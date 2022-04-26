Gigi Hadid's Birthday Hair Transformation Is Completely Stunning

Gigi Hadid's birthday hair was ~icy hot~.

The supermodel turned 27 on 23 April, and had her full glam team decidedly on the case.

Hairstylist Laura Polko showed off Hadid's gorgeous new color, an icy/gray blonde that's giving serious Daenerys vibes. Her long locks were styled in a half-up half-down 'do, with tight hair on her head and small waves down her back.

"WE REALLY CELEBRATED @gigihadid LAST NIGHT," Polko wrote on Instagram. "Love you!!!!!!"

Hadid's makeup came courtesy of longtime collaborator Patrick Ta, and featured a bold, thick, black eyeliner, a matte light burgundy lip, and glittery stickers on her eyelids. Ta also used his signature trick of matching Hadid's blush to her eyeshadow. "Birthday Glam My Sweetest @gigihadid," he wrote. Rachel Zoe commented, "The most gorgeous."

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the model rocked a white lace look from top to toe, with a white lace coat, a white lace corset, and white lace pants.

She finished off the celebratory look with tons of layered pearl and gold necklaces and drop earrings.

Also, she posed in front of what is presumably her collection of rainbow designer bags, and I honestly need to stop looking soon lest I start crying with jealousy. There is just. So. Much. Prada.

Anywho, happy belated birthday to Gigi!