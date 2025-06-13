Dreamy Beach Perfumes That Transport Me Straight to the Caribbean
Two sprays equal a two-week summer vacation.
My acne-prone skin never looks better than when I'm home in Jamaica. My skin glows, my nails flourish, my aura feels lighter—life just feels a little sweeter when family and sun surround me. That said, I can't exactly hop on a plane to the Caribbean whenever I feel like it because, well, I'm not made of money. Still, when a particularly bad bout of homesickness hits, I have a little hack: I smell all of my best beach perfumes. It doesn't sound like much, but the truth is, nothing brings back a memory faster than a scent.
“A beach perfume transports you to vacation mode instantly,” says Kudzi Chikumbu, also known as Sir Candle Man on social media. “They typically feel fresh, clean, breezy, and remind you of the airiness of being near the ocean and sand." Chikumbu adds that they’re aquatic, salty, and so delicious, especially in the summer months.
I happen to be the person that friends and family turn to when they're packing for a sunny vacation. I always recommend scents with notes that aren't cloying or too heavy, and I've found quite a few non-traditional combinations that don't smell like freshly-applied sunscreen. It's a delicate balance, and one I've truly perfected over the years.
So, if you’re looking for a perfume to elevate your summer beauty routine, or even just want to manifest a vacation, allow me to transport you to somewhere sunny and warm, with just a whiff of the right beach scent.
The Best Beach Perfumes
- Best Overall Beach Perfume: Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
- Best Luxury Beach Scent: Celine Un Été Français Eau de Parfum
- Best Niche Beach Scent: Santa Marie Novella Angeli Di Firenzi Eau de Cologne
- Best Floral Beach Perfume: Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum
- Best Subtle Beach Perfume: By Rosie Jane Rosie Eau de Parfum
I know this perfume sometimes gets a bit of flak for being "basic," but honestly? I don't care; I'll be wearing it forever. The combination of Sicilian lemon, apple, and cedarwood is mouthwatering in the best way: fresh, fruity, and super clean. A few spritzes on your pulse points and it smells like rinsing off a beach day.
Fragrance Family: Fresh
Key Notes: Sicilian lemon, apple, cedarwood
Size: 1 fl. oz
What I Love: Unisex scent; Cult-classic; Great projection; Eau de toilette formula is lighter, but it is also great for warmer weather
What I Don’t: It has fewer fragrance oils and won't last as long
Review for MC: “I don’t care what anyone says, this perfume will always go triple platinum in my house. It’s a wonderful combination of fresh, fruity, and floral notes, and everything from the shape of the bottle to the way the perfume sits on the skin makes my senses light up. It’s a perfect beach perfume to throw in your bag because it won’t smell unpleasant when mixed with the scent of your sunscreen.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
I wasn’t the most familiar with Celine perfumes until a few weeks ago, when the absolute banger that is Un Été Français was released. From the chic bottle to the fact that it evokes memories of vacations in the South of France, this scent is the rendition of what it feels like to be completely carefree and unencumbered, in a very luxurious bottle.
Fragrance Family: Fresh Citrus
Key Notes: Bergamot, petitgrain, neroli, vanilla
Size: 3.4 fl oz
What I Love: Super luxurious packaging; Unisex; Can be worn year-round
What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list
Review for MC: “It’s rare that fresh-smelling perfumes also read creamy and inviting on the skin, but Celine’s Un Été Français manages to do just that. Bergamot, vanilla, and gorse notes (which is a floral note that smells like a combination of a zesty citrus with a hint of coconut and cardamom), somehow combine to make a fragrance that feels like putting your favorite lightly-scented lotion on after the shower—a little aquatic, a little soapy, and super clean.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Have you ever sniffed a perfume and thought, “That is the epitome of the word pretty?” If not, get your nose on this juice from Santa Marie Novella ASAP. It’s light and airy—think peach, blackcurrant, and musk—but it wears longer than you'd expect from something so delicate. Prefer a more niche beach perfume? Add this one to your list.
Fragrance Family: Fruity
Key Notes: Peach, orange, marine notes, vanilla, musk
Size: 3.3 fl. oz
What I Love: Niche fragrance; Whimsical packaging; Long-lasting but not overpowering
What I Don’t: This brand can be hard to track down in person, so you may have to blind buy
Review for MC: “In the world of fragrance, this perfume is like Regina George, leader of The Plastics, if she were actually a nice person. Pretty, feminine, and just a delight to experience, this is a beach perfume for someone who loves to throw on a bikini that matches with their bag, their car, their hair accessories, and well, anything else they can personalize to their liking. A scent for the It Girls, if you will.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Want a floral beach perfume that doesn’t smell like you rolled around in someone’s garden? Say hello to Valaya Exclusif. To me, it's a little creamy, a little sweet—but never cloying, which was a non-negotiable when I began to hunt for a beach-friendly floral scent. Like all Parfums de Marly perfumes, the bottle is absolutely stunning. This version is a twist on the original Valaya, which leans more toward a classic woody floral.
