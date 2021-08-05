The 17 Best Glitter Eyeshadows for the Ultimate Sparkle
The perfect pick-me-up.
Maybe it's because I'm hankering for the next season of Euphoria, or maybe it's because my eyes are always visible regardless of whether or not I'm masked up, but glitter and shimmer have been calling my name lately. Sure, matte, nude eyeshadows have their place—work meetings, visiting your significant other's parents, maybe even an elegant date night. But when I need a major, brightened up mood-booster in makeup form, throwing some glitz onto my eyelids never fails to make me feel alive.
If the word "glitter" instantly takes you back to being five years old and digging in your mom's makeup bag or being 13 and showing up to school in some less-than-refined looks you learned on YouTube, it's time to reevaluate your relationship with sparkles. It's not just for teens! Allow me to introduce you to the best adult (but just as fun) versions of 2021. Nowadays, glitter eyeshadows come in many forms—creams, powders, liquids, subtle loose twinkles, or dramatic glam. Just want a little highlight in the corner? Absolutely fine. Need a dual-chrome, alien-inspired look? We have you covered. Want to turn your look all the way up? Buff the glitter out beyond your lids and onto your cheekbones. Below, we compiled the best of the best to take your Saturday night look up a chic notch. The one thing they all have in common? These eyeshadows bring the bling.
Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette in Interstellar Icon
Pat McGrath is known for glamorous glitters, and this limited edition palette is no exception. Use each shade solo, or blend the cool-tones neutrals and cinderella blue for a multidimensional look.
stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
There's a reason this liquid eyeshadow is the favorite of influencers and makeup artists alike. It's packed with pigment, and comes in enough shades for every palette and taste. Simply swipe on and watch magic happen.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Palette of Pops Luxury Eyeshadow Quad
If alien-esque isn't the look you're going for, this Charlotte Tilbury palette is a great compromise. The shadows are intensely pigmented and give off a beautiful glimmer, but the tones are subtle enough for every day wear.
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow
For anyone nervous to step into the glitter game, this eyeshadow is a great way to dip in a toe. With very fine shimmer, this shadow will elevate eye looks without overpowering it.
e.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Wear it alone or on top of another eyeshadow to make your makeup look truly pop. These liquid glitter shades are opaque and fall-out free, which makes them perfect for beginners. All your co-workers on Zoom will swoon.
tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot
These eyeshadows pots are practically begging to get on your eye. They make a great base for powder shadows, or as a topcoat for some extra drama.
Violette_Fr Yeux Paint
Makeup artist Violette's new line is as chic as it gets, including this glittery liquid shadow. Trying to keep things subtle? Paint on a think strip at your lash line. Going bold? Buff the pigment out all over the lid with your finger.
Lid Lustre Lid Lustre Crystal Infused Eyeshadow
Pearlescent pigments are what makes this deep, broody shade pop, and it's infused with amethyst to promote prosperity for the wearer. Use a small, dense brush to buff it out around the lash lines for extra smokiness.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow
If Patrick Starrr makes it, you know it's good. These eye toppers come in an array of shades to complete every look. This liquid won't flake off when it's dry or start to look patchy, so you can look forward to a day full of shimmer.
Wunder2 Wunder2 Glitter Gelly
If you can't wait for Euphoria to make its triumphant return, satisfy the craving and channel your favorite flashy teens. This chunky glitter is suspended in a clear gel that'll keep the sparkles where you place them, but still lays comfortably.
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Gel
Stand out from the crowd with these intensely pigmented, super-shimmer gel eyeshadows. There's nothing subtle about this glitter–it's a showstopper.
Ciaté London Marbled Metals Eyeshadow
Hello, glam! These glitter pots are surprisingly wearable, considering how pigmented and shiny they are. For an eye look that needs an upgrade, swipe this on for a last-minute elevation.
Lime Crime Diamond Dew Liquid Eyeshadow
LimeCrime is no stranger to eyeshadows that shimmer and shine. These glitter pots are made to look like molten metal on your eyelids, and they don't disappoint. A quick swipe and suddenly you're a disco queen.
Smith & Cult Glitter Shot All-Over Glitter Crush
Want to feel like David Bowie about to get on stage? These chunky glitter pots get you to that place. Dab some on the lids for un-ignorable stardom.
HOURGLASS Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Hourglass does subtle right, even when it comes to glitter. These eyeshadow pots bring the intensity, without looking messy or chunky. Simply tap some onto a lackluster eye look for an instant upgrade.
Natasha Denona Chromium Multichrome Liquid Eyeshadow
Are you an alien invasion, or is your eyeshadow just out of this world? These liquid eyeshadows are dual chromes, looking pink in one light, then slightly green in the other, all while delivering insane pigment.
