You'll Be Raking In The Compliments With These Summer Nail Colors In Your Rotation
28 polishes our editor swears by for the season.
I always switch up my beauty routine with the season. In the summer, I prioritize lightweight formulas and lots of SPF, but it's also the time I change up my nail color rotation. I prefer my summer nail colors to match the mood of the season: light, bright, and happy. Plus, I like to take stock of the summer's nail trends for added inspiration.
Now that summer is properly here, I've secured my lineup of go-to nail polishes for the season. Fruit nail art à la Hailey Bieber's farmer's market manicure is on the rise, however, there's nothing like a simple solid shade to get the job done. My summer color palette is still full of food-inspired nails—think: trendy butter yellow and shiny jellies. I also can't forget the bubble bath trend (it's a celebrity-favorite nail polish color), and I'll be giving my classic red nails a summery update.
Those are but a taste of all the summer nail colors I'm planning for my at-home manicures. For a full breakdown on all of my favorite nail polishes of the season, keep scrolling. Whether you opt for short nails or a dramatic coffin shape, the nail colors ahead are sure to provide fresh ways to kick off the warm weather.
Butter Yellow
A post shared by Millie Flemming (@millieflemming_)
Fashion's current obsession with butter yellow has crossed into the beauty world, and I'm not mad about it one bit. It's soft, fun, and can essentially be described as "sunshine in a bottle." My favorite polishes look good enough to eat.
Baby Blue
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
The only kind of blues I want in the summer are the ones on my nails. While there's a time and place for bright cobalt nails, my preferred summer manicure shade is more subdued—baby blue. When my nails match the sky on a sunny day, I can't help but be happy.
Fiery Red
A post shared by Jessica White (@jessicawhitenailartist)
Red nails will always be a classic. When the temperatures start to rise, I like to choose a hotter, orange-toned red for a fiery look. The shade is bold and makes me feel like a total smoke show, no matter what I'm wearing—hence why I've requested it on my last two manicure appointments.
Coral
A post shared by Maisie Jackson Beauty (@maisiejacksonbeauty)
Anytime I head out on a beach vacation, I book a manicure with a bright, poppy coral shade beforehand. It pops against my tan from a mile away, so it never fails to earn a compliment or two. Plus, these shades are perfect to tackle the watermelon nail art I've seen all over my Instagram feed.
Bubble Bath Pink
A post shared by stephanie stone (@stephstonenails)
The bubble bath nail trend has cemented itself as a hall-of-fame nail polish shade. What other color is as well-received by celebs like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX, and Kate Middleton? The princess-approved nail color, marked by a cloudy, pinky white mixture, is pure elegance and one I regularly turn to in the summer.
Shades of Jelly
A post shared by emily jane | emjpolished (@emjpolished)
In case you haven't noticed, nails have taken on a semi-sheer, glossy finish. These jelly-like colors have a somewhat transparent look to let the natural nail peek through. In turn, the effect is nothing short of playful—I want to try a jelly shade in every color of the rainbow this summer.
Classic White
A post shared by Davjola Dida (@davjola_nails)
Whenever I'm overwhelmed with choice at the salon, I pick out a sheer, opaque, or pearlescent white. I can rely on the shade to look clean and elegant, plus they're versatile enough to pair perfectly with anything I'm wearing.
