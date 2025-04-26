Gigi Hadid Matches Bradley Cooper in Black Leather for Her Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday in style on Friday, April 25. The Victoria's Secret model arrived at her party holding hands with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, whose outfit perfectly coordinated with what his girlfriend was wearing.

Supermodel Hadid has been known to take her birthday extremely seriously, undergoing icy blonde hair transformations in honor of the big day, celebrating her Golden Year birthday in a matching dress, and devouring a specially-made bagel birthday cake. For her 30th birthday, Hadid attended a star-studded party at Le Chalet in New York, where the guest list included her sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid, and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway.

For the glitzy occasion, Hadid wore a pair of black leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli corseted bodysuit, made from off-white wool jersey and taken from the designer's Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. She accessorized her sleek outfit with a Jimmy Choo Diamond Frame Clutch in latte soft calf leather, which retails for $2,595. For jewelry, the model tapped Jacquie Aiche's Small Pave Lapis Center Open Eye Diamond Necklace and Schiaparelli Keyhole Earrings. Finally, Hadid opted for a pair of black patent leather slingback heels.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid coordinate in black leather for her 30th birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Cooper and Hadid regularly wear matching outfits, so it was unsurprising to see the actor and director wearing a leather jacket, perfectly in keeping with his girlfriend's leather pants. Underneath his jacket, Cooper wore a navy corduroy shirt and matching pants, completing his outfit with a pair of chunky work boots.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attend her 30th birthday party. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since October 2023, and the couple's family and friends reportedly think an engagement could be on the horizon. In an interview with Vogue for its April 2025 issue, Hadid said of her relationship, "You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren't public figures, that's hard." The model continued, "Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there's another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."

