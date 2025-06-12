24 Stunning Nude Nail Polishes For Every Skin Tone, Outfit, and Occasion
Your manicure has never looked so expensive.
On any given day this season, you can find me wearing either a bright, summery nail color or a classic nude polish. Which one entirely depends on my mood at my manicure appointment, but in the last few weeks, it's been a steady stream of beiges and pale pinks. There's been one too many times I've left the salon with a regrettable in-your-face nail color, but I've never had second thoughts with a nude manicure.
My love for a barely-there shade is reaffirmed any time a celebrity steps out with neutral tips, which is often. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid loves a naked nail look. Whether you refer to it as soapy or the hue of a bubble bath, nude nails will never fail to serve up elegance.
Finding a nude nail polish is easier said than done, but that's where I come in to do the heavy lifting for you. I rounded up 24 of the best nude nail colors on the market for your next manicure. When you're ready to give up butter yellow nails, consider your natural nail bed shade and skin tone and then pick up a complementary polish, below. P.S. These polishes work for your summer pedicure, too!
Nude Polishes for Light Skin Tones
If a naked manicure á la Katie Holmes is on your moodboard, this is the polish you need to pick up.
Nude Polishes for Medium Skin Tones
This mocha mousse shade also happens to be a major nail trend at the moment.
Nude Polishes for Deep Skin Tones
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
