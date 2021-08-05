Maybe it's because I'm hankering for the next season of Euphoria, or maybe it's because my eyes are always visible regardless of whether or not I'm masked up, but glitter and shimmer have been calling my name lately. Sure, matte, nude eyeshadows have their place—work meetings, visiting your significant other's parents, maybe even an elegant date night. But when I need a major, brightened up mood-booster in makeup form, throwing some glitz onto my eyelids never fails to make me feel alive.

If the word "glitter" instantly takes you back to being five years old and digging in your mom's makeup bag or being 13 and showing up to school in some less-than-refined looks you learned on YouTube, it's time to reevaluate your relationship with sparkles. It's not just for teens! Allow me to introduce you to the best adult (but just as fun) versions of 2021. Nowadays, glitter eyeshadows come in many forms—creams, powders, liquids, subtle loose twinkles, or dramatic glam. Just want a little highlight in the corner? Absolutely fine. Need a dual-chrome, alien-inspired look? We have you covered. Want to turn your look all the way up? Buff the glitter out beyond your lids and onto your cheekbones. Below, we compiled the best of the best to take your Saturday night look up a chic notch. The one thing they all have in common? These eyeshadows bring the bling.

The Space-Age Sparkle Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette in Interstellar Icon $58.00 at sephora.com Pat McGrath is known for glamorous glitters, and this limited edition palette is no exception. Use each shade solo, or blend the cool-tones neutrals and cinderella blue for a multidimensional look.

The Cult Classic stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow $24.00 at amazon.com There's a reason this liquid eyeshadow is the favorite of influencers and makeup artists alike. It's packed with pigment, and comes in enough shades for every palette and taste. Simply swipe on and watch magic happen.

The Everyday Glam Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Palette of Pops Luxury Eyeshadow Quad $53.00 at nordstrom.com If alien-esque isn't the look you're going for, this Charlotte Tilbury palette is a great compromise. The shadows are intensely pigmented and give off a beautiful glimmer, but the tones are subtle enough for every day wear.

The Beginner Shimmer Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow $22.00 at sephora.com For anyone nervous to step into the glitter game, this eyeshadow is a great way to dip in a toe. With very fine shimmer, this shadow will elevate eye looks without overpowering it.

The Drama Queen e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow $5.00 at amazon.com Wear it alone or on top of another eyeshadow to make your makeup look truly pop. These liquid glitter shades are opaque and fall-out free, which makes them perfect for beginners. All your co-workers on Zoom will swoon.

The Bronze Age tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot $22.00 at sephora.com These eyeshadows pots are practically begging to get on your eye. They make a great base for powder shadows, or as a topcoat for some extra drama.

The Flashy French Formula Violette_Fr Yeux Paint $28.00 at Violette_Fr Makeup artist Violette's new line is as chic as it gets, including this glittery liquid shadow. Trying to keep things subtle? Paint on a think strip at your lash line. Going bold? Buff the pigment out all over the lid with your finger.

The Smoky Shimmer Lid Lustre Lid Lustre Crystal Infused Eyeshadow $36.00 at victoriabeckhambeauty.com Pearlescent pigments are what makes this deep, broody shade pop, and it's infused with amethyst to promote prosperity for the wearer. Use a small, dense brush to buff it out around the lash lines for extra smokiness.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow $22.00 at sephora.com If Patrick Starrr makes it, you know it's good. These eye toppers come in an array of shades to complete every look. This liquid won't flake off when it's dry or start to look patchy, so you can look forward to a day full of shimmer.

The TV-Inspired Sparkle Wunder2 Wunder2 Glitter Gelly $15.95 at ulta.com If you can't wait for Euphoria to make its triumphant return, satisfy the craving and channel your favorite flashy teens. This chunky glitter is suspended in a clear gel that'll keep the sparkles where you place them, but still lays comfortably.

The Glitter Gel Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Gel $22.00 at nordstrom.com Stand out from the crowd with these intensely pigmented, super-shimmer gel eyeshadows. There's nothing subtle about this glitter–it's a showstopper.

The Smooth Shimmer Ciaté London Marbled Metals Eyeshadow $24.00 at sephora.com Hello, glam! These glitter pots are surprisingly wearable, considering how pigmented and shiny they are. For an eye look that needs an upgrade, swipe this on for a last-minute elevation.

Lime Crime Diamond Dew Liquid Eyeshadow $20.00 at ulta.com LimeCrime is no stranger to eyeshadows that shimmer and shine. These glitter pots are made to look like molten metal on your eyelids, and they don't disappoint. A quick swipe and suddenly you're a disco queen.

The Chunky Glitter Smith & Cult Glitter Shot All-Over Glitter Crush $22.00 at amazon.com Want to feel like David Bowie about to get on stage? These chunky glitter pots get you to that place. Dab some on the lids for un-ignorable stardom.

The Creamy Shadow HOURGLASS Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow $41.99 at Amazon Hourglass does subtle right, even when it comes to glitter. These eyeshadow pots bring the intensity, without looking messy or chunky. Simply tap some onto a lackluster eye look for an instant upgrade.

The Liquid Chrome Natasha Denona Chromium Multichrome Liquid Eyeshadow $28.00 at sephora.com Are you an alien invasion, or is your eyeshadow just out of this world? These liquid eyeshadows are dual chromes, looking pink in one light, then slightly green in the other, all while delivering insane pigment.