I'll admit it: I didn't always use heat protectants before taking a hot tool like a straightener or blow dryer to my hair. I'd come up with excuses—like, "I don't have enough time," or "A new beauty product just isn't in my budget." (Lies!) When a close friend caught me in the act one day, and by the act, I mean pulling my hair through a 450-plus degree flat iron with nothing but a smile, I was busted—big time. I quickly learned that heat protectant sprays are the most underrated hair product of them all, a crucial step if you want your hair to be as strong and healthy as Rapunzel's for years down the road. After all, you put SPF on your body before you head out to bask in the sun. Why wouldn't you do the same service for your hair?

I've never looked back. To share my love, I complied a list of the best ones on the market for all kinds of hair types. May healthy, shiny strands be ever in your favor!