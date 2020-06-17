Try as we may, our diets aren't looking out for the health of our hair as much as they could be. Even if you're drinking your water, eating your vegetables, and minding your business, you should still incorporate vitamins into your wellness routine with nourishing and growth-stimulating ingredients for longer, shinier, and more voluminous strands. Whether you're battling with hair loss and thinning, or you just regret your current haircut (we've been there and are here for you), hair growth vitamins are the perfect go-to to kick your hair growing journey into high gear.

From the SugarBearHair supplements you've seen on a Kardashian's Instagram page to tried-and-true picks from famed trichologist Philip Kingsley, the Marie Claire beauty team rounded up the best hair supplements, gummies, and vitamins. These are packed with ingredients like biotin, keratin, collagen peptide, and hyaluronic acid, all of which are clinically proven to aide in granting you your most healthy hair yet. Happy supplement shopping!