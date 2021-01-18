Our 12 Favorite Hand Soaps of 2022
They'll actually make you excited to wash your hands.
By Taylore Glynn published
Recently, we've all gotten a lesson in intense hand washing. Counting to 20 while scrubbing away, constantly using hand sanitizer, and being more conscious of what we touch—you name it. And since we're still navigating living life with COVID-19 in 2022, we've got to keep up the cleanliness. Now that we have our germ-killing routines down to a science, we can think about making them a little more *luxe.* Sure, that might mean a hydrating lotion that smells like roses or a lemon-scented sanitizer, but we find that the easiest way to upgrade your cleansing situation is to invest in a new hand soap to use every day and make your sink look pretty.
We all have different skin types, and not just on our faces. Even our hands deserve a more personalized touch, and selecting a formula that works for you can make all the difference—especially since we're cleansing our palms ten times as much lately. Eczema Honey's wash works wonders for angry skin, Aesop's culty wash buffs away rough patches while you cleanse, and MyKirei's foamy formula softens the most sensitive skin. Or even if you just want something to chic up your shelfie and have guests wondering where you shop, there are glass bottles and pretty containers to add a little spice to a neutral bathroom. Here, the best hand soaps, rinses, and scrubs on the market to start off your year right—and thoroughly cleansed.
MALIN+GOETZ Eucalyptus Hand & Body Wash
For a Refresh
If you're not one of those people who hangs eucalyptus in your shower, this is the next best thing. The invigorating scent keeps your hands soft and smelling fresh.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap in Lemon Verbena
For the Kitchen
Mrs. Meyer's is a kitchen sink classic, and for good reason: it gets palms squeaky clean without stripping the skin.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt
For Sun Worshippers
If your ideal setting is a Nancy Meyers-designed kitchen or a seaside B&B, we'd buy up a dozen of these. The bottle is gorgeous, and the formula smells like the sea breeze on a private beach.
Everyone Lavender + Coconut Hand Soap
For Every Day
The brand's hand sanitizer is coveted, and the matching soap is no different. The subtle fragrance makes for a spa-like rinse, even if you're just scrubbing down after a trip outside.
L'Occitane Verbena Shea Butter Liquid Soap
For cold climates
A classic option, and for good reason. The shea extract it contains will keep even the most wind-beaten skin moisturized.
C. O. Bigelow Lemon Hand Wash
For Lemon Lovers
The famed New York City apothecary isn't just home to pharmacy classics and luxe European exports—it also happens to churn out some delicious, citrusy hand wash of its own.
Diptyque Exfoliating Hand Wash
For Flaky Skin
This scrubby wash buffs away dry skin and smells like a Parisian spa. And how chic would that glass bottle look on your sink?
MyKirei by Kao Foaming Hand Soap with Japanese Yuzu Flower
For Green Consumers
This floral, skin softening foam from Japan is eco-friendly, too: Big refill pouches help keep household waste low.
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
For Rough Skin
This pumice-studded wash has a cult following thanks to its herbal fragrance and scrubby texture. Follow up with your favorite hand lotion before a DIY manicure.
Carthusia Aloe Vera Liquid Soap
For An Instant Vacation
Capri is known for its fairytale views and coastal cuisine, but its beauty game is just as strong. Carthusia, a local fragrance house, makes some of the chicest hand and body products we've ever seen.
Eczema Honey Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
For Eczema
For those who suffer from skin conditions, all this COVID-spurred hand rinsing can cause major flare ups. This foamy formula is specifically formulated to ease your flaky pain.
The Laundress Hand Soap
For A Neutral Bathroom
The brand is known for its luxe laundry detergent, but their hand rinse is just as covetable. (And it looks fancy as hell.)
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
