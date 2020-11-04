The 10 Coziest Winter Candles
Burn, baby, burn.
By Taylore Glynn published
I can say with no shame or hesitation that I am a full-on candle abuser. Rather than appreciating one little jar of wax at a time like a normal person, I tend to go a little nuts once I get started. I go full Khaleesi on my entire collection at once—think burning three clashing scents simultaneously, or lighting every open wick on my extra-large candles. I can't help myself: I love being surrounded by soft, warm candlelight and a cozy, comforting scent. It's the olfactory alternative to weighted blanket, a mild sedative after a chilly day of work. And after a long hot summer wishing everything would turn to ice, I've settled into my candlelit cave for a long winter.
That said, I'm all for thinking outside the box when it comes to the "traditional" winter candle. While nothing makes me feel more metaphorically swaddled than a creamy vanilla scent or a woodsy option that smells like a campfire, there are a ton of vegetal, floral, and downright funky options to choose from that will still turn your humble abode into a winter wonderland. I've obviously been testing this theory daily: an herbaceous bouquet of lavender is like a tranquilizer dart to the ass cheek as your radiator is clanging back to life, and a sunny citrus scent helps wake me right up after a heavy sleep under my goose-down comforter, fresh from storage. Here, your new go-tos to burn with abandon. Winter is coming, after all.
1. Diptyque Moonlit Fir Scented Candle
This is a Christmas tree in a jar. And I'm not talking one of those rinky-dink, runty trees you find last minute in a parking lot on Christmas Eve. I'm talking covered in lights, Rockefeller Center-style, "sexiest tree you've ever seen" kind of smell. Need I say more?
2. D.S. & DURGA Wild Brooklyn Lavender Scented Candle
If you believe spring is for petal-driven florals, the colder months are meant for elegant, comforting herbal scents. This one by D.S. & Durga captures the smell of one outer borough with lavender, vetiver grass, and asphalt.
3. Sol de Janeiro Limited Edition Cheirosa '62 Candle
I refer to this as the Slutty Candle. Don't ask me to explain this, but I mean it in the best way possible. Its trio of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla notes is delicious and sunny, but somehow even more perfect for brightening up gloomy winter days when you really just want to feel hot again.
4. Boy Smells Broken Rosary
As a reformed Catholic school girl, the name alone is enough to inspire worship, but its warm floral notes deserve the most adoration. Rose and orris give the wax an elegant tilt, while cardamon and cinnamon leaf add a welcome spicy twist. Fleabag would approve.
5. Sakara The Manifestation Candle
Thirteen botanicals—including bergamot, mandarin, and tiare—make up the scent in this serenity-inducing option. Light it up, set your intention, and let the universe do its thing.
6. TOM FORD Fucking Fabulous Candle
I mean, come on. If the name doesn't sell it enough, its almond oil, leather, and orris throw will make your space smell like a five-star hotel that overlooks a mountain range.
7. Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
You've probably heard about the uber-popular unisex fragrance of the same name, but if you want a taste before you invest, fill your space with this woody, sandalwood candle iteration.
8. Otherland Cardamom Milk Scented Candle
Consider this scent the less basic sister to pumpkin spice: creamy, comforting, damn good in a latte.
9. Malin + Goetz Tomato Candle
Cold weather candles don't have to be creamy. For a sophisticated and subtle fragrance in your living space, try this vegetal, tomato-forward alternative.
10. P.F. Candle Co. Spiced Pumpkin Soy Candle
Alright, who can resist the cultural touchstone that is pumpkin spice? I, for one, can't. This one is a refined version that still smells grown-up.
11. Hotel Lobby Candle Holiday Candle
You know those addictive, welcoming scents that seem to be pumped through the vents at your favorite hotels? Consider this evergreen and pine creation—inspired by cozy homes away from home like the St. Regis Aspen and The Lowell in New York City— their yuletide equivalent.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
-
Let’s Unpack the Whirlwind Kanye West and Julia Fox Romance
What? You don’t offer magazines exclusive photos from your date night?
By Cady Drell
-
Prince Andrew May Be Stripped of Royal Titles Regardless of His Legal Case’s Outcome
The process of removing the Duke of York's titles is difficult, but possible.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kate Middleton Was Once Chased Down by a Car of Paparazzi, According to a Friend
Well this is horrifying.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund