most underrated perfume lines on the market. Even more notable is the Ode on Melancholy perfume oil, which is the perfect woody perfume oil to apply and go. Despite its small size, this is one of the strongest-smelling options on this list, thanks to pure notes of woods, cypriol, and sandalwood. If you want to take a break from the ouds in your collection but want something that packs just as much of a punch (or want to deepen your favorite lighter fragrances), this one should be on your radar. Fragrance Family: Woods Key Notes: Woods; Cypriol; Sandalwood Size: .67 fl oz What I Love: Projects like an eau de parfum; A woody scent that isn’t too masculine; A Chic dabber applicator What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list Customer Review: “Don't let the small size fool you, this perfume oil from Gucci has a serious sillage. The Alchemist Collection is my favorite line of fragrances from Gucci because it marks the brand's foray into Haute Perfumery, which means that each perfume is composed of precious and rare raw materials. Nowhere does this dedication to excellence shine like in this perfume oil, which has three simple notes, but that can be worn all on its own and projects like a beast—an unusual trait for an oil formulation. It's pricy, yes, but a drop or two on each hand was all I needed to smell the perfume on my skin for hours." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Gucci's The Alchemist's Garden Ode on Melancholy Perfumed Oil. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Viral Perfume Oil Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil $105 at Bloomingdales One day, when I look back on the beauty products that defined the 2020s, Maison Francis Kurkdijian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 will, without a doubt, lead that list. After going viral a few years ago (and continuing that reign), this perfume has been championed by editors, experts, and everyday fragrance connoisseurs alike—it’s that good. Even better? The matching fragrance oil has that same airy, sweet, ambery scent profile that we all know and love, allowing anyone to experience the perfume at a fraction of the price. Fragrance Family: Amber Key Notes: Saffron; Jasmine; Amberwood; Ambergris accord Size: 2.4 fl oz What I Love: Same packaging as the normal bottle, so buyers can expect a similar luxury unboxing experience; sweet-smelling without leaning into the gourmand category What I Don’t: Like the original perfume, some people can be nose blind to this scent, so I don't recommend buying blindly Review for MC: “This scent is viral for a reason, and by extension, so are all its auxiliaries, like this oil. It smells a little like cotton candy, but not in the sickly-sweet, childish way that people have come to associate with gourmand scents, but in a more sophisticated manner. I primarily use the oil to bolster the scent of the eau de parfum because, annoyingly, I am one of those people who go nose blind to it very quickly, but a few sprays of the oil before going in with the perfume has me enjoying my scent bubble just as much as everyone else around me. At this point, I never use one without the other.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer The Best Clean Perfume Oil Cayla Gray Summer Skin Perfume Oil $40 at Cayla Gray Looking at the fragrance notes, I didn’t expect to like this oil. However, all gourmand lovers need to listen up: Cayla Gray’s Summer Skin smells just like cotton candy. The addition of notes like pear blossom, strawberry, and vanilla orchid adds an almost airy, beachy quality to the fragrance, but through and through, I smell cotton candy, and I love it. The best part? This is a clean fragrance brand, and there are two additional formulations in this line, alongside the perfume oil: an “everything spray” for the body, hair, and linens, and a body oil. The combination of all three? Stunning. Fragrance Family: Fruity Gourmand Key Notes: Pear blossom; Raspberry flower; Strawberry guava; Pink sugar; Cotton candy Size: 10 ml What I Love: One of the only cotton-candy forward fragrances in my collection; Skin scent; Clean beauty brand What I Don’t: I don’t love a roller ball applicator and would have preferred an atomizer spray Review for MC: “This is one of the very few perfumes in my collection that has such a strong cotton candy note that isn’t immediately swallowed up by the others in the formula. Instead, it’s like all of the additional notes amplify it, making this a gourmand lover’s dream. Cotton candy is such a hard note to get right, but Cayla Gray has done it marvelously.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer The Best Shimmer Perfume Oil Philosophy Amazing Grace Luminous Body Oil $50 at Amazon One of my favorite things about using perfume oils is that you can mix them with highlighters or shimmery loose pigments to create a custom body glow product that has your favorite scent. No longer will I have to be a kitchen scientist, because Philosophy’s Amazing Grace body oil is shimmery, not greasy, and fragranced with the brand’s cult-favorite scent Amazing Grace. A beautiful floral musk fragrance, this oil imparts a natural-looking sheen onto the skin, despite the heavy-looking shimmer in the bottle. The result? Healthy, dewy-looking skin that smells like a hug from a loved one. Fragrance Family: Musk Key Notes: Bergamot; Lily of the Valley; Musk Size: 4 fl. oz What I Love: Wears well with any perfume in my collection; Study glass packaging that doesn’t break easily; Spray applicator makes dispensing the product into my hand more precise; Can be used on the hair What I Don’t: I typically have to shake this up before using because the oil and shimmer separate Customer Review: “I love that I am able to spray the oil all over my body. The smell is amazing, and I am loving the shimmer. It left my body looking and feeling moisturized.” — Philosophy

Are Perfume Oils Better Than Perfume?

People often ask whether a perfume oil is better than a traditional atomized eau de parfum, and the answer is entirely a matter of personal preference. I don’t subscribe to that narrative because both formulas serve completely different purposes for me, and the experts agree.

“There is no such thing as better,” principal perfumer at DSM-Firmenich, Nicole Mancini, says. “The main difference between a parfum, an eau de toilette, an eau de cologne, an eau fraîche, and a perfume oil is the concentration of the fragrance.” In short, all of these formulas contain some form of fragrance oil, but varying levels of dilution allow for differences in the types of perfumes available on the market.

Since we know that beauty, and by proxy, fragrance, is never a once-size-fits-all ordeal, people gravitate toward different perfumes based on numerous factors. None are better than the other per se, but one might be better for you.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

To compile this list of the best perfume oils, I scoured the internet and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market, narrowing this list down to the best eight after initial testing. I also asked the Marie Claire team to share their holy grail picks.

For each perfume oil I tested, I assessed the fragrance's notes, how long it lasted, and its overall scent as the day went on.

Meet The Experts

Nicole Mancini Social Links Navigation Principal Perfumer at DSM-Firmenich Nicole Mancini is a principal perfumer at DSM-Firmenich. Nicole thrives in the Fine Fragrance Experience space, approaching scent creation as a multi-sensory art form.

Carlos Huber Social Links Navigation Founder of Arquiste Carlos Huber is a fragrance developer, architect, historic preservationist, and founder of Arquiste.