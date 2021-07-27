When I need a DIY alternative to a great manicure, dip powder nail kits are my go-to. Here's why I love them: dip powder manicures are created from finely milled powders, top coats, base coats, and adhesives that last longer than gel manicures and are just as durable as acrylics without the damage. The term "dip" comes from the act of dipping your nails in the powder after applying a base coat to create the long-lasting color. The major difference with a dip powder manicure is that no UV or LED light is needed, so the time it takes to dry your nails is cut in half.

Dip powder is a manicure preference that's become widely popular in salons and is now available to all us homebodies with at-home versions. Yes, it does require a bit of reading, patience, and trial and error, but I believe in you! Plus, most of the dip powder kits on the market are wildly inexpensive (I'm talking $30 and under) and come with several shades that last up to three weeks each. Do the math, and one kit is the equivalent cost of one salon manicure. So you can save your coins and your nails—a win-win.

How To Use a Dip Powder Nail Kit

Apply the base coat to freshly buffed nails.

Dip your nails one by one into the pigmented nail powder container of your choice. Be sure to coat the nail evenly with the product.

Tap away or brush away the excess pigmented powder for a smooth and even coat.

Repeat the dipping process on each nail for two rounds before coating your nails with the activator polish.

Once your nails are dry, seal the deal with the top coat.

How to Remove Dip Powder Nails

That part is simple as well: Just soak each nail in an acetone-based remover, unless the kit specifically mentions another method.

Scroll on for the most popular dip powder kits on the Internet with the rave reviews to back them up...

For Skilled and Steady ASP Quick Dip Starter Kit $42.69 at sallybeauty.com If you've accepted the reality that at-home dip nail kits are a bit of work, the 692 reviews on this handy little kit should be affirming. Contained within is a nail primer, base and top gel, two dip colors, gel activator, and a dipping bowl. Hot tip: Invest in a heavy grit file to create a grippy base before beginning.

For Beginners Aikker Acrylic Dipping Powder Nail Starter Kit $22.99 at amazon.com This starter kit is a cost-friendly option for beginners. It includes eight pretty pastels for spring vibes, four glues, and one recycling tray for the dipping powder. According to rave reviews in the comments section, these shades are incredibly long-lasting and the kit is super simple to use so you'll feel like a pro in no time.

The Luxury Pick OPI Dipping Powder Perfection: Essentials Combo $54.68 at beyondpolish.com This is among the pricier options on this list—you'll also have to buy the powder shade you want separately—but you get a ton of bang for your buck with this kit. OPI, also known as the OG of gorgeous at-home nails, includes a dipping top coat, a dipping activator, and dipping top coat with this pretty set.

For a Non-Toxic Manicure Azure Beauty Dip Powder Nails Color $25.99 at amazon.com Acquire the perfect at-home manicure without the harsh chemicals or scent. This dip powder set comes with 10 easy-to-apply nail colors for a long-lasting glossy manicure.

For Fortification Avva Nail Dip Powder Starter Kit $44.99 at avvanails.com Dip manicures needn't leave your nailbeds desiccated and thinned. These powders are enriched with both calcium and vitamin E, which means you actually strengthen over the course of wearing them. Shout out to the four muted neutrals, and the more than 350 five-star reviews.

For Vegans Nailboo Dip Kit Starter $39.00 at nailboo.com The Nailboo kits not only have an excellent name, but they're also entirely vegan and cruelty free. What looks like a rather ornate collection of items is actually a comprehensive and easy-to-use kit for truly creating dip manis at home. Also? You build your own set and choose your own colors from more than 50 options, so you aren't stuck with shades you'd never use.

For Nail Strengthening Dipwell Dip Powder Nail Kit $54.97 at walmart.com The beauty of this kit is its nail-strengthening capabilities. Dipwell's dip powder system is free of questionable chemicals and is formulated with powerhouse ingredients like calcium to build up weak nail beds over time.

For High Shine Latorice Dipping Powder Nail Art 5 Colors Collection $12.98 at amazon.com Non-toxic, all-natural nail products, like Latorice's formula filled with vitamin E and calcium, not only keep the health of your nails in tip-top shape they also lengthen the look of your nails overtime. If shine-blinding nails are your vibe, you'll appreciate this gel powder, which was made for a long-lasting shiny wear with a lightweight texture that'll make you forget your nails are even painted.

For Fast Drying GH Dip Dip Powder Nail Kit $24.99 at amazon.com Raise you hand if drying your nails always feels like an eternity? Same, same. Enter the fast-drying dipping kit of your dreams: this powder, which comes in six classic colors, dries in 30 seconds flat, which means there's little to no room for error. You're welcome.

Best for Beginners Rosalind Dip Powder Nail Starter Kit $18.99 at amazon.com Whether you're looking for a classic red, toned-down neutral, or glitter nails, this set has the shade for you. Aside from that, if you're an acrylic-wearer, it's worth reiterating that you may want to give your nails a break and try dip powders instead because they cause less damage and are just as durable—this formula lasts up to two to three weeks and dries fast, no UV lamp necessary.

For Cheerfulness Cuccio Pro Polish Dip System Neons Kit Collection $25.48 at amazon.com The brand says it best: dip powder nails give you the wearability of a gel and the durability of an acrylic. And this kit goes out to the rainbow nail-lovers who are imagining brighter days ahead. Dress up your nails with eight vibrant shades to suit every mood.

For a No-Chip Solution Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Starter Kit $34.99 at ulta.com Fact: Chipping a nail is not cute. This brand guarantees you won't have to deal with that for up to 21 days and this shiny neutral hue comes with a helluva lot of tools for just $35: a base coat, top coat, activator, brush softener, groom buffer, 20 nail wipes, sticks, and 10 remover foils.

For Red Nail Obsessives Honey Joy Fine Dipping Powder Kit $26.39 at amazon.com If red is your color, you just met your match. From deep bordeaux to cherry red, this set spans the spectrum of the cult classic color, which wouldn't be complete without a glitter nail because why not?

For a Professional-Grade Manicure Color Club 21 Day Classic Serendipity Starter Kit for Nail Dip Powder $23.80 at amazon.com This brand was originally created for salon professionals and with this at-home kit you now have the freedom to bring the salon to the comfort of your own couch, for only $20. A major steal for long-lasting nails.