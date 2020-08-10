Today's Top Stories
Shop Dermstore's Incredible Anniversary Sale

I want everything.

By Kelsey Mulvey
dermstore anniversary sale
Design By Morgan McMullen

Admit it: It's probably been a couple of months since you've touched your makeup bag, hair dryer, or favorite cleansing mask. Keeping your beauty regime au naturale might've been fun in the beginning, but after staying inside for months, you might be itching to revive your full beauty routine. Fortunately, Dermstore just kicked off its Anniversary Sale, where you can enjoy up to 25 percent off makeup, skincare, and so much more—all you need to do is enter the promo code "CELEBRATE."

With so many brands to choose from, Dermstore's sale is the perfect opportunity to replenish your beauty bag. (Plus, Dermstore recently added Shiseido to its growing roster of products, so you can stock up on the brand's covetable cosmetics.) Best of all? When you spend at least $125, you'll receive a complimentary 12-piece Superset gift with the code "SUPERSET." Though the sale ends on August 17, the gift with purchase is only available while supplies last. So go ahead and start adding our favorite deals, below, to your cart.

1 Pro Dryer 2000
Harry Josh Pro Tools
$249
$186.75

Considering stylist Harry Josh has one of the most popular hair dryers around, the Pro Dryer 2000 will give you salon-worthy hair in no time. 

2 Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask
Briogeo
$36
$27 

Pick up this conditioning mask from Briogeo if your hair has been feeling dry or damaged lately. Its formula is packed with biotin and several vitamins to restore your hair back to health.

3 Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash Cosmetics
$55
$41.25

Create long, voluminous lashes without breaking out a tube of mascara by using RevitaLash's conditioner, which Meghan Markle swears by.

4 Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Slip
$50
$40

Beauty sleep is a thing, people! Not only is Slip's mask a non-verbal way to tell your roommate that you're relaxing, but its silk material has been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. 

5 Good Genes Treatment
Richard Pierce
Sunday Riley
$122
$97.50

Apply a few pumps of Sunday Riley's Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and you'll have a smooth, youthful glow in no time. (Don't worry, it's gentle enough for all skin types!) 

6 Rose Quartz
Jade Roller Beauty
$68
$54.40 

Consider this rose quartz jade roller a valuable addition to your self-care routine. Not only does it boost collagen production, but it can also improve the absorption of your favorite face serums. 

7 DRx Blemish Solutions ™ Clarifying Mask
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
$28
$22.40

Maskne will be a thing of the past, thanks to Dr. Dennis Gross' clarifying clay mask rich with vitamin A, essential oils, vitamin E, and more. 

8 DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam
DevaCurl
$26
$22.10

Nobody has time for humidity hair. DevaCurl's formula will define and soften your curls—removing any unwanted frizz.

9 Eye Polish
RMS Beauty
$28
$22.40 

Looking for a low-effort way to upgrade your Zoom beauty routine? Pick up RMS Beauty's Eye Polish. Available in several colors, this sheer, creamy eyeshadow looks good and nourishes your skin.

10 Medieval Collection Lipstick
Lisa Shin Photography
Lipstick Queen
$24
$20.40

Swipe on this bold, berry hue from Lipstick Queen and your co-workers will actually think you put some effort into your morning routine. Fin. 

