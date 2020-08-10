Admit it: It's probably been a couple of months since you've touched your makeup bag, hair dryer, or favorite cleansing mask. Keeping your beauty regime au naturale might've been fun in the beginning, but after staying inside for months, you might be itching to revive your full beauty routine. Fortunately, Dermstore just kicked off its Anniversary Sale, where you can enjoy up to 25 percent off makeup, skincare, and so much more—all you need to do is enter the promo code "CELEBRATE."

With so many brands to choose from, Dermstore's sale is the perfect opportunity to replenish your beauty bag. (Plus, Dermstore recently added Shiseido to its growing roster of products, so you can stock up on the brand's covetable cosmetics.) Best of all? When you spend at least $125, you'll receive a complimentary 12-piece Superset gift with the code "SUPERSET." Though the sale ends on August 17, the gift with purchase is only available while supplies last. So go ahead and start adding our favorite deals, below, to your cart.