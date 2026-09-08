I possess a handful of beauty fears. Purple blush? Terrifying. Red eyeshadow? Not going to happen. Brown lipstick? Historically, a major no-go. But leave it to Violette_FR's latest launch to change my tune. The brand’s Bisou Balm is a classic, and while it shouldn’t need much of an introduction, I’ll provide the gist: It’s a sheer matte lipstick-meets-balm that possesses the most otherworldly blurring powers I’ve ever experienced. Lip lines vanish with a swipe—it’s a little nutty. I obviously have the Rose Latte shade, but a little nudging from founder and makeup artist Violette herself convinced me to try the newest drop, Chocolat.
My aversion to brown lipstick isn’t unwarranted. Despite loving it on everyone else, I’ve found that most shades typically run too warm and muddy for my complexion. In short, they make me look slightly vampiric, which, despite loving Vampire Diaries and The Serpent and Wings of the Night, is not the vibe I’m going for. When I did a quick swatch of this balm, I realized it was sheer enough to let my natural lip color (which runs pretty pink) poke through—and reads more warm and rosy in its undertones. Plus, brown lipstick is a major fall 2026 makeup trend.
“It's finally a brown that feels truly effortless, but because of the feeling behind it. Chocolat is about comfort with yourself, confidence, and finding luxury in the ordinary,” Violette explains. “It’s inspired by those unhurried moments that exist purely for our own pleasure—savoring a piece of exceptional chocolate, trying on something beautiful with nowhere to go, lingering in bed a little longer just because we can. Those are the moments we feel most like ourselves.”
I never thought I would feel like myself in brown lipstick, but alas, here we are. For my full, honest review on the brown shade that’s infiltrated my makeup routine, read ahead.
Is Bisou Balm Chocolat Flattering on Fair Skin Tones?
Most brown lipsticks read a little orange or warm, which, if you have fair, cool-toned skin like me, is not the way to go. It can make my dark circles look darker, and my skin picks up a sallow, slightly sickly tone. Chocolat is the opposite. It’s a true cacao shade with hints of chestnut and mahogany that reads a bit more dusty rose in application.
I also find that because the formula is so sheer and relies more on blurring power and a subtle tint, my natural lip shade can influence the tone. It reads a bit more like a pinky brown on my lips than a true brown, and plays really nicely with my pink blush, actually making it pop more than my typical lip shades.
I can pretty much guarantee you haven’t tried a formula like this. It’s not really a balm or a lipstick, but a blend of both. It manages to be incredibly hydrating, without slip (the formula is pretty matte) courtesy of smoothing waxes and emollients. The real differentiator, though, is the blurring tech. The formula features Lapacho Tree extract, which basically blurs over lip lines and creates this airbrushed finish across the lips. It’s genuinely such a visible difference—the product almost floats on top of the creases. I prefer a subtle dab, but you can definitely layer it up to a fuller coverage formula.
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Is Bisou Balm In Chocolat Worth It?
If you had told me a month ago that I’d be reaching for a brown lipstick as my go-to color, I would have laughed at the mere thought of it. To me, brown never felt like a wearable shade for my skin tone. It lived in that unrealistic, editorial category of beauty products that never infiltrated my everyday makeup bag. But turning me into a convert was shockingly easy.
It’s the first brown that doesn’t feel like it’s a constant war with my skin tone. It’s shockingly natural on the lips and made me reassess brown as a shade that can be a neutral—not a statement color. Dare I say I’ve conquered my fear? Maybe I should try black eyeshadow next.
Shop Violette_FR
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm - Chocolat
If you're also scared of brown lipstick, take a chance and try this. I promise, it's worth the risk and incredibly wearable.
VIOLETTE_FR
Plume Eyeshadow - Ambre Fumé
This shadow features the same blurring tech as the lipstick—it's impossible to go too heavy.
VIOLETTE_FR
Boum-Boum Milk
If you deal with eczema or generally sensitive skin, you need this. It's a calming, milky treat for irritation.
VIOLETTE_FR
Avec Amour
For an affordable fragrance, this baby smells rich. It features hints of coconut, amber, and santal.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.