My acne-prone skin never looks better than when I'm home in Jamaica. My skin glows, my nails flourish, my aura feels lighter—life just feels a little sweeter when family and sun surround me. That said, I can't exactly hop on a plane to the Caribbean whenever I feel like it because, well, I'm not made of money. Still, when a particularly bad bout of homesickness hits, I have a little hack: I smell all of my best beach perfumes. It doesn't sound like much, but the truth is, nothing brings back a memory faster than a scent.

“A beach perfume transports you to vacation mode instantly,” says Kudzi Chikumbu, also known as Sir Candle Man on social media. “They typically feel fresh, clean, breezy, and remind you of the airiness of being near the ocean and sand." Chikumbu adds that they’re aquatic, salty, and so delicious, especially in the summer months.

I happen to be the person that friends and family turn to when they're packing for a sunny vacation. I always recommend scents with notes that aren't cloying or too heavy, and I've found quite a few non-traditional combinations that don't smell like freshly-applied sunscreen. It's a delicate balance, and one I've truly perfected over the years.

So, if you’re looking for a perfume to elevate your summer beauty routine, or even just want to manifest a vacation, allow me to transport you to somewhere sunny and warm, with just a whiff of the right beach scent.

The Best Beach Perfumes

Best Overall Beach Perfume Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette $146 at Sephora $44.98 at Sam's Club US $47.99 at CVS I know this perfume sometimes gets a bit of flak for being "basic," but honestly? I don't care; I'll be wearing it forever. The combination of Sicilian lemon, apple, and cedarwood is mouthwatering in the best way: fresh, fruity, and super clean. A few spritzes on your pulse points and it smells like rinsing off a beach day. Fragrance Family: Fresh Key Notes: Sicilian lemon, apple, cedarwood Size: 1 fl. oz What I Love: Unisex scent; Cult-classic; Great projection; Eau de toilette formula is lighter, but it is also great for warmer weather What I Don’t: It has fewer fragrance oils and won't last as long Review for MC: “I don’t care what anyone says, this perfume will always go triple platinum in my house. It’s a wonderful combination of fresh, fruity, and floral notes, and everything from the shape of the bottle to the way the perfume sits on the skin makes my senses light up. It’s a perfect beach perfume to throw in your bag because it won’t smell unpleasant when mixed with the scent of your sunscreen.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Luxury Beach Perfume Celine Un Été Français Eau De Parfum $475 at Celine I wasn’t the most familiar with Celine perfumes until a few weeks ago, when the absolute banger that is Un Été Français was released. From the chic bottle to the fact that it evokes memories of vacations in the South of France, this scent is the rendition of what it feels like to be completely carefree and unencumbered, in a very luxurious bottle. Fragrance Family: Fresh Citrus Key Notes: Bergamot, petitgrain, neroli, vanilla Size: 3.4 fl oz What I Love: Super luxurious packaging; Unisex; Can be worn year-round What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list Review for MC: “It’s rare that fresh-smelling perfumes also read creamy and inviting on the skin, but Celine’s Un Été Français manages to do just that. Bergamot, vanilla, and gorse notes (which is a floral note that smells like a combination of a zesty citrus with a hint of coconut and cardamom), somehow combine to make a fragrance that feels like putting your favorite lightly-scented lotion on after the shower—a little aquatic, a little soapy, and super clean.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Celine Un Été Français Eau de Parfum. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Niche Beach Perfume Santa Maria Novella Angeli Di Firenze Eau De Cologne $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue Have you ever sniffed a perfume and thought, “That is the epitome of the word pretty?” If not, get your nose on this juice from Santa Marie Novella ASAP. It’s light and airy—think peach, blackcurrant, and musk—but it wears longer than you'd expect from something so delicate. Prefer a more niche beach perfume? Add this one to your list. Fragrance Family: Fruity Key Notes: Peach, orange, marine notes, vanilla, musk Size: 3.3 fl. oz What I Love: Niche fragrance; Whimsical packaging; Long-lasting but not overpowering What I Don’t: This brand can be hard to track down in person, so you may have to blind buy Review for MC: “In the world of fragrance, this perfume is like Regina George, leader of The Plastics, if she were actually a nice person. Pretty, feminine, and just a delight to experience, this is a beach perfume for someone who loves to throw on a bikini that matches with their bag, their car, their hair accessories, and well, anything else they can personalize to their liking. A scent for the It Girls, if you will.