Fragrance Family: Floral Gourmand
Key Notes: Almond, powdery facets, ambroxan, vanilla
Size: 2.5 fl. oz
What I Love: Elegant formula; Clean-smelling without leaning too soapy
What I Don’t: This one may not last as long as others on the list
Review for MC: “ I wasn’t the biggest fan of the original version of Valaya, but the exclusive version takes the cake. Velvety almond, powdery facets, and vanilla add an almost lactonic spin to the DNA of this fragrance, but it doesn’t feel too overpowering, especially on a hot summer day. If, like me, you’ve been trying to find gourmand formulas that also work in the warmer months, add this perfume to your collection.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Do I have a child? No. Does this perfume smell like the top of a baby’s head? Absolutely. Don’t ask me how I know, but this perfume gives me that same deep-sigh-and-smile reaction parents get when they sniff their freshly-washed little ones. All jokes aside, Rosie by Rosie Jane is what I like to call a "skin+" scent—a subtle blend of notes that leave behind a my-skin-but-better vibe. It’s perfect for the beach-goers who want a lighter, more demure scent.
Fragrance Family: Floral
Key Notes: Rose, nude musk, vanilla
Size: 1.7 fl. oz
What I Love: Can be worn year-round and for any occasion; Less than $100
What I Don’t: Some may not be fans of the fact that this is a very light “barely-there” fragrance
Review for MC: “It took me a while to warm up to this perfume, as skin scents were simply not a thing in my universe three years ago. However, I’ve since seen the light and am now obsessed with the category, especially this one from By Rosie Jane. The nude musk in the formula feels like clean, fresh skin and the rose and vanilla round it out to become this delicious hug-in-a-bottle type scent that I don’t think I’ll truly ever get enough of.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Something about warm weather makes me want to smell like a pile of fresh laundry, and this perfume from Escentric Molecules delivers every time. It’s built around just one key ingredient: Iso E Super. This synthetic molecule is famous for its subtle, woody-amber notes that's often described as a "skin scent" because it blends closely with your natural smell. Hot tip: Iso E Super is also a fantastic layering ingredient that adds depth and warmth to other perfumes.
Fragrance Family: Woods
Key Notes: Iso E. Super
Size: 3.4 fl. oz
What I Love: Gender-neutral fragrance; Layers well with any perfume; Signature-scent worthy
What I Don’t: Some people may not be able to smell synthetic molecular notes
Customer Review: “I've been wanting a new perfume for ages, but was unable to find something that ticked my boxes, until now! The smell is light and fresh, yet has an underlying depth that's rich and ever so slightly musky without being overpowering. I absolutely love it! I've had so many compliments since I started wearing it. I'm delighted to have come across this perfume.” — Bloomingdale's
My memories of long beach days are always attached to the smell of sunscreen, because even as a tiny tot, I’ve never been one to play around when it comes to reapplying. Replica by Maison Margiela's Beach Walk smells like SPF in the best way, thanks to a combination of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk. The latter gives it an almost milky quality, which rounds it out and keeps it from smelling too much like a sunscreen.
Fragrance Family: Fresh
Key Notes: Bergamot, heliotrope, coconut milk
Size: 3.4 fl oz
What I Love: Blends well with the scent of practically any SPF; Light sillage so safe for wear in an office or on a plane
What I Don’t: This is an eau de toilette formula, so it does not last very long on the skin
Customer Review: “This just reminds me of everything beautiful, beach, so summery. Legit summer on the coast in a bottle, reminds me so much of my childhood! They absolutely nailed this with the name. It is addictive and such a beautiful scent.” — Sephora
Want to smell like a fresh citrus fruit basket while you frolic on a beach in Capri? Voluspa’s Neroli Sunbath needs to be on your radar. It’s a new launch from the brand that is famous for its candles and other home fragrances, but it is perfectly timed to be a top contender for your favorite beach perfume. Bergamot, grapefruit, and neroli are just a few of the notes you’ll find in this gorgeous fragrance, and they pair perfectly with a tiny bikini and a mango margarita.
