Gigi Hadid Matches Bradley Cooper in Black Leather for Her Star-Studded 30th Birthday Party
The model paired her leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli bodysuit and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday in style on Friday, April 25. The Victoria's Secret model arrived at her party holding hands with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, whose outfit perfectly coordinated with what his girlfriend was wearing.
Supermodel Hadid has been known to take her birthday extremely seriously, undergoing icy blonde hair transformations in honor of the big day, celebrating her Golden Year birthday in a matching dress, and devouring a specially-made bagel birthday cake. For her 30th birthday, Hadid attended a star-studded party at Le Chalet in New York, where the guest list included her sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid, and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway.
For the glitzy occasion, Hadid wore a pair of black leather pants with a $9,000 Schiaparelli corseted bodysuit, made from off-white wool jersey and taken from the designer's Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. She accessorized her sleek outfit with a Jimmy Choo Diamond Frame Clutch in latte soft calf leather, which retails for $2,595. For jewelry, the model tapped Jacquie Aiche's Small Pave Lapis Center Open Eye Diamond Necklace and Schiaparelli Keyhole Earrings. Finally, Hadid opted for a pair of black patent leather slingback heels.
Cooper and Hadid regularly wear matching outfits, so it was unsurprising to see the actor and director wearing a leather jacket, perfectly in keeping with his girlfriend's leather pants. Underneath his jacket, Cooper wore a navy corduroy shirt and matching pants, completing his outfit with a pair of chunky work boots.
Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since October 2023, and the couple's family and friends reportedly think an engagement could be on the horizon. In an interview with Vogue for its April 2025 issue, Hadid said of her relationship, "You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren't public figures, that's hard." The model continued, "Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there's another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
A Vintage Fendi Baguette Is Bella Hadid's Plus-One
The model paired her skintight capri jumpsuit with pointed-toe heels.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Celebs Were Dripping in Diamonds at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book 2025
Alicia Keys performed for an impressive guest list, including Mikey Madison and Taylor Russell.
By Amy Mackelden
-
I Used Nordstrom’s Sale Section to Craft 7 Perfect Summer Outfits
These are formulas you can rely on.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
A Rare Vintage Fendi Baguette Is Bella Hadid's Plus-One at Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday Party
The model paired her skintight capri jumpsuit with pointed-toe heels.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Gigi Hadid's $798 Polo Ralph Lauren Tote Is the Preppiest Take on Spring's Oversize Bag Trend
The bigger, the better.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City
She hit a vintage market looking the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Gigi Hadid Gives a Rich-Looking Loafer Trend the Spring Treatment Every Stylish New Yorker Approves
This investment piece works in every season.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Gigi Hadid Trades Her Butter Yellow Naked Dress and See-Through Trench Coat for '80s Pinstripes
The supermodel somehow managed to wear leather, sequins, pinstripes, PVC, and chiffon in the same day.
By Hanna Lustig
-
Gigi Hadid Wears $9,895-Worth of Miu Miu Before Walking Its Paris Fashion Week Runway
The model stacked $9,895-worth of products into her wardrobe.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Gigi Hadid's Schiaparelli Power Suit Pairs the Belt Buckle Trend With a Jogger Pant Revival
The supermodel opened the Paris Fashion Week runway in an unexpected look.
By Hanna Lustig
-
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Elevate a Moody Denim Trend With This Chic Ballet Flat Styling Hack
And they paired it to the exact same jeans.
By Halie LeSavage