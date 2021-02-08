25 Candles That Look Just as Good as They Smell

How many candles is too many candles? (Asking for a friend.)

Collection of candles
(Image credit: Marie Claire)

By published

Let me start off by saying that I am very passionate about candles—I have three burning in my apartment at any given moment and also have a shelf dedicated to the ones that are "just for display." Now, after spending more time than ever indoors, that passion has been ignited (bad pun completely intended). Most people will try to tell you that fancy candles aren't worth the price, but you and I both know that there's nothing better than laying on the couch next to a dreamy candle that looks and smells good. Stock up on our top picks, ahead, that will carry you through all four seasons from pine to wood sage to sea salt to vanilla bean.

1/25
Hotel Lobby Signature Candle

Hotel Lobby Signature Candle

If you've ever stepped inside The Edition or 1 Hotel, you won't need to be convinced to order Hotel Lobby's signature scent—filled with notes of agarwood, vetiver, and atlas cedar—inspired by the two chic hotel lobbies. The candle has a burn time of 65 hours. 

2/25
Harlem Candle Co. 22K Gold Nightclub Map of Harlem

Harlem Candle Co. 22K Gold Nightclub Map of Harlem

Once you're done burning Harlem Candle Co.'s "22K Gold Nightclub Map of Harlem" candle, use it as a cocktail glass for your next Zoom happy hour. Top notes include a mix of ozone, cassis, and mandarin blended with lily of the valley, pear, apple, and jasmin, and finished with dark notes of musk and sandalwood.

3/25
Roen 29 Palms

Roen 29 Palms

Enter a desert oasis after rainfall (think: desert sage, cedar, eucalyptus, palo santo, and white musk) thanks to Roen's "29 Palms" candle.  

4/25
The 125 Collection Be F*cking Nice

The 125 Collection Be F*cking Nice

It said what it said. The 125 Collection's "Be Fucking Nice" candle has an 80-hour (!) burn time, where you can choose from any of the Harlem-based brand's five signature scents: lavender and sage, metallic rose, spicy blood orange, sparkling bitch, and tobacco flower and vanilla. 

5/25
Gilded Body The Nero Marquina Black Marble Scented Candle

Gilded Body The Nero Marquina Black Marble Scented Candle

Gilded's gorgeous black marble candle—the perfect addition to your coffee table—has nine fragrance options depending on the season. Allow us to recommend "Misty Moor," which emits a scent of lemongrass, jasmine, and green tea, if you're looking to create a calmer space. 

6/25
Byredo Burning Rose

Byredo Burning Rose

Byredo enthusiasts are most familiar with the brand's "Bibliothéque" scent (currently sold out), but "Burning Rose" is equally as delicious with its blend of deep woods and fresh rose petals. 

7/25
FORVR Mood Left on Read

FORVR Mood Left on Read

Jackie Aina's FORVR Mood wants Black women to experience the self-care they deserve. Light up the "Left on Read" candle, a delicate coconut milk sorbet scent, whenever you need to remind yourself how incredible you are.

8/25
Boy Smells Flora Mini Bundle

Boy Smells Flora Mini Bundle

Get introduced to Boy Smells through its mini bundle of six signature scents: "Prunus," "Kush," "LES," "Gardener," "Lanai," and "Petal." Pro tip: Keep a couple for yourself, then gift the rest to your closest friends. 

9/25
Marie Hunter Beauty Prosecco Signature Candle

Marie Hunter Beauty Prosecco Signature Candle

With up to 90 hours (!!) of burn time, Marie Hunter's prosecco candle is a crisp ode to the cosmetic and fragrance brand founder's favorite wine. Expect an infusion of satsuma citrus, muguet, apricot, and passionfruit. 

10/25
La Montaña First Light Candle

La Montaña First Light Candle

For a whiff of fresh mountain air in the morning while you stare out of your apartment window (same), light up La Montaña's "First Light" wild flora scent that releases notes of fennel, rosemary, rockrose, and mountain pepper. 

11/25
La Boticá Casablanca Candle

La Boticá Casablanca Candle

Get transported to Morocco with La Boticá's Casablanca candle—a mix of fig leaf, galbanum, black currant, coconut, and cedarwood—created as an ode to the country's spirit and landscape.

