Your Niche Perfume Collection Starts With This Editor-Curated List
Welcome to the fragrance big leagues.
It's undeniable: fragrance has exploded in popularity this year. From gourmand cementing itself as the trending olfactive family for Gen-Z to the expansion of some of the most popular lines on the market (hello, YSL Libre), perfume has become an indispensable part of countless beauty routines worldwide. As someone who has experienced my own fragrance renaissance, I want to tell you this now: there will come a time when you're tired of all the easily accessible scents out there. When that time comes, the next step is to enter the world of niche perfumes.
Not to toot my own horn, but my niche fragrance collection is extensive. I’m talking scents that hail from obscure regions of the world that I've still never visited, but my nose has been transported to via locally-sourced ingredients; scents that are meant to evoke intentional memories and emotions, irrespective of the reception that they receive from the general public. Niche perfumes are a form of art anyone can partake in—which is why I'm not the only Marie Claire writer who is obsessed. Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger also has an enviable assortment of unique perfumes, which is how we've managed take our signature scent from smelling like everyone else to truly reflecting our personal styles.
Of course, I wouldn’t tease you with all of this without recommending my absolute favorite niche perfume brands right now. There are options here for everyone, from those who want to master their scent layering routines to those looking for a one-of-a-kind signature scent. Whether you want to smell a little magical, more melancholic, or even edible and sexy, I promise that if you keep reading, you’re bound to find a unique, under-the-radar fragrance you love.
Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Olfactive Personality:
- Woody
- Molecular
- Intimate
- Unexpected
Since discovering this perfume, I have been social-media stalking the brand, the perfumer, and even all the TikTok videos dedicated to it. I have seriously become obsessed. Airy and magnetic molecular notes like Iso E Super, ambroxan, amber extreme, and more create a fragrance that feels intimate and hugs the skin, yet has incredible sillage and longevity. In short, if you want to smell good in a way that people can’t quite put their finger on (and they won’t because these notes are synthetic), pick this up.
I have a running theory that certain floral notes smell better in winter, and iris is one of them. It makes sense, then, why Iris Malikan has become one of my favorite perfumes this season. Orris butter is the star of the show, which comes from the root of the iris flower. The result is a scent that is sweet but almost a little dirt-like (in the best way possible). The note is flanked by others, such as vanilla, amber, and musk, for a more cozy, warm fragrance composition.
If the word 'angelic' is part of your olfactive personality, Angeli Di Firenze was practically made with you in mind. Fruity top notes of peach and orange give way to florals and marine notes, before revealing sandalwood, vanilla, and musk in the base. The fragrance will take you on a well-scented journey you’ll never want to end. Now imagine smelling just like that every single day.
Alessandro Gualtieri, the founder of Nassamato, is a genius. Although he doesn’t usually share the notes of his perfumes, Blamage has been revealed to contain notes of aldehydes, green apple, cedar, musk, and vanilla (to name a few). The result is a fresh, powdery scent that sits close to the skin without losing its complexity. Be warned: it takes a very discerning nose to appreciate this fragrance, so if you get the chance to smell it before purchasing, I highly recommend doing so.
Somehow, a green tangerine top note opens one of the best fragrances I’ve smelled this year, and that’s not a sentence I ever thought I would write in my life. That being said, it’s the truth, and it is thanks to She Was an Anomaly Eau de Parfum. The aforementioned note is followed by others like vanilla orchid accord, musk, and amberfix, for a scent that is more intimate than others on this list, but still projects beautifully and leaves an incredible sillage when you walk by.
Don’t let the packaging deceive you; this is one of the best marshmallow perfumes on the market. Its distinguishing feature is that it smells like a warm marshmallow treat—completely different from that initial whiff of confectionery goodness when you first open a new pack of those fluffy treats—almost like everyone’s favorite Easter candy, Peeps. (I will hear no arguments against the validity of one of my favorite candies on earth. Thank you.)
Louis Vuitton’s Ombre Nomad is one of those scents that will have everyone asking what you're wearing. The oud-forward incense fragrance also includes notes of benzoin and raspberry, creating a smooth, spicy, and slightly smoky scent. It’s an excellent unisex choice to share with a loved one.
Not to be dramatic, but Sunset Hour literally brought tears to my eyes the first time I smelled it. This perfume is the epitome of girlhood, with notes of jasmine, peach, caramel, and vanilla, among others. The blend creates a gourmand scent that doesn’t smell like a headache-inducing dessert; instead, it’s light, airy, and ideal for spring and summer.
Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Olfactive Personality:
- Sweet
- Feminine
- Addictive
- Warm
I’m not a tea drinker by any means, but this fragrance pleasantly surprised me. It’s mainly a crisp apple perfume with an undercurrent of black tea, and it’s simply stunning. With its cozy yet fresh aroma, it reminds me of the first cold day of fall.
I’m a firm believer that fruity fragrances can (and should!) be worn year-round. Orange Crush Extrait is one I still reach for because of its rich, well-balanced approach to citrus. Its juicy orange opening is combined with musk, pepperwood, and akigalawood to create an unexpectedly rich and warm blend that’s perfect for any occasion.
Matière Premiere is all about spotlighting a rare material—in Vanilla Powder, it’s (you guessed it) vanilla, or Vanilla Absolute Madagascar if you want to be specific. The addition of coconut powder creates an addictive sweetness, while Palo Santo enhances the overall richness. Whenever my mood calls for a “rich auntie” scent, this is the one I reach for.
I don’t have a signature scent, but if I did, it would without a doubt be Impadia. It’s fresh, juicy, and bright in the opening, before settling into a delectable creamy rose scent. I can’t help but feel like my most gorgeous, feminine self every time I wear it.
There’s nothing I love more than a cozy fragrance in cold weather, so I’ve been reaching for Celestial Object nonstop recently. Its combination of almond and rice paper is like wrapping yourself in the plushest blanket you can find.
Each one of House of D’Annam’s fragrance collections celebrates a different Asian country, and it’s so fun to explore a culture through the lens of scent. I had a blast sniffing through Chapter 2, Memories of Japan, and the one fragrance that stuck with me the most was Tokyo Nights. It perfectly captures the energy of a night out, with an equal-parts smoky, boozy blend of Japanese plum wine and tobacco.
Dare I say it, but Alto Astral might be my favorite fragrance launch of the year—I don’t have anything else like it in my collection. It features sparkling aldehydes, fresh and fruity coconut water, milky musks, and creamy sandalwood, all wrapped up into one bold fragrance. I’m not kidding when I say I’ve gotten an IRL compliment on three separate occasions while wearing this.
You don’t know delectable gourmands until you’ve sniffed the TikTok-famous Bianco Latte. This caramel and vanilla blend is about as sweet and warm as it gets. It’s as comforting as a hug from your mom and as sweet as my favorite dessert, and for that, I’m obsessed.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.