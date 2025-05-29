Gigi Hadid's Vintage Bob Is Out of a '50s Time Machine
Can we talk about this side part?
This summer, it's all about the '50s beauty aesthetic—and you can't tell me otherwise. Last week, Emily Ratajkowski’s whipped out a headscarf look inspired by Audrey Hepburn and now, Gigi Hadid is doubling down on the vintage vibe with an Old-Hollywood hairstyle that is as chic as it is timeless.
On May 28, the model was pictured in New York City for an event she hosted in collaboration with shoe brand Havaianas. She was appropriately dressed in yellow sandals from the brand, which she paired with a short, bejeweled white dress. Still, what brought the entire ensemble together was the curled bob that she paired with it, which felt like a nod to a classic 1950s housewife aesthetic. A deep side part and a classic behind-the-ear tuck showed off her earrings.
Bob haircuts have become one of the most popular hairstyles over the past few years, thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Julianne Moore championing the trend. More recently, the c-nty little bob (thank you, Leslie Bibb, for putting this super-short chop on the map) has been a jumping off point for the versatile short hair trend.
While extensions have been my protective style of choice this summer, I've dabbled with bobs over the past few years and have a handful of styling tricks up my sleeve. If you want to recreate Hadid’s look, see below for the products I like to keep on hand.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
I'm Recreating Jackie O’s Beach Outfits for Euro Summer 2025
Exude rich, retro vibes—like you just arrived on the Italian Riviera.
-
Of Course Jennifer Lawrence Can Elevate Ugly-Cute Clogs
There's no accessory she can't style.
-
21 Secretly-Discounted Designer Bags at Nordstrom
There are so many amazing finds if you take the time to dig.
-
Summer 2025’s Hair Color Trends Are Sun-Drenched, Low-Maintenance, and Easy to Grow Out
Golden tones and natural, sun-drenched highlights are on the menu for summer 2025.
-
Julianne Moore Is a Summer Siren With Her Fresh, Bouncy Bob
With a twist.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Is Convincing Me to Wear a Vintage Hair Scarf This Summer
A vintage-inspired dream.
-
I'll Be Copying Rihanna’s Easy, Half-Up Hairstyle All Summer Long
So easy to DIY.
-
Cara Delevingne's Jet-Black Hair Just Ended Her Blonde Era for Good
An indie-sleaze slay.
-
Naomi Campbell's Fanned-Out Afro Is the Only Cannes Red Carpet Beauty Look I Care About
Red carpet? More like the supermodel's runway.
-
Pamela Anderson Has Officially Caught the Bob Bug
Another Hollywood A-lister caught the bob bug.
-
Dakota Johnson's Bedazzled Braid Will Live Rent Free in My Head for the Foreseeable Future
This Cannes Film Festival look lives rent-free in my head.