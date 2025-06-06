You'll Be Raking In The Compliments With These Summer Nail Colors In Your Rotation

I always switch up my beauty routine with the season. In the summer, I prioritize lightweight formulas and lots of SPF, but it's also the time I change up my nail color rotation. I prefer my summer nail colors to match the mood of the season: light, bright, and happy. Plus, I like to take stock of the summer's nail trends for added inspiration.

Now that summer is properly here, I've secured my lineup of go-to nail polishes for the season. Fruit nail art à la Hailey Bieber's farmer's market manicure is on the rise, however, there's nothing like a simple solid shade to get the job done. My summer color palette is still full of food-inspired nails—think: trendy butter yellow and shiny jellies. I also can't forget the bubble bath trend (it's a celebrity-favorite nail polish color), and I'll be giving my classic red nails a summery update.

Those are but a taste of all the summer nail colors I'm planning for my at-home manicures. For a full breakdown on all of my favorite nail polishes of the season, keep scrolling. Whether you opt for short nails or a dramatic coffin shape, the nail colors ahead are sure to provide fresh ways to kick off the warm weather.

Butter Yellow

Fashion's current obsession with butter yellow has crossed into the beauty world, and I'm not mad about it one bit. It's soft, fun, and can essentially be described as "sunshine in a bottle." My favorite polishes look good enough to eat.

Londontown Pastel Yellow Glossy Nail Polish, Buttercup Lakur, Vegan Chip-Resistant Long-Lasting Nail Lacquer, 40 Fl Oz
LONDONTOWN
Buttercup

Londontown always has the best nail colors—as proven by this pretty shade.

Olive and June , JLR

Olive and June
JLR

This polish is named after Jessie Loeffler Randall, aka the founder of shoe brand Loeffler Randall, so you can rest assured this color would look great on both your nails and toes.

Manucurist, Mimosa
Manucurist
Mimosa

I love Manucurist's Green range for its vegan, plant-based, and non-toxic formula.

CHANEL, Le Vernis - Ovni

CHANEL
Le Vernis - Ovni

Leave it to Chanel to create the ideal butter yellow shade.

Baby Blue

The only kind of blues I want in the summer are the ones on my nails. While there's a time and place for bright cobalt nails, my preferred summer manicure shade is more subdued—baby blue. When my nails match the sky on a sunny day, I can't help but be happy.

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Cornflower Blue, Bikini so Teeny, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie
Bikini so Teeny (Was $10)

This sparkly blue shade has earned its status as an iconic blue nail polish.

Londontown, Hot Spring

Londontown
Hot Spring

This deeper blue is slightly more moodier for when I'm feeling bold.

OIive and June , Honest and True

OIive and June
Honest and True

Not only does is this blue shade so pretty, but I feel calmer and more serene every time I wear it.

Gucci, Lucy Baby Blue
Gucci
Lucy Baby Blue

This blue color is at the top of my polish wishlist.

Fiery Red

Red nails will always be a classic. When the temperatures start to rise, I like to choose a hotter, orange-toned red for a fiery look. The shade is bold and makes me feel like a total smoke show, no matter what I'm wearing—hence why I've requested it on my last two manicure appointments.

Hermès, Les Mains Hermès - Rouge Amazone
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès - Rouge Amazone

Hermès polishes look just as good on your nails as they do in the bottle.

OPI, Cajun Shrimp
OPI
Cajun Shrimp

I've seen this nail color called out so many times on TikTok, and I'd say the hype is justified.

Orly, Nail Lacquer - Hit the Gas
Orly
Nail Lacquer - Hit the Gas

If you've never tried Orly nail polish, the brand makes at-home manicures so easy with its ergonomic cap and wide brush.

Dazzle Dry, Red Hot Chili
Dazzle Dry
Red Hot Chili

Dazzle Dry nail polishes really do deliver on its promise over seven days of chip-free wear.

Coral

Anytime I head out on a beach vacation, I book a manicure with a bright, poppy coral shade beforehand. It pops against my tan from a mile away, so it never fails to earn a compliment or two. Plus, these shades are perfect to tackle the watermelon nail art I've seen all over my Instagram feed.

CHANEL, Le Vernis - PREMIÈRE DAME
CHANEL
Le Vernis - PREMIÈRE DAME

This bright shade makes me want to book a trip to Tulum ASAP.

Opi Nail Lacquer Live.love.carnaval | Opaque Bright Orange Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Live.love.carnaval

As the name suggests, this color will transport you to a Brazilian party ASAP.

H&M, Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish - Coral Kick

You may know H&M for its affordable fashion, but it's beauty offering it just as good—as you can see with this fun polish.

Cirque Colors, Boozy Brunch
Cirque Colors
Boozy Brunch

If you thought this neon shade was fun, wait till to see it under a UV light.

Bubble Bath Pink

The bubble bath nail trend has cemented itself as a hall-of-fame nail polish shade. What other color is as well-received by celebs like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX, and Kate Middleton? The princess-approved nail color, marked by a cloudy, pinky white mixture, is pure elegance and one I regularly turn to in the summer.

OPI, Bubble Bath
OPI
Bubble Bath

This is the Bubble Bath shade that started it all—consider it a forever iconic shade.

Essie, Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy

Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy

This is the exact nail polish Charli XCX is wearing above, so naturally, I'm a fan.

China Glaze, Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer - Light as Lace
China Glaze
Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer - Light as Lace

You can build up this sheer shade to achieve your preferred bubble bath color.

Sally Hansen, Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish - Pink Cloud
Sally Hansen
Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Polish - Pink Cloud

When a nail polish has over 2,000 reviews, I know it's a fan-favorite.

Shades of Jelly

In case you haven't noticed, nails have taken on a semi-sheer, glossy finish. These jelly-like colors have a somewhat transparent look to let the natural nail peek through. In turn, the effect is nothing short of playful—I want to try a jelly shade in every color of the rainbow this summer.

JINsoon, Charm
JINsoon
Charm

This shade reminds me of mint chocolate chip ice cream—a favorite summertime treat.

Manucurist, Active Glow™ Blueberry
Manucurist
Active Glow™ Blueberry

This polish pulls double duty with its pretty color and nourishing formula.

ILNP Cosmetics, Inc., Tango
ILNP
Tango

I'm convinced it would be impossible to feel sad while wearing this bright polish.

Essie, Orchid Jelly

Essie
Orchid Jelly

This lavender shade is my favorite purple, hands down.

Classic White

Whenever I'm overwhelmed with choice at the salon, I pick out a sheer, opaque, or pearlescent white. I can rely on the shade to look clean and elegant, plus they're versatile enough to pair perfectly with anything I'm wearing.

Dior, Dior Vernis - Jasmin
Dior
Dior Vernis - Jasmin

Pick up this luxe polish to turn to multiple times throughout the season.

Zoya, Nail Lacquer - Leia

Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Leia

With every flick of your hand, the subtle sparkles in this polish will dazzle.

Sally Hansen, White on Time
Sally Hansen
White on Time

This superb white shade is nothing short of bold.

Static Nails, Quiet Luxury
Static Nails
Quiet Luxury

This white shade has the subtlest of pink undertones to keep it from looking flat.

