Finding the perfect razor feels a lot like dating these days. The first impression is everything. You're not looking for someone that gets too close for comfort. You want one that's sharp. Also, wouldn't it be nice if they could handle any situation, no matter how hairy it could get? In conclusion, the perfect partner—I mean razor—feels like a dream that will never be attainable. Not so fast, though! Thankfully, and emphasis on the "thankful," you live in 2022, where the blade game is at its best yet. We have ones that avoid that god-awful pink tax, some designed specifically for sensitive skin, razors so small they could fit in a coin purse, and some that can be used in and out of the shower. If your current option is looking a little dull in a couple of places, let me quote Beyoncé and say, "Partner, let me upgrade you."

All that said: Body hair is great and a natural part of women's bodies, and if you choose not to remove any of it, we support you. But! If you are in the market for one you'll use, rarely or religiously, we have the perfect pick for you. Ahead, the best razors for women today. Here's to finding "the one."

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive 5-Blade Disposable Razors $6.99 at amazon.com "Having sensitive skin makes shaving my least favorite part of my routine!" I used to say in despair to my non-sensitive skin friends—until I met this razor. This shaver from Gillette Venus comes with a SkinElixir lubrastrip, which when wet gives your skin extra protection and glides over your skin while shaving. Consider it the ultimate life-saver.

Best Plastic-Free Razor MAAPILIM Safety Razor $52.00 at nordstrom.com This Safety Razor from MAAPILIM is specifically made to avoid nicks and bumps. Using a safety razor definitely takes some getting used to but once you get the hang of it, you'll be...golden.

Best Colorful Razor Athena The Best Shave Ever $9.00 at athenaclub.com This pick from Athena comes in a ton of fun colors, including baby blue, navy, pale pink, and magenta. Plus, it has a magnetic hook so it won't fall off your shower wall while you use it. Oh—and it has a water-activated serum inside of it, which means you get the closest shave possible.

Wahl Pure Confidence Rechargeable Electric Razor $30.63 at amazon.com This rechargeable razor comes with three different heads so you can cover all your saving needs in a single device. The set includes an eyebrow trimming tool, a body razor, and a trimmer head.

Best Weighted Razor Hanni The Weighted Razor $38.00 at heyhanni.com This razor from Hanni just reimagined what a razor can do. It has an extra-long 5" handle , is coated in a powder that actually stops it from rusting in the shower, and has a curved cap design that makes getting to tricky underarm spots a breeze. The slightly heavier base means that it will glide along your skin without leaving behind cuts here and there.

BEST FOR YOUR FACE Shiseido 3 Piece Prepare Facial Razor $15.79 at amazon.com This handy-dandy tool has you covered when you can't make it to your salon for a much-needed wax. It works as an eyebrow tool and removes pesky upper lip hairs, but it also works as a gentle exfoliating tool. Just don't forget to apply some shaving cream to the face before you get going.

Bevel Safety Razor for Men $49.95 at amazon.com Who says razors are for a single gender, anyway? This option from Bevel is made to be used on the face, so you know it'll give you a close shave everywhere else. It's also eco-friendly, thanks to the brass handle.

Brori Electric Razor for Women $26.98 at Amazon $29.98 at Amazon $29.98 at Amazon Thank god for the 21st century, because electric razors now can work in and out of the shower. A full charge of this razor lasts for 60 minutes, and the product has high-quality hypo-allergenic stainless steel blades for the most sensitive skin. Also, it features a super-cool LED light so that you won't miss any of the small hairs.

Best For Hard-To-Reach Places Flamingo Women's 5-Blade Razor $9.99 at target.com This razor's flexible hinge puts all other razors to shame; it glides so quickly and so easily, you'll wonder how you ever thought shaving was such a daunting task. Unlike other hair removal tools, Flamingo's handle is a little bit heavier than most due to its grip technology. Never face the annoyance of dropping your razor mid-shave again.

Remington Smooth & Silky Groomer Kit $37.99 at target.com This wet/dry design comes with the usual trimmer and razor, but its best tool is the attachable rotating exfoliator. It'll help prevent ingrown hairs and razor burn. Also, if you're not looking for an entirely clean slate down there, it features an adjustable clip with four different trim settings.

Best Disposable Razor BIC Silky Touch Women's Twin Blade Disposable $11.89 at amazon.com When you're on a budget or on the run, sometimes a disposable razor is your best bet. Enter: BIC's Silky Touch razor. The two-blade razor gives a shave that would have some five-blade razors shaking in their boots at half the price. Also, that long tapered handle is perfect for those showers that feature extra love and care.

Best Subscription Service Billie Razor Starter Kit $9.00 at mybillie.com Not only are their razors cute (I'm a sucker for aesthetics), but Billie makes sure their customers don't get sticker shock due to the pink tax. Get a handle, magic holder whichever razor you choose and two five-bladed blades for $9. Refills (four refill blades) start at that same price and can be delivered literally whenever.

Best Electric Shaver Panasonic Wet & Dry Ladies Shaver $29.99 at amazon.com It's cordless, holds a one-hour charge, waterproof, relatively inexpensive, and will become the love of your life when it comes to shaving. This cult favorite is great for big and small areas alike as its four hypoallergenic stainless steel blades can get through any trimming job. Thank us later.

Best Refillable Option Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor $75.00 at ouithepeople.com Using a safety razor can be daunting, but I promise that when you feel how smooth your legs are post-shave, you'll never turn back. This single-blade razor made of stainless steel from Germany only needs to be changed every 5 to 7 shaves. Meaning the 10-pack of blades you've purchased for $11 is one hell of an investment.

Best With Built-In Shaving Cream Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor $8.99 at amazon.com Save time and some major cash with this razor enriched with Vitamin E and 100-percent natural aloe around its four blades. The aloe is perfect for those with sensitive skin, and it doesn't hurt that its pivoting head sticks to your skin smoothly to minimize any kind of irritation.

Best For Quick Fixes Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Women's Hair Remover $29.99 at amazon.com Shaving, especially the full-body shave, can take ages. Your water bill and patience level aren't cut out for that kind of life, so let me introduce you to this electric shaver. The palm-shape design is next-level perfect for allowing you to glide over your skin without adjusting your angle every five seconds. Can't forget to mention it comes with with 18K gold plated heads because, of course, you deserve that kind of luxury.