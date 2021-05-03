The 14 Best Collagen Powders for Radiant Skin, Hair, and Nails

The fountain of youth in powder form, if you will.

skincare, skin
(Image credit: Getty Images, Edward Berthelot)
Chelsea Hall

By published

If you think collagen is just a fancy wellness buzzword, think again. Collagen is the most abundant protein naturally found within your body; it's essentially the substance that holds your body together. That connective tissue that makes up your muscles, ligaments, bones, tendons, and skin barrier? Yup, it's mainly collagen. Collagen is also what gives youthful skin that desirable bounce and glow. Sadly, natural collagen production levels decrease as we age, contributing to dry skin, fine lines, sagging, and wrinkles, not to mention sore joints. Enter: Collagen powder.

How does collagen powder work?

Collagen powders are made from animal (typically bovine or marine) or plant tissues that have been processed and hydrolyzed into peptides to allow for easy absorption. Studies have shown that regular and long-term intake of collagen in powder or supplement form can help curb signs of aging, as well as strengthen bones and make wounds heal faster. With consistent use, you're likely to see better skin elasticity but also less joint pain as well as stronger hair and nails. Not bad, right? Ahead, our favorite collagen picks.

Best Radiance Booster

NeoCell - Super Collagen Peptides Powder

A radiance boosting gem that boasts feel-good ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and amla fruit extract, along with grass-fed hydrolyzed bovine collagen. Taken daily, the smart blend promises to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails, and support joints. | SKU: B07MKLH95M

Best Wrinkle Preventer

Reserveage Nutrition - Reserveage Collagen Replenish Powder

Reduce signs of aging in as little as eight weeks with this flavorless, easy to digest collagen blend. Its key ingredients are bovine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, and it keeps your complexion smooth while also strengthening your hair and nails. | SKU: B00HURXHJW

Best Vegan Creamer

Moon Juice - Collagen Protect

This vegan creamer features silver ear mushroom for optimal hydration, tocos to ward off oxidative stress, and hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture. Simply add two tablespoons to your coffee or cold brew to reap the benefits of smoother, more supple, less wrinkled skin.

Best Tablets

HUM - Collagen POP + Vitamin C Dissolvable Tablets

Get your daily dose of collagen on-the-go with these fizzy tablets by HUM. The marine collagen and vitamin C-infused tablets provide all of the key skincare benefits needed for a youthful glow. Plus, the wild strawberry and lemon flavoring makes for a tasty beverage. | SKU: P453713

Best Plant-Based Substitute

Apothekary - Better Than Botox

Look to this plant-based supplement to offer a plethora of wellness benefits. Superfoods like camu camu, schisandra berry, and sea buckthorn works to build the body's collagen production, boost immunity, and add shine to your hair for a healthy, youthful glow. | SKU: better-than-botox

Best Grass-Fed Collagen

Essential Elements - Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder

Powered by premium grass-fed bovine collagen to support healthy hair, skin, nails, and joint function, this blend has a very mild taste and dissolves in a flash. With consistent use you'll begin to witness tighter skin and stronger strands and nails. | SKU: B07M946LB1

Best Sustainably Sourced Supplement

INBLOOM - Beauty Aura

INBLOOM is a sustainably-sourced supplement and protein brand founded by Kate Hudson in partnership with Syllable. The Beauty Aura Inside-Out blend is comprised of marine collagen, schisandra and amla berries, and horsetail silica to promote skin elasticity and reduce overall inflammation.

Best for Elasticity

Vital Proteins - Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement

This unflavored supplement from Vital Proteins offers an easy way to boost and nourish your body—it blends well with any drink or smoothie. Derived from grass-fed and pasture-raised bovine from Brazil, the powder blend also boasts vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and 18 amino acids for your ultimate power start. | SKU: B00NLR1PX0

Best Workout Go-To

Sports Research - Collagen Peptides Powder

Incorporate this collagen-boosting supplement into your workout regimen for rapid recovery and revitalized glow. Comprised of hydrolyzed collagen, this powder has a creamy vanilla bean taste and easily mixes into hot and cold beverages. | SKU: B0178U7MQE

Best for Smoothies

Live Conscious - Collagen Peptides, All-Natural Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry and brittle hair, dehydrated skin, or weak nails? No problem. Add this collagen peptides protein powder to your smoothie of choice to strengthen and restore your body with hydrating nutrients. | SKU: B07GY22VLW

Best Energy Booster

Bulletproof - Vanilla Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil

Take your inner glow and energy level to the next level with this grass-fed bovine collagen protein. It's an easy-to-digest supplement that's great for strengthening your skin, bones, and joints via a potent blend of collagen and MCT oil. | SKU: B0759X2RLL

Best Taste

Care/Of - Collagen

If you're an oat milk lover, look to this vanilla oat creamer collagen supplement as a great addition to your morning coffee or smoothie. Care/Of's collagen is formulated with grass-fed bovine and bamboo extract to support skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines. | SKU: collagen-vanilla-oat-creamer-tub_2

Best Drugstore Find

Spring Valley - Collagen Peptides Powder

Here's a budget-friendly option that provides top-tier benefits for your hair, skin, nails, and joints. This collagen peptides powder is flavorless and seamlessly blends into water, juices, or smoothies. | SKU: 806416181

Best for Skin Hydration

Kayo Body Care - Skin Perfect Collagen Powder Drink Mix

Quickly absorb an array of skin, hair, and nail strengthening benefits by opting for a wild-caught marine collagen powder. This tasty powder is a berry lemonade flavor and does wonders for pumping the body with healing antioxidants. | SKU: revolve_KYOR-WU18

Chelsea Hall
Chelsea Hall

Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.