I’ve Used These 20 Products to the Last Drop—and Now They’re All on Sale at Nordstrom
From Supergoop sunscreen to Jo Malone perfume.
One of the biggest benefits of my job is the constant stream of new beauty products delivered to my desk. Since my beauty routine is overflowing with just-launched favorites, I tend not to spend my hard-earned money on products. However, there's a good amount of skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance I've used to the last drop and are always worth stocking up on—especially now that they're all majorly discounted in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
You'll be able to spot hundreds of beauty deals at the 2025 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including on fragrance sets and the buzzy Dr. Dennis Gross LED mask. I'll let you in on a hot tip, though—it's the perfect time to restock your holy grail beauty products, as you'll save a ton with Nordstrom's value sets and jumbo sizes.
If you're curious about the beauty empties I'm refreshing during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, keep scrolling. From my all-time favorite sunscreen to a must-have summer perfume, get your hands on these editor-approved beauty picks while you still can, and be sure to check out the best fashion deals at Nordstrom, too. The sale runs from July 12 to August 3, so you have no reason not to take a peek.
As much as I would love monthly spa trips, they don't exactly fit into my budget. However, I get my facial fix every time I use this cleansing balm. Not only does it leave my skin feeling baby soft and without a trace of makeup, but its luxe smell instantly transports me to a five-star spa.
My love for these eyeshadow sticks knows no bounds, so you can bet I'll be picking up this set. The ultra-creamy formula is essentially dummy-proof—scribble it on and blend it out with your finger for a long-lasting, smudge-proof look.
Ask any editor, and I bet they will tell you they're obsessed with Supergoop!—I know I am. The brand's Unseen Sunscreen is particularly a favorite for its invisible feel and blurring finish. The Unseen Sunscreen Stick is just as good and a must-have for on-the-go reapplication.
I will die on the hill that Living Proof's dry shampoo is the best one on the market. You only need a small amount to actually clean your hair, and the extra volume it adds is just what my flat, oily roots need for a refreshed look.
I may not have a beach vacation on my calendar, but that's not going to stop me from looking like I just got back from one. This self-tanner is unmatched in terms of giving a natural, non-streaky color. It only needs an hour to develop into a sun-kissed glow, too.
This body lotion is a steal for how much product you get for $55, and trust me, once you feel its silky formula, you'll want a full supply. It absorbs quickly into the skin, has a pleasant, subtle scent, and leaves you feeling moisturized for hours on end.
Fragrance girls know that smelling good starts with your body care. This luxe deodorant is legitimately the best-smelling I've ever come across. Its warm, sweet scent blends beautifully with my perfumes, too.
I didn't know body wash could be as luxurious as this until I tried it for myself. It's rich in vitamins, antioxidants, niacinamide, and salicylic acid to cleanse skin and leave it looking better than ever. Rest assured, this silky formula is never stripping or irritating; instead, it moisturizes and soothes.
I love looking glowy whenever I'm in a bikini, which is why this body oil is a must-have in my summer body care routine. It's shimmery, yet understated, and the sun protection is a welcome bonus.
I haven't been able to stop wearing this perfume since I got it a few weeks ago. Its fruity scent smells like the most divine shampoo—and I mean that in the best way possible. Somehow, its freshness has a cooling effect, too.
My skin never looked better than when I was using Clarins' iconic Double Serum, so I will be restocking my supply. It features a two-in-one formula that addresses both genetic and environmental signs of aging, resulting in clearer, brighter, and firmer skin. There's a reason it's one of the top-selling face serums.
My thin, flat hair needs all of the help it can get, and this texturizing spray works wonders at adding volume. I use it on just-washed hair for major lift and hold, plus it feels weightless without any stickiness.
Considering you get a full-size eyelash growth serum and mascara, plus a brow serum, I'd say this is a steal. The eyelash serum will grow your lashes to new lengths, while the volumizing mascara makes them even lusher.
I'm a bona fide blush-aholic, and Armani's liquid blush is one of my favorite formulas of all time. It couldn't be easier to blend out into a beautiful, natural-looking flush. A couple of dabs is all you need for a rosy look, so each bottle will last you a long time.
If smooth, glowing, clear skin is on your wishlist, then you need this cult-favorite lactic acid serum in your routine. The results are so impressive— I apply it at night and wake up to noticeably smoother, brighter skin.
Nearly every beauty editor I know is obsessed with RŌZ, especially the brand's Foundation shampoo and conditioner. It hydrates and smooths dry, frizzy hair with every use, plus its scent is out of this world.
I know fall is still far off, but the moment the temperature falls below 75, I want to light this luxe candle. Its warm, smokey scent immediately makes me feel cozy and calm
A-listers like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, and Margot Robbie all swear by Augustinus Bader's creams, so here's your chance to achieve a Hollywood-level glow at a discount. Its top-notch formula smooths fine lines and wrinkles, evens skin tone, and delivers a potent dose of hydration.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.