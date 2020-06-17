Today's Top Stories
The 10 Best Vitamins for Fast Hair Growth

From gummies to capsules, there's something for everyone.

By Lauren Valenti and Chelsea Hall
hair growth supplements
Rosdiana CiaravoloGetty Images

Try as we may, our diets aren't looking out for the health of our hair as much as they could be. Even if you're drinking your water, eating your vegetables, and minding your business, you should still incorporate vitamins into your wellness routine with nourishing and growth-stimulating ingredients for longer, shinier, and more voluminous strands. Whether you're battling with hair loss and thinning, or you just regret your current haircut (we've been there and are here for you), hair growth vitamins are the perfect go-to to kick your hair growing journey into high gear.

From the SugarBearHair supplements you've seen on a Kardashian's Instagram page to tried-and-true picks from famed trichologist Philip Kingsley, the Marie Claire beauty team rounded up the best hair supplements, gummies, and vitamins. These are packed with ingredients like biotin, keratin, collagen peptide, and hyaluronic acid, all of which are clinically proven to aide in granting you your most healthy hair yet. Happy supplement shopping!

For Stronger Hair
Hair Wellness from Within
Courtesy
Nutrafol
$88.00
SHOP IT

These capsules come highly recommended from dermatologists and physicians alike to reduce inflammation and block free radicals for stronger hair follicles. Along with key ingredients like vitamin A, C, D, and biotin, this vitamin is formulated with a tocotrienol complex, which improves hair density for stronger strands.  

The Celebrity Fave
Extra Strength Hair Growth Supplements
Viviscal
$49.99
SHOP IT

This supplement is a fan favorite, loved by hairstylists and celebrities because it actually works. These tablets are formulated with horsetail extract, fish protein, and vitamin C to strengthen strands, prevent split ends and speed up your growth process.

For Thinning Hair
Hair Supplement for Thinning Hair
Courtesy
OUAI
$28.00
SHOP IT

If you're dealing with weak and tired strands, this supplement is made up of biotin, silica, ashwagandha, and omega 3—a highly effective combo for strengthening thinning hair, preventing breakage, and increasing shine. According to the brand, you'll see noticeable results after three months. 

For Hair, Skin, and Nails
Matcha Green Tea Collagen Powder
Courtesy
Vital Proteins
$42.88
SHOP IT

A miracle: you can get the long, strong hair of your dreams from your daily dose of matcha. Add one scoop of this collagen and amino acid-filled powder to your matcha green tea every morning, then prepare to reap the benefits of hair growth, smoother skin, and strong nails. 

For Stressed Hair
SuperHair Daily Hair Nutrition
Courtesy
Moon Juice
$60.00
SHOP IT

Unfortunately, hair loss and thinning are often a result of stress. This adaptogen-packed Moon Juice SuperHair supplement will help promote longer and thicker hair. 

For Your Whole Body
Phyto Phytophanère Dietary Supplements
Courtesy
Phyto Paris
$60.00
SHOP IT

This highly potent supplement not only promotes healthier and shinier hair with a slew of fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, but makes your nails stronger and promotes glowier skin while it's at it.

Most Delicious
SugarBear Vitamins
Courtesy
SugarBear Hair
$29.99
SHOP IT

These little blue bears (which are gelatin and gluten free) are flavored with natural berries and infused with biotin, folic acid, and Vitamin D to stimulate growth and promote healthy hair. They are also kind of addictive, so beware.

Best Vegan Option
Hair Sweet Hair Growth Gummies
Courtesy
HUM Nutrition
$20.00
SHOP IT

These vegan gummies were formulated with clinically researched nutrients, such as Fo-Ti—a root used in traditional Chinese medicine—to yield stronger hair and richer color.

The Expert's Pick
PK4 Soya Protein Boost
Courtesy
Philip Kingsley
$45.00
SHOP IT

Kingsley, a renowned trichologist known for his holistic approach to scalp health, designed these supplements to work with your hair's natural growth cycle in each of its three stages. The secret weapon ingredient is "Soya Protein," which is a source of keratin-producing amino acids for fuller, longer hair.

For All-Round Healthy Hair
Healthy Hair Vitamins
Courtesy
Hairfinity
$21.25
SHOP IT

These capsules are packed with unique key ingredients like pantothenic acid, which strengthens the hair follicles, and Vitamin B12, which promotes the transportation of oxygen to the scalp.

