The 10 Best Bikini Trimmers for a Smooth Finish
Smooth sailing into swimsuit season.
By Chelsea Hall published
Let's make one thing clear: Shaving or trimming your pubic hair is a personal choice. Whether you want to leave it, trim it, shave it, or do something entirely different—you do you! But if you do want to use a bikini trimmer, especially since we're all dreaming of beach days and pool trips, now's a good time to start strategizing. Waxes can be painful, especially on such a delicate area, so if you're looking for an at-home trimming fix that won't leave bumps or a rash, you've come to the right place.
Exactly How To Trim or Shave Your Bikini Line
1. Prep the skin. That means gently exfoliating a few days prior to trimming or shaving the area (a gentle facial exfoliator does the trick here). Exfoliation does wonders for sloughing away dead skin cells and unclogging pores so you can easily shave and achieve a smooth finish. On grooming day, be sure to apply a hydrating shaving cream to the bikini line before shaving to avoid nicking the skin.
2. Shave in one direction. Always shave in the direction that the hairs grows. This prevents ingrown hairs and pesky bumps from forming.
3. Replace tools regularly. Avoid using a dull blade on your skin; it can increase the likelihood of irritation. Be sure to replace your trimmer head every few weeks (depending on how often you shave) for optimal results.
4. Invest in after-care. Immediately after grooming, apply a hydrating serum or moisturizer to keep the skin smooth. To prevent ingrown hairs and dry, bumpy skin from forming in the first place, consider using an ingrown relief toner daily.
Gillette Venus - Bikini Precision Women's Trimmer
Precision is key when grooming the bikini line. This sleek and compact trimmer comes with a 90-degree angled head to glide along the contours of the bikini area without nicking the skin. The 5mm trimmer head allows for a nice and neat finish.
Philips Beauty - BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer
The heads on this bikini trimmer are small to allow for precision, but heavy-duty enough to get rid of thick hair without causing irritation. Plus, it's compact for travel and can be used on wet and dry skin.
Conair - True Glow Ladies Grooming System
This multipurpose trimmer comes with five interchangeable heads to target the bikini line, eyebrows, and other hard-to-reach areas with absolute ease. Another upside to this trimmer: It can be used on dry and wet skin.
Schick - TrimStyle Razor
The TrimStyle doubles as a razor and bikini trimmer to tackle hairs all over the body. It comes equipped with a five-blade razor to seamlessly remove hair from areas like the legs, arms, and stomach—and there's a waterproof, battery powered trimmer at the opposite end to easily groom the bikini line.
Panasonic - Electric Bikini Trimmer
You can achieve a smooth finish without any hassle, thanks to this lightweight bikini trimmer. It's equipped with an adjustable hypoallergenic stainless steel blade for a super close cut.
Andis - Lithium-ion Electric Personal Trimmer
Seamlessly glide across your bikini line, arms, and hair line to remove unwanted hair without tugging and pulling. This delicate device comes with two detachable attachments for a super smooth clean-up.
Veet - Sensitive Precision Bikini Line Electric Trimmer
This gentle trimmer is an excellent option for removing fuzz from hard-to-reach, delicate areas. Thanks to the micro head detailing attachment, you can easily maneuver the contours of your body for a clean and precise grooming session.
Wahl - Pure Confidence Rechargeable Electric Trimmer
The three interchangeable heads and compact express charger for are the real MVPs here. Go for this petite trimmer to remove unwanted peach fuzz from the bikini line, upper lip, cheeks, and chin.
Braun - Silk-épil Bikini Trimmer Electric Shaver
Wipe away hair in a flash with this mini precision wand. The electric shaver comes with two small heads (5mm and 8mm) to quickly and smoothly shape up the bikini line, eyebrows, and underarm hairs.
Remington - Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit
The beauty in this trimmer is that it comes with four interchangeable heads for optimal grooming. It includes three trimmers to shape and smooth away hair and an exfoliating head to keep the area clear of ingrowns and bumps between shaving sessions.
Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty
-
“It’s Nice To Be At Home”: Dakota Johnson Reveals New Details Of Her Famously Private Relationship With Chris Martin
With a home like theirs, well, it's no surprise.
By Julie Tremaine
-
Your Eyebrows Are Calling Out for a Good Brush
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
Waterproof Eyeliners That Can Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
The 8 Best Lip Scrubs for Smooth, Luscious Lips
And no, you can't eat them (all).
By Alexis Gaskin