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Santa Marie Novella Angeli Di Firenzi Eau de Cologne. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Floral Beach Perfume Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Parfum $250 at Blue Mercury Want a floral beach perfume that doesn’t smell like you rolled around in someone’s garden? Say hello to Valaya Exclusif. To me, it's a little creamy, a little sweet—but never cloying, which was a non-negotiable when I began to hunt for a beach-friendly floral scent. Like all Parfums de Marly perfumes, the bottle is absolutely stunning. This version is a twist on the original Valaya, which leans more toward a classic woody floral. Fragrance Family: Floral Gourmand Key Notes: Almond, powdery facets, ambroxan, vanilla Size: 2.5 fl. oz What I Love: Elegant formula; Clean-smelling without leaning too soapy What I Don’t: This one may not last as long as others on the list Review for MC: “ I wasn’t the biggest fan of the original version of Valaya, but the exclusive version takes the cake. Velvety almond, powdery facets, and vanilla add an almost lactonic spin to the DNA of this fragrance, but it doesn’t feel too overpowering, especially on a hot summer day. If, like me, you’ve been trying to find gourmand formulas that also work in the warmer months, add this perfume to your collection.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Parfums de Marly Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Subtle Beach Perfume By Rosie Jane Rosie Eau De Parfum $80 at Sephora Do I have a child? No. Does this perfume smell like the top of a baby’s head? Absolutely. Don’t ask me how I know, but this perfume gives me that same deep-sigh-and-smile reaction parents get when they sniff their freshly-washed little ones. All jokes aside, Rosie by Rosie Jane is what I like to call a "skin+" scent—a subtle blend of notes that leave behind a my-skin-but-better vibe. It’s perfect for the beach-goers who want a lighter, more demure scent. Fragrance Family: Floral Key Notes: Rose, nude musk, vanilla Size: 1.7 fl. oz What I Love: Can be worn year-round and for any occasion; Less than $100 What I Don’t: Some may not be fans of the fact that this is a very light “barely-there” fragrance Review for MC: “It took me a while to warm up to this perfume, as skin scents were simply not a thing in my universe three years ago. However, I’ve since seen the light and am now obsessed with the category, especially this one from By Rosie Jane. The nude musk in the formula feels like clean, fresh skin and the rose and vanilla round it out to become this delicious hug-in-a-bottle type scent that I don’t think I’ll truly ever get enough of.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing By Rosie Jane Rosie Eau de Parfum. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Fresh Beach Perfume Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette $150 at Bloomingdales Something about warm weather makes me want to smell like a pile of fresh laundry, and this perfume from Escentric Molecules delivers every time. It’s built around just one key ingredient: Iso E Super. This synthetic molecule is famous for its subtle, woody-amber notes that's often described as a "skin scent" because it blends closely with your natural smell. Hot tip: Iso E Super is also a fantastic layering ingredient that adds depth and warmth to other perfumes. Fragrance Family: Woods Key Notes: Iso E. Super Size: 3.4 fl. oz What I Love: Gender-neutral fragrance; Layers well with any perfume; Signature-scent worthy What I Don’t: Some people may not be able to smell synthetic molecular notes Customer Review: “I've been wanting a new perfume for ages, but was unable to find something that ticked my boxes, until now! The smell is light and fresh, yet has an underlying depth that's rich and ever so slightly musky without being overpowering. I absolutely love it! I've had so many