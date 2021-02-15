10 Gorgeous Eyeshadows for Darker Skin Tones
Two words: True colors.
By Taylore Glynn published
With masks covering up most of our faces these days, it's all about the eyes. And when it comes to deeper skin tones, it can be tricky finding eyeshadows that really pop on the skin and stand out behind your lashes. We checked in with the talented Danessa Myricks, makeup artist and founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty, for insight into the best shadows you can wear day or night. Right off the bat, Myricks explains that it's all about picking a hue that packs on the color: "The pigmentation of the product makes a really big deal. I think for deeper skin tones, it's about making sure that the colors are true, because when the colors aren't true, that's when they can appear chalky and muddy on the skin."
Another tip? Contrast is key when it comes to finding your perfect nude. "A lot of people think that there are certain neutral shades that they can't wear based on their skin tone, but contrast is great. If somebody wants to keep it soft and doesn't want too much of a wow, just think less contrast," Myricks says. "For example, if you you have warm brown tones in your skin, a lighter, cool-toned brown shadow would create more contrast rather than mimicking the tone that exists in the skin already." But this doesn't just apply to neutrals. Myricks gave us her best tips for picking eyeshadow, especially when it comes to colorful options. Here, tips, tricks, and recommendations for your new go-to formulas.
1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette
If you have a very deep skin tone but don't want your Friday night smokey eye to look too heavy, Myricks suggests pumping up the color. "Contrast creates more of a dramatic effect. A bright pink, lavender, or rich purple can be really, really beautiful without going too dark."
2. Danessa Myricks Beauty Waterproof Cream Palette in Essentials
Your Zoom looks don't have to stay neutral, Myrick explains. "For daytime, I would play with browns and cinnamons. Warm browns, warm orange tones, and even plum shades always looks really soft and pretty."
3. Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye Shadow in I-220
"Don't shy away from real vivid color," suggest Myricks, citing Make Up For Ever as a great brand to find rich colored shadows. "Go for a rich, royal blue or a really bright blue. That will look beautiful."
4. Mented Cosmetics Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Playing with warm and cool tones can turn a neutral eye look into something more covetable. If you have warm undertones, Myricks suggests playing around with cool browns to create more contrast, and vice versa.
5. Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze Seduction
Chrome shades and shimmers can up the ante on any eye look, and these are packed with pigment.
6. Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
These shades may look bright, but they can work for both brunch and a night out when applied with a gentle hand. "To warm up eyes for day, I would say peaches, plums, and oranges all look really nice. You could just do a light wash and it will be simple, but offer a little pop of color," says Myricks.
7. Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color in Night
Line your waterlines and smudge your lash lines with a chubby onyx pencil to make any eye color pop.
8. Fenty Brauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
According to Myricks, plum can make for an attention-grabbing eye look, day or night. Use the other five shades in this palette in the inner and outer corners for a hint of shimmer.
9. Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Umber
"Choosing something that has a slight pearl gives you a little bit more flexibility. It creates more contrast to the skin but without being overly dramatic," suggest Myricks. This shifty bronze warms up on the skin, leaving a pretty finish.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
