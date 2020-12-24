Today's Top Stories
The 10 Best Heat Protectants Your Hair Deserves

Damaged strands, who?

By Bianca Rodriguez
best heat protectant

I'll admit it: I didn't always use heat protectants before taking a hot tool like a straightener or blow dryer to my hair. I'd come up with excuses—like, "I don't have enough time," or "A new beauty product just isn't in my budget." (Lies!) When a close friend caught me in the act one day, and by the act, I mean pulling my hair through a 450-plus degree flat iron with nothing but a smile, I was busted—big time. I quickly learned that heat protectant sprays are the most underrated hair product of them all, a crucial step if you want your hair to be as strong and healthy as Rapunzel's for years down the road. After all, you put SPF on your body before you head out to bask in the sun. Why wouldn't you do the same service for your hair?

I've never looked back. To share my love, I complied a list of the best ones on the market for all kinds of hair types. May healthy, shiny strands be ever in your favor!

Best Drugstore Buy
Thermal Creations Leave-In Heat Tamer
Courtesy
TRESemmé walmart.com
$4.92
SHOP IT

If you and your flat iron see a lot of each other, a drugstore buy might be the better option for you and your wallet. This gem sprays as a fine mist and has a moisture-locking complex that continues working through all the steps of your styling routine. 

Best for Dry Hair
Perfect Defense Thermal Protection Spray
Courtesy
Moroccanoil nordstrom.com
$13.00
SHOP IT

Moroccanoil products are known in the beauty world for their talents in hair nourishment. This spray primarily leans on the talents of argan oil, which is known to provide some serious shine, hydration, softness, protection, and elasticity to your precious strands. Spray before using your hot tools to give it the boost your dehydrated hair needs.

Best for Fine Hair
ONE Prep Spray
Courtesy
R+Co dermstore.com
$22.00
SHOP IT

The cucumber extract in this spray is the star of the show. One quick all-over spritz and your scalp practically sighs in relief. The magic ingredient's soothing powers keep your scalp calm even if it's going through some serious irritation. Plus, it also helps increase your hair's elasticity, a key benefit people with fine hair will be extra grateful for.  

Best for Curly Girls
Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Crème
Courtesy
Briogeo dermstore.com
$24.00
SHOP IT

Hello, curly hair ladies! Blow-drying our hair either results in a fairy tale ending of smooth locks or the horror story that is non-stop frizz. Using this styling cream before you turn your dryer on will help you say goodbye to unwanted frizz once and for all. The nourishing rosehip, coconut, and argan oils in this formula, along with the algae extract, give nonstop hydration throughout your dry time. 

Best for Multitaskers
Restore Perfecting Spray
Courtesy
LIVING PROOF nordstrom.com
$29.00
SHOP IT

When you're on the go as much as I am, having a concise routine leaves you with more time to do the things you want to do. This all-in-one product not only protects against heat damage but provides a UV guard through its time-released conditioners that smooth and soften hair all day. Feel free to use it on wet or dry strands. 

Best for Style and Hold
Blow-Dry Spray
Courtesy
Kenra Professional amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP IT

Cut your everyday blowout time in half with this spray—scout's honor. The lightweight moisturizing formula works with the heat of your blowdryer to make your drying time 50 percent faster and also offers some hold, so your style lasts all day. You'll wish you two crossed paths sooner. 

Best for High Heat
Heat Primer Pre-Styling Spray
Courtesy
Pantene target.com
$4.99
SHOP IT

For those of us who like our heat, pick up this product, stat. It protects hair up to 450-degrees while the micro-polymers (think protein but for your strands) help shield hair from damage and give a healthy glow. This heat primer is not only easy to work with but easy on the wallet too.

Best for Color-Treated Hair
Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray
Courtesy
Pureology sephora.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

Just because you colored your hair a few times here and there doesn't mean you should miss out on the luxuries of a good blowout. This is made with all our favorite kinds of oils: camelina, coconut, and olive. The three musketeers of haircare, if you will, are known across the land for their nourishing, moisturizing, and shine-inducing techniques. 

Best All-Natural Formula
Heat Relief Thermal Protector & Conditioning Mist
Courtesy
AVEDA nordstrom.com
$31.00
SHOP IT

It's the 21st century, and recognizing ingredients on your beauty products is a necessity. This heat spray from Aveda not only coddles your hair from the big bad wolf (read: heat), but it's free of other bad guys like petrolatum, parabens, mineral oil, synthetic fragrance, sulfate, and phthalate known to bring hair down. 

For Serious Styling Prep
Heat Protect Spray
Courtesy
GHD nordstrom.com
$22.00
SHOP IT

On days when your getting ready to use every hair product under the sun, start with this one for good measure. (If you use only one hair product, I envy you.) This spray can be layered with other products and will still have your hair looking oh so smooth. How's that for versatile? 

