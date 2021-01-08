56 Editor-Approved Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
The best of the best.
You know that feeling when you're trying to figure out which eyeliner to buy, but they all look so good? The process of choosing a new beauty product should be exciting, but with so many amazing items out there, sometimes it can feel overwhelming. Here at Marie Claire, dozens of beauty products cross our desks every day, and blessedly, it's our job to try them all out. So, we've done the hard work for you and selected the 56 absolute best beauty goods to add to your vanity—from our drugstore favorites to worth-it splurge items. Innovative, customizable, and tech-forward, the hair, skin, and makeup products ahead will rock your medicine cabinet and revolutionize your routine.
Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara
Voluminizing Lashes
Pat McGrath, queen of luxe makeup, has outdone herself with this mascara. For anyone who wants falsies with one swipe, this product is calling your name. The Dark Star Volumizing Mascara brings the drama without making lashes feel heavy or clumpy.
Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
For Dry Hands
In today's world of frequent hand-washing and sanitizers, dry hands and cracked knuckles are no match for Augustinus Bader's hand cream. Infused with shea butter and vitamin E, The Hand Treatment is a new bedside necessity for anyone craving deep hydration.
Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen
The Everyday SPF
If sunscreen feels more like a chore than a fun treatment, this product will change your mind. Mineral sunscreen delivers healthy ingredients and skin protection while also giving it a healthy glow and moisturized appearance.
Luna Magic UNO Eyeshadow Makeup Palette
Versatile Eyeshadow Looks
This eyeshadow palette has the unique ability to create both subtle and bold looks. With a mix of glimmering shimmers and luxurious matte shades, try a single-tone or vibrant purple smokey eye.
Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream
Nighttime Smoothed Skin
Night creams can be greasy, oily, or excessively thick–but not this one from Mario Badescu.
UOMA Beauty Say What Foundation
Skin-First Foundation
With a whopping 51 shades, this foundation will make your skin look amazing both in the short- and long-run.
Biba Los Angeles Cream Barrier
Truly-Hydrating Cream
This dermatologist-created moisturizer is a savior for anyone battling dehydrated skin. Full of active ingredients, this cream lets the skin keep its natural hydration while adding peptides and shea butter to combat dry patches and dehydration.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint in Chérie
Posh Spice Lips
For anyone looking for a lip product that prioritizes hydration as well as color, this new creation by Victoria Beckham might make its way into your roster. With moisturizing ingredients like squalene and hyaluronic acid, you can look forward to plumped lips with the best natural color.
Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum
Best for Curls
If your curls are in need of some T.L.C., this lightweight oil delivers hydration without weighing them down. This blend of oils not only helps heal damaged ends, but also treats scalps that may be feeling irritated or flakey.
Avon Anew Hydra Fusion De-Puffing Eye Serum
Look-Alive Eye Cream
Hydrating hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory caffeine help deflate stubborn bags, and the ceramic tip cools on contact for an instant ahhh moment.
Clarins Water Lip Stain
Most Versatile Lip Color
This buildable, water-based color has serious staying powder—try tapping it on using your finger for an effortless blurred effect.
Olay Pore Detox Black Charcoal Clay Stick Mask
No-Mess Mask
A mess-free charcoal mask sounds like fiction (no muddy fingers or stained sinks?), but we present Exhibit A: this kaolin clay formula that comes in a stick, perfect for a full-face cleanse or multi-masking targeted areas.
Vibrant SEXYHAIR Rose Elixir Hair & Body Dry Oil Mist
Do-It-All Dry Oil
Rose and almond oils give this multi-use spray its addictive scent, and provide nourishment for your strands and skin.
CLINIQUE iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Completely Custom Moisturizer
This mix-and-match system is both easy to use and totally bespoke: Choose your base moisturizer, then one of the active concentrate boosters to mix in based on your skin type.
Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist
Most Calming Mist
If there’s one beauty item deserving of a reserved spot on your desk, it’s this one. Rose water instantly soothes troubled skin and refreshes makeup in one spritz.
Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Contour
World's Easiest Contour
The silky liquid formula blends into foundation flawlessly, but the doefoot applicator is the MVP here: Simply swipe the product under your cheekbones for perfectly-placed definition.