Fragrance Family: Fresh Solar
Key Notes: Bergamot, neroli, orange flower, patchouli, musk
Size: 1.9 fl. oz
What I Love: Chic packaging that doubles as decor; Magnetic cap closure
What I Don’t: Can only buy online as of right now
Customer Review: “Smells like sunshine —crisp, citrusy, warm with the perfect balance of floral fresh. Boosts my mood every time I wear it!”— Voluspa
There’s no way you thought that the Neroli Portofino wasn’t going to make this list, right? This perfume from Tom Ford has been an editor-favorite for years, and for good reason. Not only is the bottle aesthetically pleasing, but the juice inside immediately transports me to an island with clear blue water and lush fruit trees. Italian bergamot, Sicilian lemon are a few of the notes that you’ll encounter once you give this a sniff, and once you do, you’re perfume collection won’t be complete until a bottle is sitting on your shelf. This is escapism in a bottle.
Fragrance Family: Fresh Solar
Key Notes: Mandarin orange, lemon, African orange flower, neroli
Size: 1.7 fl oz
What I Love: Editor-approved; Unisex; Cult-favorite beauty product
What I Don’t: Some find that this scent doesn’t last very long
Customer Review: “Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino is a crisp, citrusy fragrance that captures the spirit of the Mediterranean. With bright notes of bergamot, neroli, and orange blossom, it’s fresh, clean, and luxurious. Ideal for summer wear, though the staying power is moderate. A refined choice for those who appreciate classic elegance in a bottle.” — Sephora
What Should I Look For In a Beach Perfume?
As with any part of your beauty routine, your preferred beach perfume doesn’t have to follow any arbitrary rule or formula. Still, for those who are just starting to expand their fragrance collections, it’s helpful to break down your search by season or a specific occasion.
“The perfect beach perfume can transport you to a relaxing vacation in seconds,” Chikumbu says. “When narrowing down the search, look for something that's a soft, sweet scent with musk, a solar accord, a touch of citrus, or even an aquatic sea salt note. Marine accords are also often found in many popular beachy scents.”
Why Trust Marie Claire?
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
How We Tested
To compile this list of the best beach perfumes, I scoured the internet and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market. I also asked the Marie Claire team to share their holy grail picks. For each fragrance I tested, I assessed the fragrance's notes, how long it lasted, and its overall scent as the day went on.
Meet the Expert
Sir Candle Man is the world's No. 1 home fragrance and candle creator, personality, author, brand consultant and curator with a mission to illuminate the world with scent, style and inspiration. A trailblazer with over 400K followers, Sir Candle Man is a curator of exquisite perfumes and candles and a connoisseur of travel and home decor, bringing elegance, scent, and style to every aspect of life. He has collaborated with many iconic brands like Chanel, Target, and Walmart, wrote a warmly received book, "LET IT BURN" and created a candle with LAFCO which Forbes recognized as one of the best-smelling scents of 2023. Sir Candle Man has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, NY Mag, House Beautiful, The Drew Barrymore Show, and GMA.com
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Kaia Gerber Brings Paris to the Tribeca Film Festival
She was a French model in a past life.
-
Princess Eugenie's on a Mission to Save Coral Reefs—And It Starts at Home
'Marie Claire' speaks with the royal about her role in a new ocean conservation exhibit.
-
I Scrolled for Hours to Find the Best Under-$150 Summer Dresses
Affordable styles for every event on your summer calendar.
-
The Best Brown Sugar Perfumes Are Reimagining Gourmand Scents for 2025
Mouthwatering is an understatement.
-
Summer's Most Mouthwatering Perfumes Are All About Leather and Basil
Light, fresh, and perfect for summer.
-
The 10 Best Pear Perfumes Are Ripe to Be Your Signature Summer Scent
Thanks to a fruity new fragrance trend, it's fully possible.
-
The 7 Best Spicy Perfumes to Satisfy the Most Discerning Nose, Tested by Editors
These are the seven scents I reach for to capture the intoxicating mood.
-
Cyklar’s New Perfume Oils Made Me Ditch Every Other Scent I Own
Plus it lasts for hours.
-
Scent Lab's First Perfumes Are Making the Body Mist Trend Personal
Introducing Scent Lab's first fragrances: six light mists to blend into your own "potion."
-
Beauty Editors Review Charlotte Tilbury's Mood-Enhancing Perfumes—and Have Mixed Feelings
'Marie Claire' editors tried all six of Charlotte Tilbury's debut scents.
-
Diptyque’s Summer Collection Turns a Dreamy Mediterranean Vacation Into a Fragrance
Diptyque's much-anticipated drop is available to shop now.