12/25
Apotheke Christmas in New York Candle

Apotheke Christmas in New York Candle

Who says you can't burn a holiday candle year-round? Get in the spirit with Apotheke's beautifully illustrated vanilla, citron, and cinnamon-scented candle. When you're in full summer mode, switch to the brand's "From a Rooftop in August" candle.

13/25
Cavo After a Good Cry Candle

Cavo After a Good Cry Candle

Do as the candle says and light up Cavo's 100 percent organic soy wax candle (an eclectic mix of rainwater, lavender, vanilla bean, and bourbon) after a good cry. God knows we could all use one these days. 

14/25
Voluspa Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle

Voluspa Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle

File this candle under: thing I would obsessively spend my Anthropologie discount on when I worked there. Voluspa's gorgeous Mokara scent is a coconuty blend of goodness that will leave any room feeling fresh and clean. 

15/25
LE LABO Santal 26 Candle

LE LABO Santal 26 Candle

It's not Le Labo's classic Santal 33, but it's the next best thing. Santal 26 is blended with amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk, and sandalwood for a scent that's just the right hint of intoxicating. 

16/25
Diptyque Baies Candle

Diptyque Baies Candle

Yes, this is the candle—in limited-edition packaging, might I add—that your friend has been obsessing over for years (and for good reason). If you already own Baies, try Figuier or Verveine, which smells equally as amazing as Baies' rosy presence.

17/25
LUMIRA Arabian Oud

LUMIRA Arabian Oud

With an 80-hour burn time, Lumira's Arabian Oud will transport you to the Middle East mostly thanks to oud, a rich wood scent, mixed with rose and sandalwood. 

18/25
Capri Blue Anthropologie Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle

Capri Blue Anthropologie Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle

There's a reason why this is Anthropologie's top-selling candle: Its gorgeous exterior is at home in nearly any room and the perfection of its beachy scent—tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, limes, and mountain greens—can't be denied. Find a pretty limited-edition exterior here.

19/25
Brooklinen Wake Scented Candle

Brooklinen Wake Scented Candle

Wake up near the ocean with Brooklinen's "Wake" candle. The home brand isn't only known for its soft and comfortable sheets—it has a small candle collection with the option to buy one regular size or a four-piece mini candle set. The "Nightcap" is also a top scent.

20/25
Homesick Candle

Homesick Candle

Alexa, play "A Thousand Miles." Homesick candles are great gifts for friends and family who live far away from you, complete with customized scents depending on the state you choose. 

21/25
NEST Linen Scented Candle

NEST Linen Scented Candle

Your home will smell like fresh laundry everyday with Nest's linen candle even if you haven't done laundry in three weeks. (I won't tell.)

22/25
Outdoor Fellow No.15 Cedarwood + Lavender

Outdoor Fellow No.15 Cedarwood + Lavender

Outdoor Fellow's candles, handmade in NYC, never disappoint. No.15 features a Earth-y mix of lavender, cedarwood, pine needle, and a hint of rosemary. Five percent of proceeds support The Trust for Public Land—an organization that protects the environment by preventing public lands from being built on. 

23/25
Jonathan Adler Muse D'Or Ceramic Candle

Jonathan Adler Muse D'Or Ceramic Candle

Forget a fancy piece of art—this porcelain candle can double as a table centerpiece or a nice addition to your not-at-all-in-any-way-cluttered dresser. Its pink pepper and sage balsam scent is ideal for burning year-round. Also noteworthy: If you don't want the wax to run out quickly, you can buy this candle warmer to release the scent without lighting the wick.

24/25
​P.F. Candle Co. No. 29: Piñon

​P.F. Candle Co. No. 29: Piñon

Earth signs will appreciate this mixture of amber, pepper, pine, cedarwood, and light vanilla. The California-based brand began as an Etsy pop-up shop and later found itself in West Elms across the country.

25/25
Jo Malone London Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle

Jo Malone London Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle

For all of the Jo Malone perfume lovers out there, your room can now smell like your favorite scent with this luxe candle that lasts 45 hours.

Rachel Epstein
Rachel Epstein

Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.