At this point, there’s only one thing getting us through the bitter nightmare that is winter: the fact that there’s a fresh crop of spring hair colors waiting for us on the other side. Come March 19—winter’s ~official~ funeral—we’re taking our sad, blah hair to warmer, prettier heights. You know what they say about a hair color change. You're about to change your life! Own it and walk into a new season turning heads with a fresh-new hair color.

Just how warm and just how pretty should you go? See for yourself, ahead. Whether you're into classic colors with a twist or vivid hues, there's something for you. We’ve tapped celeb colorists and stylists to share 18 hair colors that are going to blow up your Instagram feed this spring. Scope out your favorites, hit up your colorist, and thank us later.

1. Smoke Show

If you love lavender, you'll be into this elevated rendition of the pastel celebrity colorist to the stars, Guy Tang, is predicting will trend come spring. This color happens when lavender, silky, and grey (and a cool-girl cut) collide. "This season, make a fresh statement with this icy silver purple tone," Tang says. Another upside? This color fades into a perfect blonde hue over time.

2. Truffle

Spoiler: Although the name is alluring, you can't eat this shade—but you can wear the hell out of it. "This backcomb highlight technique is the perfect way to add brightness and dimensions to your brunette color, without going blonde," Tang explains.

3. Hickory

Karissa Schaudt, colorist at Maxine Salon based in Chicago, is naming this work of art "Hickory" because the color variation mimics the prominent grain patterns within a dense piece of hickory wood. "This works perfect for any client with short to long hair wanting to transition out of their darkened winter look into a brighter spring look," Schaudt suggests, adding that you achieve this multidimensional blend of shades by symmetrically adding vertical lines of low-lights, mid-lights, and highlights throughout the head. "This is a high contrast color, and can be very versatile depending on how it’s styled, from straight to textured."

4. Coconut Blonde

"This is the palest shade of blonde while still reflecting golden undertones," Schaudt explains. If you're this close to going full-on platinum, but you're just not there yet, this sunny shade is the ideal next step for you. "It’s a perfect trade-off from full platinum. Ask your stylist to embrace the blond's natural warmth to create this color."

5. Copper Carrot

Carrot hair, but make it cool. "This multi-reflective color is full of copper pigments," Schaudt says, emphasizing that any texture or length of hair can benefit from this bold look. "It’s a realistic change for brunettes wanting to go drastically lighter, or blondes desiring a more pigmented look." It's a single process shade that'll instantly brighten and bring a noticeable shine to your hair.

6. Rose Gold

Clairol color director, James Corbett, predicts cool pink and copper tones will take over this spring. "Rose gold will have the moment that has been simmering but not come to its full potential," Corbett says. To achieve this shade, try Clairol’s Color Crave in Rose Gold or for a temporary change Color Crave Hair Makeup in Simmering Rose Gold.

7. Inky Black

Sure, the sun comes out in the spring, but that doesn't mean you can't go dark and moody with your hair. Stephanie Brown, master colorist at NYC-based Eddie Arthur Salon, predicts this jet-black shade, which blew up this fall, will carry on into the spring. "The 2019 twist on inky black hair is rich and deep with a hint of blue," Brown says. "It will give your hair a reflective shine."

8. Faded Pastel

Chris Appleton, global artistic director for Glam Seamless and the man behind the mane of J.Lo, Christina Aguilera, and the Kardashian-Jenner fam, is calling it: Spring will be the season of pastels, including soft coral, blush pink, and pastel blue. "It’s not aggressive like statement colors," says Appleton. "And it’s less of a commitment and toll on your hair." If you really want to explore this trend with no strings attached, try Glam Seamless extensions. "With extensions, color is instant and has no compromise on your hair. When you’re bored you can change it up, and keep your hair protected," he adds.

9. Reverse Ombré

It's 2019 and time to take risks. Like this bold trend. Reverse ombré, which gives you a face-framing burst of color, is a request that's becoming more and more popular. "Unlike the subtle I-let-my-roots-grow-out ombré, this trend is perfect for those who want their color to pop more around their face and add excitement to their ends," explains celeb stylist to the stars Angela Stevens. She notes this shade is far from subtle, but totally worth it (obvi).

10. Wood

Wood hair is the mane equivalent of shiny, new wood floors: simply gorgeous. "Wood is a brunette hue with hints of pale ash, maple or pine shades, which creates a raw dimension and elegant aesthetic," Corbett explains. In other words, it's a timeless classic brunette color you can wear every season.

11. Rose

Who says pink can't look grown-up and sophisticated? Corbett guarantees this mesmerizing shade will keep everyone guessing if your hair is pink, red, or brown? "This shade is for those who love pink but want something cooler and understated. It's a combination of bright cherry red with a hint of pink," he says.

12. Shadow Roots

This spring, when your natural roots peek through, embrace it instead of running to your colorist. "Effortless shadow roots with golden or dirty blonde hair will be super on-trend for spring this year," Brown confirms. It adds warmth and brightens your complexion. Look at that glow!

13. Apricot

Is it possible for a hair color to look appetizing? If so, this apricot shade is it. Corbett says we'll be seeing a lot of this dazzling hue come spring. He describes it as a slightly saturated color with hints of orange and coral.

14. Creamy Blonde

A nice departure from platinum or honey blonde is what we're calling creamy blonde. "Creamy blonde will have a moment this spring because platinum can be too harsh for many skin tones," says Brown. This shade's neutral and golden tones work on all skin tones, giving the wearer a fresh and youthful look.

15. Coral

Pantone dubbed coral the color of the year for 2019, describing it as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone.” Brown recommends this shade for the bold-hearted, though it will look fab on anyone who tries it. "It's a natural progression from the orange hair trend we’ve been seeing," she says. "The golden undertone enhances everyone’s eye color—blues and greens pop, while browns look warmer—and softens all skin tones."

16. Negative Space Highlights

According to Brown, subtle highlights will reign supreme this spring. "With this style, the lighter pieces of color are just as important as the darker pieces. They both bring attention to each other," she says. These complementary shades give your hair a beachy vibe. Vacay, that you?

17. Jewel Tones

Mermaid lives on and remains one of spring's staple shades. "Fine woven bits of jewel-toned colors fused with natural colors are on the rise," Stevens says. So take the liberty to experiment with tones. Contrasting jewel colors (shown above) gives this hue an edge in an effortless way, and is healthy for your hair.

18. Snow Bunny Blonde

Blondies, listen up! If you're in search of a shade that requires less upkeep than platinum blonde, and is not as damaging to your hair, try the color Brown calls "Snow Bunny Blonde." "It’s a very pale, heavily highlighted powdery blonde with a slight hint of baby blue," Brown explains, adding that since it’s highlighted there will be dimension in the hair and the color is less likely to get brassy. "It’s a very cool, let’s-go-to-Aspen-right-now vibe." Um, yes please.