compliments since I started wearing it. I'm delighted to have come across this perfume.” — Bloomingdale's Best Nostalgia Beach Perfume Maison Margiela 'Replica' Beach Walk Eau De Toilette $165 at Sephora $59.97 at Amazon $85 at Sephora My memories of long beach days are always attached to the smell of sunscreen, because even as a tiny tot, I’ve never been one to play around when it comes to reapplying. Replica by Maison Margiela's Beach Walk smells like SPF in the best way, thanks to a combination of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk. The latter gives it an almost milky quality, which rounds it out and keeps it from smelling too much like a sunscreen. Fragrance Family: Fresh Key Notes: Bergamot, heliotrope, coconut milk Size: 3.4 fl oz What I Love: Blends well with the scent of practically any SPF; Light sillage so safe for wear in an office or on a plane What I Don’t: This is an eau de toilette formula, so it does not last very long on the skin Customer Review: “This just reminds me of everything beautiful, beach, so summery. Legit summer on the coast in a bottle, reminds me so much of my childhood! They absolutely nailed this with the name. It is addictive and such a beautiful scent.” — Sephora Best New Beach Perfume Voluspa Neroli Sunbath $90 at Voluspa Want to smell like a fresh citrus fruit basket while you frolic on a beach in Capri? Voluspa’s Neroli Sunbath needs to be on your radar. It’s a new launch from the brand that is famous for its candles and other home fragrances, but it is perfectly timed to be a top contender for your favorite beach perfume. Bergamot, grapefruit, and neroli are just a few of the notes you’ll find in this gorgeous fragrance, and they pair perfectly with a tiny bikini and a mango margarita. Fragrance Family: Fresh Solar Key Notes: Bergamot, neroli, orange flower, patchouli, musk Size: 1.9 fl. oz What I Love: Chic packaging that doubles as decor; Magnetic cap closure What I Don’t: Can only buy online as of right now Customer Review: “Smells like sunshine —crisp, citrusy, warm with the perfect balance of floral fresh. Boosts my mood every time I wear it!”— Voluspa Best Cult Classic Beach Perfume Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum $300 at Sephora There’s no way you thought that the Neroli Portofino wasn’t going to make this list, right? This perfume from Tom Ford has been an editor-favorite for years, and for good reason. Not only is the bottle aesthetically pleasing, but the juice inside immediately transports me to an island with clear blue water and lush fruit trees. Italian bergamot, Sicilian lemon are a few of the notes that you’ll encounter once you give this a sniff, and once you do, you’re perfume collection won’t be complete until a bottle is sitting on your shelf. This is escapism in a bottle. Fragrance Family: Fresh Solar Key Notes: Mandarin orange, lemon, African orange flower, neroli Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Editor-approved; Unisex; Cult-favorite beauty product What I Don’t: Some find that this scent doesn’t last very long Customer Review: “Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino is a crisp, citrusy fragrance that captures the spirit of the Mediterranean. With bright notes of bergamot, neroli, and orange blossom, it’s fresh, clean, and luxurious. Ideal for summer wear, though the staying power is moderate. A refined choice for those who appreciate classic elegance in a bottle.” — Sephora

What Should I Look For In a Beach Perfume?

As with any part of your beauty routine, your preferred beach perfume doesn’t have to follow any arbitrary rule or formula. Still, for those who are just starting to expand their fragrance collections, it’s helpful to break down your search by season or a specific occasion.

“The perfect beach perfume can transport you to a relaxing vacation in seconds,” Chikumbu says. “When narrowing down the search, look for something that's a soft, sweet scent with musk, a solar accord, a touch of citrus, or even an aquatic sea salt note. Marine accords are also often found in many popular beachy scents.”

Why Trust Marie Claire?

How We Tested

To compile this list of the best beach perfumes, I scoured the internet and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market. I also asked the Marie Claire team to share their holy grail picks. For each fragrance I tested, I assessed the fragrance's notes, how long it lasted, and its overall scent as the day went on.

Meet the Expert