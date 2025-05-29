This summer, it's all about the '50s beauty aesthetic—and you can't tell me otherwise. Last week, Emily Ratajkowski’s whipped out a headscarf look inspired by Audrey Hepburn and now, Gigi Hadid is doubling down on the vintage vibe with an Old-Hollywood hairstyle that is as chic as it is timeless.

On May 28, the model was pictured in New York City for an event she hosted in collaboration with shoe brand Havaianas. She was appropriately dressed in yellow sandals from the brand, which she paired with a short, bejeweled white dress. Still, what brought the entire ensemble together was the curled bob that she paired with it, which felt like a nod to a classic 1950s housewife aesthetic. A deep side part and a classic behind-the-ear tuck showed off her earrings.

Gigi Hadid attends the Gigi Hadid X Havaianas launch party at Altro Paradiso on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts have become one of the most popular hairstyles over the past few years, thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Julianne Moore championing the trend. More recently, the c-nty little bob (thank you, Leslie Bibb, for putting this super-short chop on the map) has been a jumping off point for the versatile short hair trend.

While extensions have been my protective style of choice this summer, I've dabbled with bobs over the past few years and have a handful of styling tricks up my sleeve. If you want to recreate Hadid’s look, see below for the products I like to keep on hand.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu All in One Anti-Frizz Spray $48 at Sephora Kérastase makes some incredible hair products, and if you need a spray that helps with frizz while protecting your hair from heat (which you'll need to use to get Hadid's look), this one will be your go-to. T3 Switch Kit Classic Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron With 3 Barrels $319.99 at Sephora The T3 switches are some of my favorite curling tools because you essentially get three curling irons in one, thanks to the interchangeable barrels that each come in different sizes. Crown Affair The Flexible Hold Finishing Hair Gel $42 at Sephora To get that sleek behind-the-ear tuck, rake some hair gel, like this one from the Crown Affair, through your hair before shaping in to stay in place.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors