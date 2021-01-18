Recently, we've all gotten a lesson in intense hand washing. Counting to 20 while scrubbing away, constantly using hand sanitizer, and being more conscious of what we touch—you name it. And since we're still navigating living life with COVID-19 in 2022, we've got to keep up the cleanliness. Now that we have our germ-killing routines down to a science, we can think about making them a little more *luxe.* Sure, that might mean a hydrating lotion that smells like roses or a lemon-scented sanitizer, but we find that the easiest way to upgrade your cleansing situation is to invest in a new hand soap to use every day and make your sink look pretty.

We all have different skin types, and not just on our faces. Even our hands deserve a more personalized touch, and selecting a formula that works for you can make all the difference—especially since we're cleansing our palms ten times as much lately. Eczema Honey's wash works wonders for angry skin, Aesop's culty wash buffs away rough patches while you cleanse, and MyKirei's foamy formula softens the most sensitive skin. Or even if you just want something to chic up your shelfie and have guests wondering where you shop, there are glass bottles and pretty containers to add a little spice to a neutral bathroom. Here, the best hand soaps, rinses, and scrubs on the market to start off your year right—and thoroughly cleansed.