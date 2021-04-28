The 10 Best Bikini Trimmers for a Smooth Finish

Smooth sailing into swimsuit season.

bikini trimmer, woman, bikini
(Image credit: Getty Images, Romanno)

By published

Let's make one thing clear: Shaving or trimming your pubic hair is a personal choice. Whether you want to leave it, trim it, shave it, or do something entirely different—you do you! But if you do want to use a bikini trimmer, especially since we're all dreaming of beach days and pool trips, now's a good time to start strategizing. Waxes can be painful, especially on such a delicate area, so if you're looking for an at-home trimming fix that won't leave bumps or a rash, you've come to the right place.

Exactly How To Trim or Shave Your Bikini Line

1. Prep the skin. That means gently exfoliating a few days prior to trimming or shaving the area (a gentle facial exfoliator does the trick here). Exfoliation does wonders for sloughing away dead skin cells and unclogging pores so you can easily shave and achieve a smooth finish. On grooming day, be sure to apply a hydrating shaving cream to the bikini line before shaving to avoid nicking the skin.

2. Shave in one direction. Always shave in the direction that the hairs grows. This prevents ingrown hairs and pesky bumps from forming.

3. Replace tools regularly. Avoid using a dull blade on your skin; it can increase the likelihood of irritation. Be sure to replace your trimmer head every few weeks (depending on how often you shave) for optimal results.

4. Invest in after-care. Immediately after grooming, apply a hydrating serum or moisturizer to keep the skin smooth. To prevent ingrown hairs and dry, bumpy skin from forming in the first place, consider using an ingrown relief toner daily.

For Precision

Gillette Venus - Bikini Precision Women's Trimmer

Precision is key when grooming the bikini line. This sleek and compact trimmer comes with a 90-degree angled head to glide along the contours of the bikini area without nicking the skin. The 5mm trimmer head allows for a nice and neat finish.

For Coarse Hair

Philips Beauty - BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer

The heads on this bikini trimmer are small to allow for precision, but heavy-duty enough to get rid of thick hair without causing irritation. Plus, it's compact for travel and can be used on wet and dry skin.

For Multi-Use

Conair - True Glow Ladies Grooming System

This multipurpose trimmer comes with five interchangeable heads to target the bikini line, eyebrows, and other hard-to-reach areas with absolute ease. Another upside to this trimmer: It can be used on dry and wet skin.

For Shower Shaving

Schick - TrimStyle Razor

The TrimStyle doubles as a razor and bikini trimmer to tackle hairs all over the body. It comes equipped with a five-blade razor to seamlessly remove hair from areas like the legs, arms, and stomach—and there's a waterproof, battery powered trimmer at the opposite end to easily groom the bikini line.

For Sensitive Skin

Panasonic - Electric Bikini Trimmer

You can achieve a smooth finish without any hassle, thanks to this lightweight bikini trimmer. It's equipped with an adjustable hypoallergenic stainless steel blade for a super close cut.

For Irritation-Free Shaving

Andis - Lithium-ion Electric Personal Trimmer

Seamlessly glide across your bikini line, arms, and hair line to remove unwanted hair without tugging and pulling. This delicate device comes with two detachable attachments for a super smooth clean-up.

For Delicate Areas

Veet - Sensitive Precision Bikini Line Electric Trimmer

This gentle trimmer is an excellent option for removing fuzz from hard-to-reach, delicate areas. Thanks to the micro head detailing attachment, you can easily maneuver the contours of your body for a clean and precise grooming session.

For Peach Fuzz

Wahl - Pure Confidence Rechargeable Electric Trimmer

The three interchangeable heads and compact express charger for are the real MVPs here. Go for this petite trimmer to remove unwanted peach fuzz from the bikini line, upper lip, cheeks, and chin.

For Touch-Ups

Braun - Silk-épil Bikini Trimmer Electric Shaver

Wipe away hair in a flash with this mini precision wand. The electric shaver comes with two small heads (5mm and 8mm) to quickly and smoothly shape up the bikini line, eyebrows, and underarm hairs.

For Exfoliation

Remington - Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit

The beauty in this trimmer is that it comes with four interchangeable heads for optimal grooming. It includes three trimmers to shape and smooth away hair and an exfoliating head to keep the area clear of ingrowns and bumps between shaving sessions.

Chelsea Hall
Chelsea Hall

Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.