Let's make one thing clear: Shaving or trimming your pubic hair is a personal choice. Whether you want to leave it, trim it, shave it, or do something entirely different—you do you! But if you do want to use a bikini trimmer, especially since we're all dreaming of beach days and pool trips, now's a good time to start strategizing. Waxes can be painful, especially on such a delicate area, so if you're looking for an at-home trimming fix that won't leave bumps or a rash, you've come to the right place.

Exactly How To Trim or Shave Your Bikini Line

1. Prep the skin. That means gently exfoliating a few days prior to trimming or shaving the area (a gentle facial exfoliator does the trick here). Exfoliation does wonders for sloughing away dead skin cells and unclogging pores so you can easily shave and achieve a smooth finish. On grooming day, be sure to apply a hydrating shaving cream to the bikini line before shaving to avoid nicking the skin.

2. Shave in one direction. Always shave in the direction that the hairs grows. This prevents ingrown hairs and pesky bumps from forming.

3. Replace tools regularly. Avoid using a dull blade on your skin; it can increase the likelihood of irritation. Be sure to replace your trimmer head every few weeks (depending on how often you shave) for optimal results.

4. Invest in after-care. Immediately after grooming, apply a hydrating serum or moisturizer to keep the skin smooth. To prevent ingrown hairs and dry, bumpy skin from forming in the first place, consider using an ingrown relief toner daily.

For Precision Gillette Venus - Bikini Precision Women's Trimmer $19.94 at target.com Precision is key when grooming the bikini line. This sleek and compact trimmer comes with a 90-degree angled head to glide along the contours of the bikini area without nicking the skin. The 5mm trimmer head allows for a nice and neat finish.

For Coarse Hair Philips Beauty - BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer $17.95 at Amazon $17.95 at Walmart The heads on this bikini trimmer are small to allow for precision, but heavy-duty enough to get rid of thick hair without causing irritation. Plus, it's compact for travel and can be used on wet and dry skin.

For Multi-Use Conair - True Glow Ladies Grooming System $19.99 at ulta.com This multipurpose trimmer comes with five interchangeable heads to target the bikini line, eyebrows, and other hard-to-reach areas with absolute ease. Another upside to this trimmer: It can be used on dry and wet skin.

For Shower Shaving Schick - TrimStyle Razor $15.99 at ulta.com The TrimStyle doubles as a razor and bikini trimmer to tackle hairs all over the body. It comes equipped with a five-blade razor to seamlessly remove hair from areas like the legs, arms, and stomach—and there's a waterproof, battery powered trimmer at the opposite end to easily groom the bikini line.

For Sensitive Skin Panasonic - Electric Bikini Trimmer $22.00 at amazon.com You can achieve a smooth finish without any hassle, thanks to this lightweight bikini trimmer. It's equipped with an adjustable hypoallergenic stainless steel blade for a super close cut.

For Irritation-Free Shaving Andis - Lithium-ion Electric Personal Trimmer $43.41 at amazon.com Seamlessly glide across your bikini line, arms, and hair line to remove unwanted hair without tugging and pulling. This delicate device comes with two detachable attachments for a super smooth clean-up.

For Delicate Areas Veet - Sensitive Precision Bikini Line Electric Trimmer $33.00 at amazon.com This gentle trimmer is an excellent option for removing fuzz from hard-to-reach, delicate areas. Thanks to the micro head detailing attachment, you can easily maneuver the contours of your body for a clean and precise grooming session.

For Peach Fuzz Wahl - Pure Confidence Rechargeable Electric Trimmer $24.01 at amazon.com The three interchangeable heads and compact express charger for are the real MVPs here. Go for this petite trimmer to remove unwanted peach fuzz from the bikini line, upper lip, cheeks, and chin.

For Touch-Ups Braun - Silk-épil Bikini Trimmer Electric Shaver $23.00 at amazon.com Wipe away hair in a flash with this mini precision wand. The electric shaver comes with two small heads (5mm and 8mm) to quickly and smoothly shape up the bikini line, eyebrows, and underarm hairs.