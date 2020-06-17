Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
The 10 Best Vitamins for Fast Hair Growth
From gummies to capsules, there's something for everyone.
Try as we may, our diets aren't looking out for the health of our hair as much as they could be. Even if you're drinking your water, eating your vegetables, and minding your business, you should still incorporate vitamins into your wellness routine with nourishing and growth-stimulating ingredients for longer, shinier, and more voluminous strands. Whether you're battling with hair loss and thinning, or you just regret your current haircut (we've been there and are here for you), hair growth vitamins are the perfect go-to to kick your hair growing journey into high gear.
From the SugarBearHair supplements you've seen on a Kardashian's Instagram page to tried-and-true picks from famed trichologist Philip Kingsley, the Marie Claire beauty team rounded up the best hair supplements, gummies, and vitamins. These are packed with ingredients like biotin, keratin, collagen peptide, and hyaluronic acid, all of which are clinically proven to aide in granting you your most healthy hair yet. Happy supplement shopping!
These capsules come highly recommended from dermatologists and physicians alike to reduce inflammation and block free radicals for stronger hair follicles. Along with key ingredients like vitamin A, C, D, and biotin, this vitamin is formulated with a tocotrienol complex, which improves hair density for stronger strands.
This supplement is a fan favorite, loved by hairstylists and celebrities because it actually works. These tablets are formulated with horsetail extract, fish protein, and vitamin C to strengthen strands, prevent split ends and speed up your growth process.
If you're dealing with weak and tired strands, this supplement is made up of biotin, silica, ashwagandha, and omega 3—a highly effective combo for strengthening thinning hair, preventing breakage, and increasing shine. According to the brand, you'll see noticeable results after three months.
A miracle: you can get the long, strong hair of your dreams from your daily dose of matcha. Add one scoop of this collagen and amino acid-filled powder to your matcha green tea every morning, then prepare to reap the benefits of hair growth, smoother skin, and strong nails.
Unfortunately, hair loss and thinning are often a result of stress. This adaptogen-packed Moon Juice SuperHair supplement will help promote longer and thicker hair.
This highly potent supplement not only promotes healthier and shinier hair with a slew of fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, but makes your nails stronger and promotes glowier skin while it's at it.
These little blue bears (which are gelatin and gluten free) are flavored with natural berries and infused with biotin, folic acid, and Vitamin D to stimulate growth and promote healthy hair. They are also kind of addictive, so beware.
These vegan gummies were formulated with clinically researched nutrients, such as Fo-Ti—a root used in traditional Chinese medicine—to yield stronger hair and richer color.
Kingsley, a renowned trichologist known for his holistic approach to scalp health, designed these supplements to work with your hair's natural growth cycle in each of its three stages. The secret weapon ingredient is "Soya Protein," which is a source of keratin-producing amino acids for fuller, longer hair.
These capsules are packed with unique key ingredients like pantothenic acid, which strengthens the hair follicles, and Vitamin B12, which promotes the transportation of oxygen to the scalp.
