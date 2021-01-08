56 Editor-Approved Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life

You know that feeling when you're trying to figure out which eyeliner to buy, but they all look so good? The process of choosing a new beauty product should be exciting, but with so many amazing items out there, sometimes it can feel overwhelming. Here at Marie Claire, dozens of beauty products cross our desks every day, and blessedly, it's our job to try them all out. So, we've done the hard work for you and selected the 56 absolute best beauty goods to add to your vanity—from our drugstore favorites to worth-it splurge items. Innovative, customizable, and tech-forward, the hair, skin, and makeup products ahead will rock your medicine cabinet and revolutionize your routine.