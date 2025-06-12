24 Stunning Nude Nail Polishes For Every Skin Tone, Outfit, and Occasion

On any given day this season, you can find me wearing either a bright, summery nail color or a classic nude polish. Which one entirely depends on my mood at my manicure appointment, but in the last few weeks, it's been a steady stream of beiges and pale pinks. There's been one too many times I've left the salon with a regrettable in-your-face nail color, but I've never had second thoughts with a nude manicure.

My love for a barely-there shade is reaffirmed any time a celebrity steps out with neutral tips, which is often. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid loves a naked nail look. Whether you refer to it as soapy or the hue of a bubble bath, nude nails will never fail to serve up elegance.

Finding a nude nail polish is easier said than done, but that's where I come in to do the heavy lifting for you. I rounded up 24 of the best nude nail colors on the market for your next manicure. When you're ready to give up butter yellow nails, consider your natural nail bed shade and skin tone and then pick up a complementary polish, below. P.S. These polishes work for your summer pedicure, too!

Nude Polishes for Light Skin Tones

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish - Chip-Resistant, Non-Toxic, Conditions & Hydrates Nails | Glossy Buff Nude, Pampas Beige, .40 Fl Oz
LONDONTOWN
Londontown Lakur Nail Polish - Pampas Beige

This is a true beige that will last for up to a week without chipping.

CHANEL, Le Vernis - FAUSSAIRE
CHANEL
Le Vernis - Faussaire

Chanel's color selection is unmatched, as proven by all of the pretty nudes they offer.

Essie, Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Fairy Tailor 40
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Fairy Tailor 40

If a naked manicure á la Katie Holmes is on your moodboard, this is the polish you need to pick up.

OPI, Bubble Bath
OPI
Bubble Bath

This is the iconic milky pink shade that started the nude manicure wave the beauty world is currently riding.

Nail Lacquer - Mia
Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Mia

I'm confident that this dusty pink nude would look fabulous on any skin tone.

Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Over-Slay Your Welcome
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish - Over-Slay Your Welcome

This peachy nude would contrast beautifully against lighter skin tones with cool undertones.

Olive and June , Kitten

Olive and June
Kitten

If you're not a fan of stark white or pale pink, this pale grey beige shade is a happy compromise.

Manucurist, Dune
Manucurist
Dune

Manucurist's Green polishes are an editor favorite—they're plant-based, vegan, non-toxic, and so long-wearing.

Nude Polishes for Medium Skin Tones

Deborah Lippmann, Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Color - Feelin Myself

This polish is aptly named—you will be feeling yourself with this elegant shade on your nails.

CHANEL, Le Vernis - PARTICULIÈRE
CHANEL
Le Vernis - Particulière

This mocha mousse shade also happens to be a major nail trend at the moment.

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish - the Snuggle Is Real
Essie
The Snuggle Is Real

This peachy beige would look fabulous with warm undertones.

Nail Lacquer - Madeline
Zoya
Nail Lacquer - Madeline

This color's reddish pink undertones it a stand out in your nude polish collection.

Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Barefoot in Barcelona
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish - Barefoot in Barcelona

My mom swears by this shade for her weekly manicures, so naturally, it's a favorite of mine, too.

Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Neutrals - Taupe Priority
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish - Taupe Priority

A true beige manicure done in minutes sounds like a pipe dream, but it can be done with this polish in your arsenal.

Cirque Colors, Georgette

Cirque Colors
Georgette

You can build up this semi-sheer shade to customize your manicure.

Gucci, 212​ Annabel Rose
Gucci
212​ Annabel Rose

Leave it to Gucci to create the ideal beige shade for medium skin tones and nail beds.

Nude Polishes for Deep Skin Tones

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish - Crochet Away
Essie
Crochet Away

Essie never fails to have complementary shades for everyone and this luxe cocoa polish is a true must-have.

J. Hannah Nail Polish – Vegan, Non-Toxic, Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free, Long Lasting, Usa Made, Earthy Wood Color (hepworth)
J. Hannah
Hepworth

This warm brown shade is a rich-looking alternative if you're tired of pinks.

HERMÈS, Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
HERMÈS
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - Grise Taupe

The grey undertone on this taupe shade gives it a moody edge.

Olive and June ,

Olive and June

Head to Olive and June's website to see how beautiful this rosy nude looks on dark skin tones.

Manucurist, Orme
Manucurist
Orme

I can practically guarantee this stunning shade would work in any season.

Le Mini Macaron, Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Latte

Le Mini Macaron
Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Latte

The cap on this polish is specifically designed to make painting your own nails as easy as possible.

OPI , Livin' La Vida Mocha

OPI
Livin' La Vida Mocha

Coffee-colored nails give peak rich girl vibes.

Dazzle Dry, Fringe
Dazzle Dry
Fringe

A chocolately-brown manicure looks so luxurious no matter the season.

