If you think collagen is just a fancy wellness buzzword, think again. Collagen is the most abundant protein naturally found within your body; it's essentially the substance that holds your body together. That connective tissue that makes up your muscles, ligaments, bones, tendons, and skin barrier? Yup, it's mainly collagen. Collagen is also what gives youthful skin that desirable bounce and glow. Sadly, natural collagen production levels decrease as we age, contributing to dry skin, fine lines, sagging, and wrinkles, not to mention sore joints. Enter: Collagen powder.

How does collagen powder work?

Collagen powders are made from animal (typically bovine or marine) or plant tissues that have been processed and hydrolyzed into peptides to allow for easy absorption. Studies have shown that regular and long-term intake of collagen in powder or supplement form can help curb signs of aging, as well as strengthen bones and make wounds heal faster. With consistent use, you're likely to see better skin elasticity but also less joint pain as well as stronger hair and nails. Not bad, right? Ahead, our favorite collagen picks.

Best Radiance Booster NeoCell - Super Collagen Peptides Powder $23.21 at amazon.com A radiance boosting gem that boasts feel-good ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and amla fruit extract, along with grass-fed hydrolyzed bovine collagen. Taken daily, the smart blend promises to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails, and support joints. | SKU: B07MKLH95M

Best Wrinkle Preventer Reserveage Nutrition - Reserveage Collagen Replenish Powder $15.99 at amazon.com Reduce signs of aging in as little as eight weeks with this flavorless, easy to digest collagen blend. Its key ingredients are bovine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, and it keeps your complexion smooth while also strengthening your hair and nails. | SKU: B00HURXHJW

Best Vegan Creamer Moon Juice - Collagen Protect $32.00 at sephora.com This vegan creamer features silver ear mushroom for optimal hydration, tocos to ward off oxidative stress, and hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture. Simply add two tablespoons to your coffee or cold brew to reap the benefits of smoother, more supple, less wrinkled skin.

Best Tablets HUM - Collagen POP + Vitamin C Dissolvable Tablets $12.00 at sephora.com Get your daily dose of collagen on-the-go with these fizzy tablets by HUM. The marine collagen and vitamin C-infused tablets provide all of the key skincare benefits needed for a youthful glow. Plus, the wild strawberry and lemon flavoring makes for a tasty beverage. | SKU: P453713

Best Plant-Based Substitute Apothekary - Better Than Botox $21.00 at apothekary.co Look to this plant-based supplement to offer a plethora of wellness benefits. Superfoods like camu camu, schisandra berry, and sea buckthorn works to build the body's collagen production, boost immunity, and add shine to your hair for a healthy, youthful glow. | SKU: better-than-botox

Best Grass-Fed Collagen Essential Elements - Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder $29.99 at amazon.com Powered by premium grass-fed bovine collagen to support healthy hair, skin, nails, and joint function, this blend has a very mild taste and dissolves in a flash. With consistent use you'll begin to witness tighter skin and stronger strands and nails. | SKU: B07M946LB1

Best Sustainably Sourced Supplement INBLOOM - Beauty Aura $55.00 at tobeinbloom.com INBLOOM is a sustainably-sourced supplement and protein brand founded by Kate Hudson in partnership with Syllable. The Beauty Aura Inside-Out blend is comprised of marine collagen, schisandra and amla berries, and horsetail silica to promote skin elasticity and reduce overall inflammation.

Best for Elasticity Vital Proteins - Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement $19.99 at amazon.com This unflavored supplement from Vital Proteins offers an easy way to boost and nourish your body—it blends well with any drink or smoothie. Derived from grass-fed and pasture-raised bovine from Brazil, the powder blend also boasts vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and 18 amino acids for your ultimate power start. | SKU: B00NLR1PX0

Best Workout Go-To Sports Research - Collagen Peptides Powder $29.60 at amazon.com Incorporate this collagen-boosting supplement into your workout regimen for rapid recovery and revitalized glow. Comprised of hydrolyzed collagen, this powder has a creamy vanilla bean taste and easily mixes into hot and cold beverages. | SKU: B0178U7MQE

Best for Smoothies Live Conscious - Collagen Peptides, All-Natural Hydrolyzed Protein $15 at iHerb $17.96 at Amazon $20 at Neiman Marcus Dry and brittle hair, dehydrated skin, or weak nails? No problem. Add this collagen peptides protein powder to your smoothie of choice to strengthen and restore your body with hydrating nutrients. | SKU: B07GY22VLW

Best Energy Booster Bulletproof - Vanilla Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil $38.65 at amazon.com Take your inner glow and energy level to the next level with this grass-fed bovine collagen protein. It's an easy-to-digest supplement that's great for strengthening your skin, bones, and joints via a potent blend of collagen and MCT oil. | SKU: B0759X2RLL

Best Taste Care/Of - Collagen $32.00 at takecareof.com If you're an oat milk lover, look to this vanilla oat creamer collagen supplement as a great addition to your morning coffee or smoothie. Care/Of's collagen is formulated with grass-fed bovine and bamboo extract to support skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines. | SKU: collagen-vanilla-oat-creamer-tub_2

Best Drugstore Find Spring Valley - Collagen Peptides Powder $11.88 at walmart.com Here's a budget-friendly option that provides top-tier benefits for your hair, skin, nails, and joints. This collagen peptides powder is flavorless and seamlessly blends into water, juices, or smoothies. | SKU: 806416181