Summer Is Coming in Hot—Here Are a Beauty Director’s 10 Must-Have Fragrances
I want to smell juicy, fresh, and aquatic when the temps hit 80.
I’m a proud Leo, and as any of my fellow lions will tell you, our favorite season is upon us in just two short months. No shade to spring at all—New York City is an absolute dreamscape when all the trees are blooming—but after a particularly gray and dreary start to April, I’m definitely fantasizing about warm and hazy summer afternoons at the park or beach. Until the period of linen sundresses and patio margaritas is upon us, I’m switching up my go-to perfumes for scents that capture all the mineral, juicy, fresh, and aquatic vibes of the season.
One of my favorite things about adjusting your fragrances based on the season is how differently they will wear on your skin in the fluctuating temperatures. When the sun is blazing down on your bare shoulders (protected by plenty of sunscreen, of course) and you’re glistening with a fine layer of sweat from an afternoon of outdoor activities, the juice of your perfume is going to react differently with your skin’s pH. It’s basically magic!
So, for my fellow fragrance nerds or just a casual perfume fan looking for a new scent to channel those pending vacation vibes, here are my must-have summer perfumes.
Channel the Beach Boardwalk
As a true water baby, I love any scent that can capture the salty sea atmosphere of a day at the beach.
If you’ve always wanted to experience a classic New England summer, complete with a lobster boil, oodles of champagne, and an afternoon of sailing around the cape, meet your new favorite fragrance. It’s windswept and salty with a woody sage base that demands attention.
This is summer in a bottle, period, end of sentence. Salty notes of ambergris mingle with earthy Tahitian tiare, floral and fruity ylang-ylang, and musky sandalwood. It’s a dream fresh-smelling perfume for summer.
Back in the Sunshine
For a bright, sunny, and vaguely citrus scent, look to solar fragrances for your next summer perfume.
While the perfume version of my favorite summer Diptyque scent is sold out, this affordable body mist option still delivers those delicious fig, bergamot, jasmine, and iris notes. It’ll transport you to a sun-drenched balcony in the Mediterranean, sipping Aperol spritzes in the breeze.
As a fresh solar scent, this eau de toilette is basically bottled sunshine. The energizing combo of bergamot, coconut, and heliotrope is everything I want in a summer perfume.
Show Some Skin
A skin scent is subtle, comforting, and incredibly intimate, aka exactly what you’d want out of a sexy summer fling.
I’m not typically a vanilla girlie, but this blend is so minimalist and inviting, all I want to do is take another whiff of my wrist after a spritz. Musk and salted praline add a hint of spice.
Take a Dip
Is there anything better than swimming underneath the summer sun? Well, wearing fresh, cool, and crisp aquatic scent might be a very close second.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
If you’re looking for a tropical vacation in a bottle, run, don’t walk, to pick up this lush and floral perfume. I swear you can smell a hidden waterfall in every spritz, but perhaps it’s the notes of water, passion flower, jasmine, and vetiver.
Find Your Main Squeeze
Summer is the season of citrus, so bring those crisp and tart scents to the forefront of your perfume lineup.
Good lord this fragrance is absolutely delicious (not that you should eat your perfume). Mandarin and California lemon kick off the top notes before the scent dries down to a heady neroli and jasmine blend, with sparkling hints of cotton candy.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
-
Two Weeks Into Dog Parenthood, Sydney Sweeney's Dressing the Part
Denim shorts on deck.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Just Spoke Out About His Relationship with Kylie Jenner
In an interview about her real estate career? Sure!
By Lia Beck
-
How Princess Kate and Prince William are Following in The King and Queen's Footsteps With Surprise Anniversary Celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th anniversary on April 29.
By Kristin Contino
-
Quince's New Perfumes Are Giving Luxury Fragrance Brands a Run For Their Money
Smelling good has never been this affordable.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The Nine Best Strawberry Perfumes Are Ripe for the Picking
The It girl fragrance note can be fun, fresh, sexy—and everything in between.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
17 Celebrity-Favorite Perfumes to Shop at the Sephora Savings Event
Sephora's Savings Event is full of celebrity-favorite perfumes at up to 20 percent off.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus Eau de Parfum Is the Perfect Spring Perfume for Sexy Witches
Mysterious, earthy, intoxicating—what more could you want?
By Hannah Baxter
-
The Solid Perfume Trend Is a Renaissance-Coded Call for Longer-Lasting Fragrance
Solid fragrances take lasting power to a new level.
By Siena Gagliano
-
The 15 Best Spring Fragrances Reinvent the Classic Floral Trope
The season’s new signature scent.
By Ariel Baker
-
Edible Fragrances Are Trending—But Are They Actually Safe to Eat?
The trend is... cute, but not the best idea.
By Siena Gagliano
-
The 10 Best Phlur Perfumes, According to an Editor Who’s Tried Them All
It tops our list of the brand's 10 best scents.
By Brooke Knappenberger