Maybelline New York Total Temptation Brow Definer
Brow Transformer
When microblading isn’t an option, this duel-ended pencil is the next best thing to fake fuller brows. The retractable, angled tip allows for feathery strokes, and the spoolie helps keep stray hairs in line.
StriVectin 4-Week Intensive Rejuvenation System
Ultimate Skin Reset
When you need a major reboot, reach for this long-term fix: The month-long treatment focuses on rebuilding, boosting, balancing, and restoring your complexion to its former glory with four highly concentrated serums.
COVERGIRL Flourish by Last Blast Mascara
Flutteriest Lashmaker
Avocado oil is the secret ingredient in this creamy, conditioning mascara. But don’t let its healthy formula fool you: This mascara offers major volume and definition for a fanned out effect.
Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick
Lip Color Of The Future
This innovative powder formula gives lips a blurred, airbrushed effect with the comfort of a balm. Fair warning: The crazy color payoff will have people stopping you on the street.
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion
360 Degree Skin Perfector
Part moisturizer and part highlighter, this formula provides endless possibilities: Rock it on an otherwise bare face, apply under makeup for all-over radiance, or hit your high points for a dewy glow.
Burt's Bees All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick
Most-Wanted Multiple
Monochromatic makeup doesn’t have to feel serious. Swipe a dewy burst of color on your eyes, lips, and cheeks with this purse-perfect stick. Added bonus: It has a coconut oil core for flawless blendability.
AMOREPACIFIC Youth Revolution Creme & Masque
Facialist-Free Facial
Infused with Korean green tea, this treatment was made for spoiling its wearer: Apply a thin layer for day, or indulge as an overnight mask to combat environmental aggressors.
Herbal Essences Birch Bark Extract Conditioner
Gentlest Conditioner
This sulfate-free formula takes hair back to basics after heat and color damage. It’s good for the Earth, too—the line was born from a partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden.
True Botanicals Stress Relief Aromatherapy Oil
Fragrance With Benefits
This frankincense- and tarragon-scented oil eases symptoms of stress, and it smells delicious to boot. Try rolling it on the temples, chests, and wrists when you’re feeling the Sunday scaries.
Dior Diorshow On-Stage Liner
Eye-Catching Accessory
Forgo jewelry in favor of these playful technicolor liners. The felt-tip pen makes for foolproof application, and the waterproof formula won’t budge thanks to liquid polymers.
Lancome Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream
Uber-Innovative Face Cream
The indulgent texture creates a sensorial journey as it transforms from a thick nurturing cream to a thin serum-like lotion. A unique blend of rose extracts leave skin looking younger, smoother, and more radiant.
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
Beauty-Sleep Optimizer
Pre-portioned capsules provide the perfect dose of this anti-aging powerhouse and keep the wrinkle-fighting retinol inside at its most potent.
Dyson Airwrap Styler
Game-Changing Hot Tool
This is a wonder when it comes to heat styling: The motor uses a combination of air and heat to create volume and the perfect curl, every time.
OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Mousse
Curly Hair's Everything
The love child of a mousse and a cream, this foamy formula uses shea butter and coconut oil to define curls without the dreaded crunchiness.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Truly Invisible SPF
There’s officially no excuse to skip your SPF: In addition to providing major UV protection, this sunscreen is oil-free and grips onto makeup, so it doubles as a velvety, smoothing primer.
Pantene Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil
All-In-One Hair Oil
It seems as if there’s nothing this product can’t do: It reduces frizz, adds shine, strengthens strands, and even preps hair for hot tools.
Juice Beauty Prebiotix Antioxidant Beauty Boost Supplement
Most Valuable Supplement
Mix this prettifying powder into your morning smoothie to kickstart your skin’s luminosity. An antioxidant-rich blend of probiotics, aceola cherry, and moringa promotes skin health and a stronger microbiome.
Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo
Scalp-Friendly Shampoo
Oats and apple cider vinegar team up in this shampoo to cleanse your scalp without the sticky residue or harmful sulfates.
Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour
Most Comfortable Matte for Lips
This long-lasting, luxury lipstick has a smooth texture that glides on like a gloss and sets with a velvet finish.
Coach Floral Blush Eau de Parfum
Freshest Fragrance
The base of this Coach creation is what makes it so unique—goji berries and white woods with a touch of fresh floral notes that will leave you hooked.
CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
Hide-It-All Concealer
Baggy under-eyes, scars, and pigmentation are no match for this concealer that will mimic your skin tone with impressive accuracy.
La Mer The Regenerating Serum
Serum That Turns Back Time
Plant stem cells and skin proteins work to rebuild your skin over time in this regenerating serum, filling in fine lines and turning back the clock for an all-over glow.
Dior Capture Totale Dreamskin 1-Minute Mask
Instant-Results Mask
Sixty seconds is all it takes for the gentle acids in this mask to exfoliate away imperfections, leaving your skin feeling tight and looking bright.
Revision Skincare C+ Correcting Complex 30%
Ultimate Skin Brightener
This serum is chockfull of do-good ingredients that protect and repair your skin from the inside out. While vitamins C and E work to brighten your skin, a protein complex provide a shield from pollutants and blue light.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Légère
Sultriest Scent
While it's termed "Good Girl," this perfume is filled with sensual notes of jasmine and mandarin that make you feel a badass woman.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Clean Skin Gel - Cleanse + Tone
Do-It-All Cleanser
Consolidate your night routine into one comprehensive product that removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and tones without stripping away moisture.
Olay Cooling Mist
Complexion Calmer
Cucumber water and white mint serve as instant refreshers in this hydrating essence to give your face a quick pick-me-up.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30
Skin-Protecting Tint
Laura Mercier's new and improved formula boasts an airbrushed effect on your skin. Bonus: Vitamins and antioxidants repair and hydrate, so your complexion actually improves over time.
L'Oréal Paris Flash Cat Eye Eyeliner
Easy-to-Use Eyeliner
The long-lasting liner is as jet black as they come, meaning if you want to craft a bold cat eye, there's nothing better. The nib is sharp and long-lasting for an even point, and comes with a detachable wing guide so you can nail that sultry flick on the first try.
Maybelline New York Color Tattoo 24 Hour Eyeshadow
Stay-All-Day Shadow
Metallic, matte, or shimmer, Maybelline's plethora of color options will stay put all day without creasing.
Gucci Baume à Lèvres
Chicest Tinted Lip Balm
Retro-inspired with a modern feel, Gucci's balms slide on smoothly and won't emphasize fine lines.
Pantene Cheat Day Dry Shampoo Foam
Hydrating Hair Refresher
Day two hair? A quick spray of this dry shampoo will leave your locks hydrated and oil-free, so no one will be the wiser.
Sexy Hair Texture Foam Party Lite Texturizing Foam
Volume-Building Hair Texturizer
Massage this mousse foam into your hair for instant volume, texture, and humidity protection without the crunchiness.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate
Fresh-Start Serum
When tall drinks of water and a constantly running humidifier aren't finishing the job, douse your pores with this soothing overnight solution filled with hyaluronic acid.
Dove Beauty Body Wash Mousse with Rose Oil
Spa-in-a-Bottle Body Wash
Get the indulgent salon experience at home with this gentle, creamy mousse that leaves your skin soft and nourished after just one use.
Stila Magnum XXX Mascara
Best Lash Booster
Pick up Stila's newest mascara and everyone will be asking when you got lash extensions. A few coats delivers serious length and volume without clumping or smudging.
Clairol Root Touch-Up Color Blending Gel
Quick Hair Color Touch-Up
Your roots will be your best-kept secret with Clairol's effortless touch-up system. Just brush the ammonia-free gel on your temples, roots, and hairline, and it will stay put for more than 10 washes–guaranteed.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Whipped Body Balm
Super-Hydrating Body Balm
Super dry skin calls for extra TLC. Hyaluronic acid in this body balm rescues cracked skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.
Clinique Even Better Refresh Hydrating and Repairing Makeup
Most Flawless Finish
Swipe away pores with this full-coverage formula. It's packed with hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid to re-texturize and moisturize uneven skin.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
